Amy Verlsteffen of TytoCare: “Be patient with technology”

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

In this interview series, called “Telehealth Best Practices; How To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You” we are talking to successful Doctors, Dentists, Psychotherapists, Counselors, and other medical and wellness professionals who share lessons and stories from their experience about the best practices in Telehealth. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amy Verlsteffen, Senior Director of Clinical Transformation at TytoCare.

Amy Verlsteffen currently serves as the Senior Director of Clinical Transformation at TytoCare, where she provides first-hand clinical experience and knowledge to support successful telehealth implementation for strategic organizations, clinics and consumers within the United States. Prior to joining the TytoCare team, Amy spent over 19 years as an Advanced Registered Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, with proven skills in healthcare policies, telemedicine regulation and clinical consulting for telemedicine programs — even spearheading a robust telehealth program as Director of Telehealth at Pediatrics Associates in South Florida in 2017. A graduate of the University of Florida, Verlsteffen is also a mother of five and proud to offer both her pediatric and parenting expertise to help TytoCare put primary care in the hands of consumers.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I began practicing medicine as a pediatric nurse practitioner approximately 20 years ago. Before joining TytoCare, I developed and implemented the telemedicine program for the pediatric primary care practice I worked for. Providing telemedicine to our pediatric population even before telemedicine was “popular” was a bit challenging, yet we were very successful with this program, offering medical care from the comfort of home 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In my search for an even better telemedicine experience, I stumbled upon TytoCare. We used this remote exam device within our telemedicine program and had amazing success from both the children/parents’ perspectives and the clinician perspective. After working extensively with the device and with the TytoCare team, I knew I wanted to join this amazing organization and help get this tool into the hands of even more patients and clinicians.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting story of my career is actually not directly related to telemedicine, but to patient care in general. At the pediatric primary care practice where I previously worked, we cared for many children who were in foster care. I became very involved in the lives of many of these foster children and their foster parents. I would grieve with the foster parents when children left their home and went back to their biological families, but also celebrate each new placement they received. I was amazed at the love that was given to these children that were not biologically their own. It was then that my husband and I decided to become foster parents for the state of Florida. We fostered 10 children total over the course of two years and we adopted two of our five beautiful children from foster care.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Never say you have failed until you have reached your last attempt, and never say it’s your last attempt until you have succeeded.” I’m a mother of five, and we don’t allow our children to ever give up on anything. Over the past several years I have challenged myself in many ways physically: Spartan classes, weightlifting, running, working out, and eating healthy. There were days and hours when I just didn’t think I could do something, but I surrounded myself with people who not only believed in me, but they believed in themselves, which only helped me to become a better person. I am determined to live this life to show my children that anything is possible as long as we never give up.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have two people who I can truly say have contributed to my success. First and foremost is my dad. To this day, my father is my best friend. He instilled in us a “work hard and play harder” attitude. He told me over and over again that I could be anything that I wanted to be, and he supported every single decision I ever made, good or bad.

The second person who has been my career mentor is Dr. Rocky Slonaker. We both started at the pediatric primary care practice at the same time. He moved into the administrative role long before I did and eventually became the Chief Medical Officer. He saw the potential in me to be a leader and took me under his wing. He taught me so many professional lessons but also became my friend and confidant. I would never be where I am today without his guidance, his knowledge and his friendship.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

Being able to see a patient is so important — to see how they look and act can really help to inform the diagnosis. Especially with children too, that face-to-face eye contact is key! Making eye contact helps to establish trust between the patient and the clinician.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

While it’s always beneficial to be in the same space as a patient so you can physically examine them, we’re lucky to have technology that allows us the option to see a patient even if they’re not in the same room. TytoCare helps to bridge the gap between telehealth visits and in-person doctor visits by allowing clinicians to provide comfort and security through not only a video screen, but also by gathering vital medical information with the device’s adaptors to check temperature, heart rate, lung sounds and more. Patients come away from a TytoCare visit feeling like they have been heard, treated, and prepared to follow through with the treatment plan the same way they do after an in-person doctor’s visit.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You ? (Please share a story or example for each.)

When a patient is not physically in front of you, use a device that lets you check their vitals like temperature, heart rate, lung sounds, the ear canal and more, and connect with them virtually, like TytoCare! TytoCare provides certainty, convenience, security and peace of mind, bridging the gap between a traditional telehealth appointment and an in-person visit. It really is so easy to use as both a clinician and a parent myself; anyone can use it. I trained all of my pediatricians on the virtual high-five. At the end of a pediatric visit, I have noticed that the kids really love that virtual high-five to connect them to the clinician. Always look into the camera. Evaluating the professional set-up of every clinician was very important to me. I needed to know and see that their eyes were looking directly into the camera so that they could see and talk directly into the eyes of the patient. Smile! A smile goes such a long way and patients can not only see the smile, they “hear” the smile also! Be patient with technology. Not every telemedicine visit is going to run smoothly. There are going to be challenges with Wi-Fi connections and/or compliance with young children. The more patience you have, the more comfortable the patient will feel doing it again.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

TytoCare is that product that bridges the gap between a traditional telehealth visit (phone or video-only) and an in-office visit by connecting people with doctors for on-demand medical exams from the comfort of their home. The device captures vital signs like heart rate, ear exams, and temperature, so patients can receive real-time diagnosis and treatment.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, many medical offices were closed and the only way to seek care was through an urgent care or ER. If you were not symptomatic with COVID, you would not want to be sitting in the waiting rooms potentially being exposed to this virus, nor did you want to go out exposing others if you felt like you possibly did have COVID. Throughout the pandemic, TytoCare gave people the solution of receiving medical care without putting themselves or others at risk, as they could be examined and diagnosed by a medical clinician without leaving their home or coming into physical contact with another person.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

TytoCare is an extremely effective tool in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space with a clinician because it is not only a video exam, but the device takes patient vitals also. The kit includes a TytoCare Device with an exam camera and thermometer, and otoscope adaptor for examining the ears, a stethoscope adaptor for heart and lung sounds, and a tongue depressor adaptor for the throat. An exam can be conducted one of two ways — using the proprietary AI guidance feature to guide the patient through the exam or connecting with a live clinician. A patient can then receive their diagnosis, treatment, and/or prescription in real time. It’s truly so easy to use even if you don’t consider yourself a tech pro.

TytoCare helps treat all the common ailments that come with colds, ear infections, allergies and more — like sore throat, fever, cough and headaches. A specific example is treating an ear infection. If your child is exhibiting the symptoms of an ear infection, the doctor can look into their ear with TytoCare and recommend treatment, then even conduct a follow-up later in the day to see if treatment eased the symptoms.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

I believe TytoCare is the best Telehealth system out there when it comes to helping patients. And if I didn’t believe it, I would not have left my 20-year career of seeing patients in an office. TytoCare ensures certainty and peace of mind by connecting patients directly with clinicians and letting them know immediately if actions need to be taken. In addition to being convenient, it’s also secure: TytoCare uses a HIPPA-secure platform that only the patient and healthcare provider can access, so patients can be certain information is safe.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

Telehealth technology has not been developed without extensive research, trial and error. Be patient when navigating new technology and do your best to comply with instructions so you can get the best possible results and therefore the most accurate diagnosis and treatment.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

N/A

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

N/A

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would create a world that could provide a safe place for every child to know they are important, they are loved, and they are needed.

