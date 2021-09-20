Amy Stokes of Monadnock Development: “Diversity & inclusion programs at real estate firms need to develop more executive and leadership training opportunities for staff who are women and people of color”

Diversity & inclusion programs at real estate firms need to develop more executive and leadership training opportunities for staff who are women and people of color. Hiring with diversity in mind is of course critical, but the structural inequity of the industry will only fully be addressed when diversity is reflected in the industry’s leadership.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Amy Stokes.

Amy Stokes has been in working in the housing and real estate for the past 13 years in both the private and public sectors. Amy grew up in a working class household in New Jersey where she saw the burden that housing costs put on her family and those in her community. After studying at Barnard College in New York City and then getting her Masters in Urban Planning at New York University, she began focusing her career on affordable housing.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

From an early age, I was made aware of the pressures presented by housing insecurity. I grew up in a hardworking middle-class family and we had real challenges keeping up with expenses.

Despite that, it was clear that other communities, particularly Black and brown communities, had it even more difficult than we did. Housing is something that some individuals take for granted, but the fact of the matter is that for far too many others, it’s the root of constant anxiety.

I had always wanted to make an impact on the world area me. Once I started graduate school to pursue a degree in urban planning, I learned about the affordable housing industry, and it seemed like a natural fit, and I’ve made a career of it ever since.

There’s no better feeling than being able to provide quality and affordable housing to New Yorkers who are most in need of it.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occured to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

In the affordable housing industry, one of the most rewarding experiences is observing the joy and gratitude that individuals get from gaining access to a meaningful, quality, and affordable home. So often in the industry we’ll have the opportunity set up someone who was on the street or living in a shelter with a safe apartment that they can call home. Being able to provide these individuals with the comfort of a place to live is one of the greatest rewards. It’s unique to the industry and its what motivates me in my work every day.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

The latest initiative I’m working on is the PACT Renaissance Collaborative (PRC), which is a team made up of mission-driven for-profit and not-for-profit development partners dedicated to rehabilitating 16 public housing developments owned by the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA).

We’re working hand-in-hand with the nearly 3,000 residents who call these properties home to improve quality of life through major renovation work and enhanced access to social services and programming.

For the past two years, I’ve been on-the-ground working in these developments, overseeing repair, renovation, and rehabilitation work and working directly with residents to assist them through this improvement process. For years, many of these residents have been living in conditions not conducive to healthy and vibrant lives, and we’re doing everything possible to make a difference for these public housing residents, who like anyone else, deserve the respect, dignity, and opportunity that quality, affordable housing brings.

It’s been an absolute pleasure getting to know the thousands of residents we’re working with and seeing the way in which improved and safer housing transforms lives.

At the same time, I’m also working on two affordable housing projects in the Bronx that amount to some 600 affordable units, while also renovating two affordable housing developments in Harlem.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Monadnock Development stands out from other developers because it’s committed to diversity in a real way. It relies on the lived experience of its staff and senior leadership to develop high-quality affordable housing across the five boroughs. Monadnock also takes a meaningful resident- and community-based approach to development. Before undertaking any project, we listen to the community surrounding the project site to ensure the project addresses the area’s needs and fits in with the local dynamic and unique culture.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I had the great fortune of meeting Nicole Ferreira in graduate school. Nicole was one of my professors and she became a mentor to me. It was also Nicole who helped introduce me to the affordable housing industry. After I landed a job with the New York City Housing Authority, I worked with Nicole to implement HUD’s RAD program in New York City and helped closed one of the largest public-private real estate preservation transactions in the country (560 million dollars) at Ocean Bay Bayside Apartments.

Working with and learning from Nicole is what provided me with my start in the affordable housing industry, and I’m forever grateful for her constant support.

Kirk Goodrich, President of Monadnock Development, has also had a phenomenal influence on my career. Kirk took a chance on me, and I’ve been privileged to work with him ever since.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. The Real Estate industry, like the Veterinarian, Nursing and Public Relations fields, is a women dominated industry. Yet despite this, less than 20 percent of senior positions in Real Estate companies are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what do you think is the cause of this imbalance?

Historically, women and people of color have been shut out from the real estate industry, which has always been predominately white and male driven. At its root, the industry’s imbalance is similar to that of any American industry or institution, it’s the product of decades and centuries of inequities and discrimination. While real estate has recently made efforts to right these historic wrongs, there’s so much more progress that needs to be made. Even in 2021, far too few people of color and women have leadership roles in the industry, and there remains many barriers to entry.

Important to note also is that there’s a lack of information about the industry available to women and people of color. Real estate is not often talked about as a viable career path for us, and there are generally few role models that we can look up to who come from similar life experiences.

What 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support greater gender balance going forward?

For one, we need to encourage more young women to see real estate as a viable and meaningful career path that offers opportunity for success and career advancement.

Two, development firms need to make a genuine and good faith effort to recruit more diverse talent.

Finally, diversity & inclusion programs at real estate firms need to develop more executive and leadership training opportunities for staff who are women and people of color. Hiring with diversity in mind is of course critical, but the structural inequity of the industry will only fully be addressed when diversity is reflected in the industry’s leadership.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Women executives are constantly having to prove their value and expertise, which often isn’t the case for male executives. A male executive’s leadership or expertise is rarely questioned. The same can’t be said for women executives. I think there is also an experience bias for women who are often told to wait their turn instead of pursuing promotions themselves. This expectation isn’t the same of men. I’m fortunate to be at a company that values my experience and believes in elevating women.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry?

New York City’s real estate industry continues to enhance its capabilities to the benefit of the city’s residents. What I think is really exciting are advances in how we thoughtfully and creatively design buildings. Whether it’s luxury or affordable housing, housing being built across the five boroughs is incredibly well designed, thoughtful and integrated into the community and culture surrounding it.

Real estate also is at the forefront of sustainability. From building with cleaner and healthier material to significantly reducing the CO2 emitted during construction to more optimized and climate-friendly operating systems, the real estate community in New York City is truly a champion of sustainability.

We’re also at the beginning of what will be exciting times for the affordable housing industry. For decades there has been an inadequate stock of affordable housing across the five boroughs. While it’s being realized too late, it’s clear to everyone that more affordable housing needs to be built and preserved immediately. I’m looking forward to seeing the creativity and work this reality generates over the coming years and hope to be at the center of it.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Diversity certainly remains a leading concern for the industry. As other industries begin to shift how they approach and build more diversity, it always seems that real estate is one step behind. That’s not to say there hasn’t been progress — there’s certainly been improvement — but the industry needs to take a broad comprehensive approach to creating more opportunity for a more diverse population.

Second, a more community-based approach needs to be taken when it comes to real estate development. It doesn’t matter whether community engagement is required as part of a public review process or not, communities where developers hope to build need to be listened to. Generally speaking, the real estate industry needs to better acquaint itself with the neighborhoods in which its building. A lack of doing so historically has resulted in skepticism towards the industry and its critical that we work deliberately to change that.

Finally, nepotism has long been an underlying tension in the industry. Nepotism is part of the reason there is a diversity problem in real estate, and it’s important that its eliminated.

What advice would you give to other leaders to help their team to thrive?

Welcome the opinions of everyone in a room. Hire and promote with a purpose, particularly one driven by a desire to cultivate diversity of opinion and background. Never doubt the difference that you and your team can make on the world surrounding you. Also, I always want to find new things and ways to learn. Even if you are the one with most experience there are always ways to improve your skillset.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d want everyone to look out for their neighbor. The COVID-19 pandemic reminded us that we’re all in this together. We need to each do our own part to support those around us who need it the most. I think of this often with the affordable housing work I do. Whether its food insecurity, housing insecurity, or financial insecurity, there’s something each and everyone of us can do to make a difference — both professionally and personally.

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights!