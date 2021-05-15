Amy Thieringer of A.R.T.: “Follow your instincts”

I want to change the way that allergies are treated in the U.S. and around the world. Treatment options for people with allergies are limited right now. People know about allergies but don’t realize how difficult it is to live with them. Oftentimes, people with allergies are told what my son Matt was told — the only way forward is to completely avoid your allergen. I want people with allergies to know that A.R.T. can change their lives. My goal is to rid the world of food-related allergies altogether.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amy Thieringer.

Amy Thieringer is CEO & Founder of A.R.T. Allergy Release Technique®, a holistic treatment for curing food allergies. Amy created A.R.T. in 2005 after her own son had a severe anaphylactic reaction to nuts. After doctors told her that strict avoidance of all nuts was the only option for her son, she embarked on her own journey, developing a successful process for curing multiple, severe food allergies.

Since Amy founded A.R.T., she has worked with hundreds of people to conquer their seemingly incurable food allergies and enable them to eat freely and live fully. Boston Children’s Hospital and Boston University have published a collaborative pilot study in The Journal of Alternative and Integrative Medicine on the A.R.T. process, which clinically validates the transformative results of Amy’s work.

Amy has been featured in O, The Oprah Magazine, The New York Times, Natural Practitioner’s Magazine, and Wellesley Weston Magazine. She is also featured in the book “The Other Side of Impossible,” by Susannah Meadows, featuring stories of people and their families who faced daunting medical challenges. Amy has been interviewed by CBS News, Food For Thought with Billy & Jenny and Jennifer Koppelman Hutt on SiriusXM, and on the podcasts Kids Eating Broccoli and I AM Healthy and Fit.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

My entry into the world of allergy therapy is personal. When my son Matt was 13 years old, he went into anaphylaxis. There were no warning signs — Matt had never had an allergic reaction to food. We were in the hospital within 15 minutes. Matt couldn’t breathe, the inflammation had traveled into his lungs; he almost died. The doctor told me that strict avoidance of all nuts was the only option, which left me feeling hopeless, and I knew that in order to help my son, I needed to take matters into my own hands. So, I went back to what I did know to create what I couldn’t find.

I had been working in the world of holistic medicine, and was supporting clients with compromised immune systems using a functional health model. I took what I learned about functional health and started to treat food allergies. I remember the day that I wrote on a piece of paper that I was going to change the lives of as many kids as I possibly could. I was going to figure this out. I was going to make a difference. Even though I was scared, I felt that conviction in my whole being. By combining and refining a combination of holistic and conventional approaches, I was able to create my own process for curing food allergies, and A.R.T. Allergy Release Technique® was born. A.R.T. was manifested from what seems like out of thin air, but in reality, it was an intentional act of not giving up and looking outside the box for the answers. We now have a growing team of 50 practitioners nationwide and we’ve helped more than 500 people eat freely and live fully.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Early in my career, I worked with a boy named David, who was one of my first clients with anaphylactic allergies. When he was ready to have the food introduced, I put a little bit of dairy on his hand, and he went from placid to panic in 60 seconds. He was screaming that his hand and his lips were swelling. I looked at him, and he looked perfectly fine. I realized in that moment that he was having a trauma response to the dairy because it brought him back to the day when he had an anaphylactic reaction to dairy being spilled on his hand. I knew that I had to figure out how to address the anxiety response in order to help him heal. While working with a clinical psychologist, I learned that the allergy response and the anxiety response physiologically trip the same mechanism in the brain. You can have a full-blown anaphylactic reaction based on fear and anxiety. It activates the old neural pathways in the brain that sees the food as being dangerous. I sought to understand more about the link between allergies and anxiety and created a mind-body protocol to help alleviate clients’ fear of allergic reactions. The techniques used in A.R.T. address the old script, break it apart, and implement new neural pathways and belief systems.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started this work, it was uncharted territory. I wouldn’t call it a mistake, but I took the risk of working with kids with life-threatening food allergies without knowing how successful this process would really be. There may have been small bumps along the way, but luckily, I never had any major mistake; rather I was able to learn what I needed to know from the clients I had very early on. I am grateful for the trust they put in me, and I was able to learn, grow and change my process to make it what it is today.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Dr. Leslie Brody, who is a clinical psychologist based in Boston, Massachusetts, has influenced me greatly. Working with her, I developed the mind-body protocol for A.R.T., which is now integral to the process. Dr. Brody taught me about the principles of cognitive behavioral therapy and Emotional Freedom Technique (“EFT”). These tools, along with positive affirmations and vision boards, are used in A.R.T. to address the anxiety response and alleviate the fear. Without Dr. Brody’s influence, it would have been difficult to develop this critical component of the A.R.T. process.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

A.R.T. is reshaping the way allergies are treated. Because of A.R.T., complete avoidance is not the only option for people with severe food allergies. Unlike the standard medical treatment of oral immunotherapy (OIT), A.R.T.’s holistic approach addresses the root cause of the allergy, which is the overreactive immune system. Several factors contribute to this root cause –there are microorganisms and toxins that attribute to stress in the body. A.R.T. is able to address these overloads and help the immune system start functioning properly.

We see a future where food allergies are completely eradicated, but it’s not just limited to that. A.R.T. can also treat other immune conditions and sensitivities including celiac disease, lactose intolerance, asthma, eczema, irritable bowel syndrome, and chronic Lyme disease.

I have spent the last 19 years devoted to creating A.R.T. and treating as many people as I can of their severe food allergies. As a result, A.R.T. inspires hope and empowers people with food allergies to eat freely and live fully.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Five things I encourage people to do are eat whole organic foods, exercise, meditate, journal and practice being present. Eating organic is important because it helps avoid additives and chemicals that can send your body’s immune system into a heightened state, which can trigger immune responses. I also encourage people to manage their anxiety, which is a significant part of A.R.T. My family practices all of these things, but I encourage you to find what works best for you. I particularly enjoy journaling — writing what you are grateful for helps you sleep better, lowers stress and improves interpersonal relationships. The health of our bodies and minds is interconnected, so it is important to take care of both.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I want to change the way that allergies are treated in the U.S. and around the world. Treatment options for people with allergies are limited right now. People know about allergies but don’t realize how difficult it is to live with them. Oftentimes, people with allergies are told what my son Matt was told — the only way forward is to completely avoid your allergen. I want people with allergies to know that A.R.T. can change their lives. My goal is to rid the world of food-related allergies altogether.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Follow your instincts. Lead with your heart. Step into your strength. Step out of your comfort zone. Speak your truth.

I live by these five values. It would have been great if someone outlined these for me early on. However, throughout my journey, I figured out that these core values are instrumental to the daily work I do with my clients, and to growing this business to meet the needs of so many people struggling with health issues.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health is incredibly important because of the mind/body component of the A.R.T. process. People with allergies and other immune conditions deal with a tremendous amount of anxiety. Helping people manage both the physical and emotional aspects of their allergies is a core principle of A.R.T. and can lead to greater freedom and fewer restrictions in clients’ lives.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

We have Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn accounts! Follow us @allergyart on Instagram and Facebook. We are on LinkedIn as A.R.T. Allergy Release Technique.