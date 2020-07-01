Amy Teter Romero: “I have hope in mankind that we will rise above it”

Containing this pandemic will take a level of cooperation on the part of the global public that we’ve never before needed. We can rise together or let COVID rise. I have hope in mankind that we will rise above it. Sadly, we have and will continue to see great suffering but we also have all seen some remarkable leadership and the rise of recognition for healthcare workers, who are accustomed to being silent heroes.

As a part of my series about the things we can do to remain hopeful and support each other during anxious times, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amy Teter Romero, Marketing and Sales Executive, Author, Speaker.

Amy is a veteran marketing and sales executive who has seen multiple companies and brands through exponential growth and change. Most recently, she was the Global Chief Marketing Officer of CreativeDrive, where she helped to build the company brand from a holding company of eight entities into a single recognized name across the globe via brand architecture (identity, positioning, and messaging), internal and external communications, product launches, and content strategies. In addition to marketing and communications, Amy spearheaded the infrastructure, processes and reporting for customer acquisition via CRM, sale systems and management practices.

Amy is a true leader in all aspects of life. She is an incredibly dynamic individual and personality, as well as a mentor and visionary with an uncanny ability to ‘personalize’ her approach to the specific needs of customers and teams. Amy’s strategies and work have been recognized by The Drum Awards (Best Website Launch, 2018), Best Product Launch, 2018), The Mirror Review (Innovative CMOs, 2018) and across premier media outlet, including The NY Times.

Thank you for joining us! Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I’m from a large Irish family and the middle child of seven children. My mother is an accomplished career professional and the head of our home, just as her mother was and her sisters are.

These women had such an impact on all of their children. We grew up watching them command a room, throw family parties, and receive professional recognition, only becoming smarter and more beautiful each year. I admire each of them greatly and believe growing up with them — each parenting me in some fashion — shaped me to have the drive I have today.

My Aunt Claire was an executive at advertising agency Earle Planer Brown. She got me my first internship and I was assigned to the American Airlines Account. I fondly recall when “price wars” between airlines hit, watching newspaper advertisements being passed in the halls, the screaming and the scramble to beat the competition — I was hooked!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

There are so many quotes that I feel inspired by its hard to pick one as my favorite. However, during this extraordinary, unsettling time as President, a poignant one is the one coined by John F Kennedy, “A rising tide lifts all boats.” At the time he used this to describe the idea that when an economy is performing well, all people will benefit from it. However, today this could describe the need for global, borderless collaboration between countries, between our states and the federal government and between every individual who needs to do their part to stop spreading the virus.

We live in an interconnected world and are now witnessing first-hand how air travel and individual people can spread contagious virus thousands of miles away in a few hours.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There are too many to pick just one. My favorite classic, and one relevant for today’s times would be To Kill A Mockingbird. A story of a young girl who learns to see a person for how they act and not how they look. Today we must all practice sympathy and empathy to care for others. The coronavirus has no prejudice. For us to beat the odds we all must practice social distancing and wear gloves and masks to stop the spread — whether or not you have the virus or are predisposed, everyone must take all necessary precautions to protect each other. We must have faith in human goodness.

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Throughout history, there have been times of great loss because of warfare, politics, terrorism or natural disaster to a specific region. But this is truly an unprecedented time across the globe. The fear is exacerbated as we watch the news and hear the number of cases rising at a phenomenal speed. We feel like we are in the center of a global fire, because we are, and fear and a sense of isolation will only fuel it further. We must practice social distance but not isolationism. Call someone, face time folks, zoom your family and friends, and embrace the beauty of nature that surrounds us. Go for a quiet walk or drive, and think about how powerful our natural world is. It was here millions of years before us and if we treat her well, she will be here for years after us.

And take heart with the rebirth we are already witnessing. We are watching new leaders rise. We are watching new and long overdue recognition for healthcare professionals. Hospitals are being built in a matter of days. And discussion of federal transportation of equipment and staff to the next epicenter of this virus are being strategized.

We will survive this and new seeds will be planted. Seeds of art and science that will fuel human progress and global collaboration to help save our Earth.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

The smallest acts of kindness can lift a person’s spirits. It’s this human interaction that we all need to maintain faith in human goodness. We have seen acts of kindness on a global level — from retailers shutting down factories to make masks, to citywide celebrations from people’s windows to recognize the essential workers who are on the front lines.

My husband is a nurse at Columbia Presbyterian. Every day he walks into a maelstrom of human suffering, controlled chaos, overcrowded conditions and insufficient equipment. He comes home exhausted and gets up and goes back the next day. The outpouring of support from the community has been so touching, giving him and so many others the boost of energy they need to go another mile. Local restaurants who have financial worries are still taking time out to deliver food to healthcare workers’ homes, and people are making signs and sidewalk art to show their appreciation.

Each one of us can do our part in spreading kindness with simple gestures:

Place a sign or candle in your window. Check in with people who live alone. Drop off food or flowers to someone you love, a healthcare worker, or teacher. Support your local restaurants (and treat yourself!). Leave a note for the mail carriers and garbage workers.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

These are times of great stress and anxiety. It is also can feel unsettling for so many of us to abruptly stop our busy external lives. There are days I feel productive and I’m actually enjoying this special time with my family. There are also days when I feel depressed and start thinking I may have the virus. It’s amazing what fear and anxiety can do to your mental and physical health.

Since we are forced to stop our lives on the go and focus on family centric activities, try to treasure them. Do the things you never had the time to do. Take a trip down memory lane and organize those boxes of pictures sitting in your attic.

The power of exercise, prayer and meditation, and laughter have profound positive impacts on depression and anxiety. They relieve stress and will boost your overall mood. Caring for our minds, bodies and spirit is especially paramount right now.

During these times I suggest making a small to do list. Put 5 things on it:

Go for a walk.

FaceTime a friend.

Turn OFF the news.

Meditate. Use the Calm app or Peloton’s app.

Watch a comedian. Laughter is the best medicine. It helps you not only to forget your worries — if only for a moment — but it also releases endorphins and feelings of happiness. Some of my favorite comedians are: Bill Burr, Chelsea Handler and Celeste Barber.

Last but not least, get some rest. Tomorrow is a new day.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d like to start a movement that will teach young girls and women the importance of self-worth. I’m an advocate for gender equality in the workplace, in sports, and entertainment. However, there are still opinions and traditions that haven’t evolved and have created a gap in equality well before a young woman gets her first job.

Most of the conversations about equality happen once women are working alongside their male counterparts and see the unfairness. Additionally, it is in a woman’s nature to try to help someone and often times excuse bad behaviors from supervisors. Combining a woman’s natural disposition to nurture with an early pressure from society to identify herself in a romantic relationship, will put her in an inferior role versus the complementary one she should be in.

I believe gender equality needs to start when a young girl is born. Don’t ask her who she will marry, but instead ask her if she wants to get married. Don’t just tell her how pretty she looks, but also tell her how strong and smart she is. Over the holidays, don’t ask your niece if she is dating someone, but ask her about her school and courses. Even in my family, surrounded by so many successful women, there is a tendency to ask the young men about their careers and the young women about their relationships. If young girls are told their priorities are to be healthy, get an education and see the world, I believe the equality gap will be significantly less when they start their professional careers.

I’d start my movement by cancelling high school proms. Keep dances but remove all pressures to have a date. Remove the online ‘prom proposals’ that cause pressure for both young boys and girls. Encourage all to come alone. Be themselves. Could we put the same hype around science fairs, field days or talent shows? Instead of encouraging the hype around a single night, let’s encourage teens to train, both physically and mentally, to be in the best shape of their lives come senior year. Isn’t that what school is supposed to be about?

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

