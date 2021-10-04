Amy Suto of Kingdom of Ink: “Know and abide by your code of ethics”

Know and abide by your code of ethics. We all need to create our own code of ethics. How can we be a fair leader? How can we make the right decisions for our companies and collaborators? It can be hard to let someone go or make a change in strategy that ends up shutting down projects. You can’t make everybody happy, and you’ll drown your company by people-pleasing instead of leading from a place of real strategy. I aim to make every decision in a way that will be best for my team and for the future of our endeavors. No one is perfect and capable of having a spotless record of decision making, but in tough situations it’s important to have a North star that can help guide you when things feel chaotic or challenging.

Amy Suto is the CEO and co-founder of Kingdom of Ink, a writing services company which has been featured in publications such as Forbes, Script Magazine, and Parade Magazine. Amy came up in Hollywood as a TV writer before launching a six-figure career as a memoir ghostwriter. Now, she travels the world as a full-time founder and writer helping businesses tell their stories and attract their ideal customers, and runs a blog at AmySuto.com

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I grew up in a small town in Arizona that was half suburbs, half wild west: people would ride their horses through the Starbucks drive-thru to get their Pumpkin Spice Latte fix. My summer job was to package and ship books for my family’s online bookstore, where we sold all kinds of detective novels and pulp fiction. My childhood instilled me with a love of reading and storytelling, and I went to USC’s film school to study screenwriting. From there, I headed down the path towards living the life of a professional writer I’ve always dreamed of.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

I’ve always been a writer and a builder: from the moment I got a camera in the sixth grade, I began making movies and taught myself how to write, film, and edit my own content. I ran elaborate sets, casting friends in my projects, and went so far as to design costumes and even choreograph dance numbers for my films.

When I graduated from USC and started working my way up the ladder in Hollywood, I realized I wanted more freedom in my life as a writer. That’s when I began building the companies I run today. I started off in live events with my company Kingdom of Pavement, and we put on sold-out open mic night and music shows in Los Angeles with some incredible artists. But when the pandemic hit, we pivoted into scripted podcasts, which is what we’re still doing today. Our newest scripted podcast is a Lovecraft adaptation and it’s coming out in 2022.

There was another unique aspect to my career that I discovered: while working in Hollywood, I was moonlighting as a memoir ghostwriter, traveling the world and writing memoirs for Silicon Valley CEO’s, professional athletes, and Himalayan monks. My clients have published their stories and gone on to see incredible success, and I was able to build a six-figure business as a freelance writer that has allowed me to travel most of the year and still be based in Los Angeles. Because my memoir ghostwriting business was going so well, I was also able to launch my company Kingdom of Ink earlier this year to help other entertainment writers get into freelance writing and offer their skills to nonprofits, B-Corps, and tech companies who need creative copywriters or individuals who want to hire highly skilled memoir ghostwriters.

So, my two companies grew out of the things I love to do: tell stories and provide opportunities to other creatives I admire.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When the pandemic hit in early 2020, my partner Kyle Cords and I were sitting in our respective Los Angeles apartments having hours-long phone calls about our businesses and our creative lives.

“What if we just left Los Angeles and went on a road trip?” I asked. “No one needs us here, and this pandemic is going to be here for awhile. How about we go work somewhere beautiful?”

A month later, we were on the road to Winter Park, Colorado, just as the leaves were starting to change color for fall. It was that phone call that changed our perspective of remote work, and that trip started a digital nomad journey that would span the entire U.S. and Europe.

Now, we’re living in Italy for two months, fully embracing a “work from anywhere” approach — all because of that phone call and lightbulb that went off.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three traits instrumental to my success have been grit, curiosity, and empathy.

My grit got me through some pretty dark years early in my career: when I graduated into the film industry, I saw how poorly assistants were treated in a lot of spaces, even as I was lucky to have some incredible mentors and bosses during my time in Hollywood. The toxicity continued to permeate a lot of my work life as #MeToo and other scandals exposed a lot of corruption and sexism present in every part of the industry. My grittiness made me keep working to create a better life for myself, where I could be a full-time creative on my own terms, and not have to rely on the industry to live the life I wanted to live. It would have been so easy to fall into unfulfilling jobs in the industry, but I knew I wouldn’t have been happy in those. So instead, I became a creative entrepreneur and built my own success.

My curiosity helped me find success as a freelancer and entrepreneur. I realized that I could apply my skill of storytelling in different ways and help different clients and companies. My curiosity helped me do great work for my clients, and I remember the day I turned down an assistant job in 2019 and boarded a flight for Paris the next week because I wanted to see the world and freelancing allowed me to finally do so.

My empathy has helped me share what I’ve learned with others, both through the creation of my companies Kingdom of Ink and Kingdom of Pavement as well as through the educational materials I publish on my blog AmySuto.com and the new course I just put out about freelance writing. I speak at universities like USC and NYU on a regular basis to help film students see that there’s more to being a creative than the traditional routes, and you design what success looks like to you!

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

I’ve run into issues with past male clients, male employees, and male gatekeepers who don’t respect my boundaries or authority as a leader. When a man is trying to gain power over you in work situations even when you’re the business owner, it can get ugly. In these situations, women are often conditioned to be doormats: we’re not taught to stand up for ourselves. We have to learn to be assertive.

I’ve learned to stand in my power as a leader, and not shrink away from conflict even though that’s against my nature. There will be people out there who don’t like you very much, but that’s okay. I want to build a better world for the creatives I work with and serve as a leader, and that’s my core mission. I don’t stand for people trying to make me feel small. I’ve got plenty of other hard problems on my plate I need to focus on solving for my community.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

The first time I experienced sexism in a work capacity was in college. I had just produced a miniseries at USC that was nominated by the Television Academy for a College Television Emmy. The show had also won a bunch of other awards and traveled to different festivals. However, when I went to a Trojan Vision administrator to get the show renewed for a second season so I could continue working with other students to produce the show, I was called “sweetie” and “honey” and told that no, I couldn’t. When I asked why, I wasn’t given a straight answer.

So, I went to head of my program at USC and escalated the issue, fighting for fair treatment and more resources to produce a show a lot of other students were involved in and wanted to return, and which was getting outside acclaim that was good for the university. Despite a lot of challenging, emotional meetings, I was able to get a second season greenlit with a budget and class credit for everyone involved in the production. I had to fight to get my show a second season, and I relied on male allies on the student and administration level to help make that happen.

From this experience, I learned the importance of calling upon allies and standing up for what you believe in to make your dreams a reality — regardless of what obstacles are in your way.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

I’ve had to challenge the people-pleasing part of myself in order to accomplish the things I’ve done so far. I, like most women, deal with a fear of upsetting people. But as an entrepreneur, my job is to make the best decision for my companies and the people inside of them and our greater creative community at large. If that means I need to have a hard conversation with someone who is no longer the right collaborator for us, I need to have that hard conversation. I’m responsible for being as fair as I can be as a leader, but I am not responsible for someone’s reaction to being rejected.

I do know that if someone isn’t the right fit for our world, that’s not a value judgment on whether or not they are “good” or “bad.” It simply means they’re just not the right fit for the position or their role in my companies or in my orbit. I think people take things very personally and lash out rather than seeing it as an opportunity to find the ecosystem that will be perfect for them and their unique skillset. I’m so grateful to the places that have rejected me and the jobs I didn’t get: I wouldn’t be where I am today without all those people saying to me, “this isn’t the right place for you. Go find or create the place that is.”

I did, and I’m happier than I’ve ever been.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

First, every woman needs to have a code of ethics and honor. I know there’s been a string of female tech founders in recent years that have resorted to some not very honorable ways in which they run their companies. You can’t be a #GirlBoss if you’re not promoting a healthy work culture and being fair and transparent in the way in which your business operates.

Secondly, society at large needs to encourage women to stand up for themselves and become allies in sexist situations. Women shouldn’t fight alone. They should have support from all genders, in all environments.

Thirdly, we need to invest in women and support them on a financial level. A report in Crunchbase showed that out of all the venture capital funds invested into startups, only 2.3% went to female founded companies in 2020. This is quite a disparity, and I’d like to see the venture community take drastic action to support women in the startup world.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

I’ve been lucky that a vast majority of my experiences have been positive: my co-founder Kyle Cords has been an incredible ally to me in work situations in which I needed his support. I’ve had male bosses in the past who were mentors that helped me become a better writer and leader.

However, I have dealt with former male clients in my freelance writing work who were downright cruel, and I’ve run into situations in which men try to hold power over me.

Whenever that happens, I walk away from the project. I don’t have time for toxic power plays. I’m grateful that in my freelance writing career, I’ve been able to have the power to pick what projects I work on, and which ones I don’t.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Because I’m a relatively young millennial entrepreneur in my twenties, I hire freelancers and employees who are usually either my age or older. Hiring is a tricky thing, and especially if you’re a female founder hiring men, I’ve found that there are sometimes unconscious biases that can rise to the surface.

Luckily, I’ve done much better in my hiring decisions, and my current team and constellation of collaborators are made of amazing rockstars. I love supporting the talented professionals in my world, and it takes time to learn what kinds of people are aligned with you and your creative mission. They’re out there: don’t stop searching for your work soulmates!

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

I’ve struggled with romantic relationships in the past, as work always came first for me and sometimes my past partners were not as accepting of this part of my life. When you’re a career-focused woman, that can sometimes be an issue, but usually there’s something else in the relationship that isn’t a match, so I look at my dedication to my work as a blessing, not a curse.

As my thirties approach, I do sometimes wonder if my biology will change and one day I’ll wake up and want kids. At the moment, that’s not on my horizon, but I do see how my female peer group has to really prioritize starting a family and build their career around having kids if that’s what they want.

I recently spent two weeks in Prague, and was talking to a local who told me that women in Prague get three years of paid maternity leave per child. The lack of solid safety nets and maternity leave in the U.S. is pretty awful, and I think that’s a big hurdle for professional women to try and overcome — especially if they need to work in order to support their family.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

In January of 2021, I was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease rheumatoid arthritis at the age of 26. I was forced to learn what a work/life balance meant, as my body was falling apart due to unchecked work stress and burnout. So, I hired a nutritionist, recommitted to my yoga and meditation routine, became a vegan, and started taking self-care more seriously. I also began delegating more over the course of this year, learning how to properly value my time and organize my schedule.

I’m based in Los Angeles but travel for most of the year as a digital nomad, so the work/life balance is both complicated — and enriched! — by travel. I’m in Milan, Italy right now, and have been living in Europe for the past month and a half and it’s been a joyful experience. Some days we’re seeing a new city, others we’re holed up at a co-working space taking Zoom calls and getting work done, but it’s all very satisfying.

The thing that’s helped me achieve equilibrium is enforcing daily habits such as meditation, journaling, and yoga. These practices keep me sane and help me feel grounded, and by reducing stress I can be more productive and at peace in my daily life. I often skipped healthy habits in the past and didn’t set boundaries with work hours, and it really affected me.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

Most of the time, I wear yoga clothes and pretty much never wear makeup unless it’s a special occasion — and when I do, it’s pretty minimal. I see make-up as an artistic pleasure, not a daily necessity. All of the clothes I own are functional as well as trendy: I became certified as a yoga teacher a few years ago and taught yoga for fun up until the pandemic, so I’m addicted to comfort. Alo Yoga is my favorite brand for cozy yet stylish clothes that are also travel-friendly and durable — a must when you’re running around a new city with a backpack seeing the sights.

I’m aware of the beauty standards for women and have felt a bit of a pressure of that back when I was an employee in a traditional office, but now I play by my own rules and do what makes me happy. As a leader, people who do business with me see my value as an organizer of creatives, and someone who can help make their project a reality. My value isn’t in my looks, it’s what I can accomplish for people.

However, I do want to say that I know I have privilege for being a young, pretty woman moving about the world. I think the Internet has both helped and hurt our abilities to see beyond people’s looks, and I hope we can acknowledge that the sum of our individual efforts is more important than our ability to apply eyeliner or lose weight.

How is this similar or different for men?

Men definitely have less pressure in some areas, but I do know there’s pressure to wear a Rolex or expensive clothes or drive a nice car. Men don’t have to wear makeup, but there’s social pressure for them to signify their ability to collect wealth. So, I think there are different challenges for different genders. In more traditional workplaces, women are expected to put more effort in their looks, so there’s a discrepancy in offices, absolutely. I look forward to the day when a more widespread acceptance of remote work offers everyone the freedom to do their work in PJ’s if they want 🙂

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Here are the five things you need to thrive and succeed as a powerful woman that I’ve learned from my experience in Hollywood and as a professional writer and founder:

Define who you’re serving as a leader. I work for my creative community, collaborators, and clients. I set out with every project to create a fantastic experience for everyone involved, and I want to serve the people around me as best as I can. Be gritty: never give up. I’ve been through some challenging personal and professional setbacks that threatened my livelihood and health. It can feel impossible to get back up sometimes, but my work ethic is what has helped me carve out a life I’m proud to live. Follow your curiosity and always keep learning. My curiosity has helped me find my joy and learn new skills that have helped me in business and in life. As a leader, you need to continually develop new skills and be curious about new things in order to stay competitive and collaborate well with others. As a writer, my curiosity has helped me connect with clients and help them tell their stories. Know and abide by your code of ethics. We all need to create our own code of ethics. How can we be a fair leader? How can we make the right decisions for our companies and collaborators? It can be hard to let someone go or make a change in strategy that ends up shutting down projects. You can’t make everybody happy, and you’ll drown your company by people-pleasing instead of leading from a place of real strategy. I aim to make every decision in a way that will be best for my team and for the future of our endeavors. No one is perfect and capable of having a spotless record of decision making, but in tough situations it’s important to have a North star that can help guide you when things feel chaotic or challenging. Stand your ground and lead from a place of confidence. Don’t be a doormat. I had to learn how to fight for my projects and for what I cared about, and I needed to learn how to stand up for myself in hard situations. That’s the only way you’re going to be able to do what you set out to do. There will be plenty of obstacles, but overcoming them is a wonderful act of rebellion.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I love the Gimlet podcast The Pitch, and Jillian Manus’ advice is always so holistic and inspirational. I love her dedication to helping female founders and would love to meet her one day!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.