Amy Rollo of Heights Family Counseling: “Employees are needing more care than ever before”

We are living in a new world in which offices are becoming obsolete. How can teams effectively communicate if they are never together? Zoom and Slack are excellent tools, but they don’t replicate all the advantages of being together. What strategies, tools and techniques work to be a highly effective communicator, even if you are not in the same space?

In this interview series, we are interviewing business leaders who share the strategies, tools and techniques they use to effectively and efficiently communicate with their team who may be spread out across the world. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amy Rollo.

Amy Rollo is a triple licensed psychotherapist and owner of a large group practice in Houston, Texas and expanding across the state. She works with families and often help couples understand each other, parents understand their children, and individuals to better understand themselves through teaching effective communication skills. Amy is a leader in the mental health field and balances the art and craft of psychotherapy with supervising new therapists and managing and leading her expanding psychotherapy practice.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’ve been in the field for about 20 years with work experiences in private practice, schools, hospitals, research, and now managing my own large practice. I have worked under Medical Doctors, Neuropsychologists, and Professors always studying how they managed and lead their teams. I have also examined at how leadership shaped the workplace culture. I’ve been in competitive work environments, dysfunctional businesses, and thriving ones. The common theme is that L leadership has always shaped the experience. While studying other practices, I learned a lot of what not to dos, and picked up some really great skills in creating a healthy and thriving team environment.

Clinically, I’m a perpetual student. I earned my Master’s Degree at a young age and am in the -process of completing doctorates in Counselor Education and Marriage and Family Therapy. I believe that therapy is an art and craft that one should never stop learning and growing in.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The best part about my job is most of it is fascinating and but protected. HIPAA ensures that most of the most interesting stories stays with me and my clients.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson is that our “best” is going to change each day. What your best is one day might not be possible the next day. We have to show kindness, compassion and understanding for our team. Brene’ Brown, PhD speaks of this in her book, Daring to Lead. She asks in her book what would change if you assumed everyone was really giving their best. This realization has transformed how I manage expectations and communicate with my team.

The quote by Theodore Roosevelt below speaks of giving it your all and coming up short time and time again but failing greatly. This quote is my email signature. It is my reminder that giving it your all does not always mean coming up perfect. What if we are all in the arena giving it our all but coming up short time and time again. My goal is not to be the critic pointing out the stumbles, but to be in the arena with my team coming up short but daring greatly and achieving greatness every so often.

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again…who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly.”

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Honestly, I’m that marriage therapist that really does have an amazing marriage. I met my husband at the age of 18. We are a team in life team, and we both bounce ideas off of each other. Whenever I am thinking about doing something in business, I almost always check with him first. We usually open a really good bottle of wine and start creating and dreaming. I’m the impulsive dreamer and creative, and he’s the person that can analyze risks and make things a reality. We both supported each other through graduate schools and are a team in life and goals share in each other’s achievements and stumbles.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how we work and how we communicate in our work. Many teams have started working remotely. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a team physically together?

Having a team physically together has so many positives. For one, it humanizes us and strengthens relationships and as well as the team atmosphere. We aren’t just communicating to achieve a task, we are talking personally, asking about family members during water breaks, and sharing in each other’s worlds. For my team, after a difficult session, we would pop in the office and check on the other. A simple “Are you doing okay?” would go a long way. Having a team that is united is priceless and physically being together can help make everyone feel united.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a team is not in the same space?

Many employees often see coming to the office as a gift. We saw parents were hit the hardest during the pandemic. Their kids were home, childcare was limited, yet they were expected to produce the same quality of work. It was not sustainable. Mental health hit a low point, especially with moms. For many parents, coming to the office means it’s a break from the home duties. It is a space to fully concentrate on the work with little distractions and some social opportunities. Parents struggled having to be full-time care givers, teachers, and employees.

Communication breakdowns occur even more frequently when teams are not sharing the same space. Assumptions are made and communication becomes less direct. For instance, an ignored email may look like someone is not working, but the reality could be they are in a major work crisis. When the person is not at the office, management can sometimes assume the worst when something does not go as expected.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Communicate With Your Team Effectively Even If You Are Rarely In The Same Physical Space? (Please share a story or example for each.)

2020 changed everything. And I mean everything. Owners and managers thought they had everything figured out, but the pandemic changed how we practice in our industry and how we communicate. I’m a business owner, psychotherapist and communication expert, and I had to reinvent how our team communicated during the pandemic. Many in the business world had perfected how they communicate to their team but learned things didn’t transfer to online communication. Employees were needing more, and employers were feeling the pinch. Psychotherapists have perfected the art of communication, and lots can be learned from that when we think in terms of business communication.

1. One of the most important lessons I have learned and have applied from the research on couples’ communication and connection is the importance of feeling valued. In order to have successful communication via remote working is ensuring that employees know they are valued. When the pandemic hit and employees were suddenly thrown into working from home, everything seemed harder. Childcare and other help was no longer available, and doing the job was suddenly so much more difficult. We know that research shows that the more an employee feels truly valued, the more they will show up in their work. In fact, a survey from the American Psychological Association found that merely feeling valued at work was linked to better physical and mental health, as well as more engagement, satisfaction and motivation at work. Feeling valued can look like many things and even thinking in terms of love languages can help. For some, money helps them feel valued. For others, it is career opportunities, noticing their work, and checking-in. Lastly, some employees feel valued with extra work benefits. Take a survey of your team and find out what your employees respond to; make sure you don’t assume everyone has the same response to a certain benefit.

2. Soft start-ups are necessary when communicating. The way a conversation starts predicts how it will end according to Dr. John Gottman’s research. A soft start-up means you don’t start harshly and critically. During virtual communication, it is necessary to highlight not just the work demands, but also check-in and let the employee know what they are doing well. If every time you communicate with an employee it is to give an assignment, critique their work or mention a deadline, the employee will begin to dread the conversation and can become defensive. Start with checking in with your employee. How are they doing and handling the sudden changes. Shift to the positives of their work and then you can share something that is less than positive. Be direct and specific with the feedback. Don’t walk around it and expect they will understand. Also, make sure to communicate via phone or video, as much of communication is lost in email.

3. In order to communicate effectively remotely, we need to check for understanding of what is being communicated. In Dr. Brene’ Brown’s book, Daring to Lead, she discusses how so much misunderstanding happens when we neglect this simple step. For example, instead of “I need this report as soon as possible,” an employer needs to be specific, “I need this by 3 PM Tuesday. ‘Finished’ will look like 10 power point slides that go over our goals with graphics and transitions.” The employee then checks for understanding by saying “Finished looks like…, but have we considered…” So much is lost when we are not specific and check for understanding. The simple step of communicating the details and describing what finished looks like can cut out misunderstandings and disappointments in the work product.

4. In order to effectively communicate via remote working, an employer must know that the employee is more than what the produce. Without the face to face interactions, it’s harder to stay motivated. Employees are needing more care than ever before. Stress is higher, people are worried about their health and their loved ones, and the world is changing fast. If an employer only sees that their employees are designed for production, the employee will feel this and motivation will wane. The more an employer takes care of their staff, the more willing the staff will be able to take care of their work product. This includes checking in often and not just when a deadline is nearing. During the pandemic, I attempted to check-in via text and phone calls to see how my staff was doing. If this was neglected, I wouldn’t have known the difficulties that many of my staff were going through.

5. In order to effectively communicate remotely, employers must allow for negative feedback to occur in a productive manner. Employees need to feel safe to provide feedback. Meeting weekly, monthly, or quarterly and asking “how can we improve things here” can be beneficial. Employers and management need to be able to take the feedback and not become defensive. A helpful tip is to stay curious. If you are feeling defensive say something like “the story I am telling myself is… is that what you are trying to communicate?” Hearing what’s not working can be a vulnerable, yet a courageous act. If you have a work environment that truly values their staff, you are able to create “rumbles’ as Dr. Brene’ Brown calls them that can promote curiosity, innovation, improvements, and healthy communication. Rumbles allow for growth and cuts out the after the meeting back channeling and gossip. What doesn’t come out openly, will come out in back channels, and that is a recipe for a negative work environment.

Has your company experienced communication challenges with your workforce working from home during the pandemic? For example, does your company allow employees to use their own cell phones or do they use the company’s phone lines for work? Can you share any other issues that came up?

As a psychotherapist practice that practiced face-to-face with clients, we had our share of difficulties transitioning. We went to 100 % telehealth at the start of the pandemic, with everyone working from home. Our EHR software struggled to meet the demands of telehealth and often stopped working or had difficulties. We quickly realized we needed backups and LOTS of them. We talked to the team about what to do when our system failed, and how to communicate with our clients that we were switching platforms for the session. Technology became so important as we lost the face-to-face interactions. Apps and other communication systems became the norm in order for us to communicate fast.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help teams coordinate and communicate with each other. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

At the start of the pandemic, we made sure to have Zoom happy hours and social events. It felt more personal than other video communication tools. It’s hard to say if any of it replicated being in the same space, but it showed we were trying to stay united as a team. “The whole physically distant but socially connected” became a mantra as we worked hard to connect. Another app that we have started using is GroupMe so we can communicate in real time but since it’s less intrusive than texting.

If you could design the perfect communication feature or system to help your business, what would it be?

This is a tough one. The article is about communicating remotely, but I’m still a fan of face-to-face when possible. I think the best feature would be a video system that allowed for bullet points to help with communication. So when communicating what finished looks like it would write it out. Almost summarize the conversation and document it, so there isn’t any misunderstanding and miscommunications. It would also remind those who are talking to go over specifics, expectations, time expectations, and difficulties. Almost like an instant reminder when a part of the conversation is missing and could come up with difficulties later.

My particular expertise and interest is in Unified Communications. Has the pandemic changed the need or appeal for unified communications technology requirements? Can you explain?

Absolutely! We are now having to communicate in multimodal ways and unified communication helps with this. Having a place for email, video, and instant messages creates cohesiveness.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring remote teams together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

Yes! People are learning they don’t have to be in the same room in order to work. People are less willing to travel for a pitch or go into the office if they do not have to. Simply, we learned we don’t have to be in-person to work effectively. However, we know we lose so personal and relational experiences when all 100% remote. I’d love to see how VR and other new technologies allow for more connection without the need to travel.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

Being a relational expert, I always worry what happens when we lose the in-person experience. As mentioned above, I think it humanizes us when we can meet in-person. I also know technology is changing the world, and the pandemic increased the this need even more. While these changes are exciting and happening, I want to make sure that we can have the personal experience that is hard to replicate.

So far we have discussed communication within a team. How has the pandemic changed the way you interact and engage your customers? How much of your interactions have moved to digital such as chatbots, messaging apps, phone, or video calls?

At the start of the pandemic, we moved completely virtual. Everything was done via phone and video calls. Most people noted that they still enjoyed the interactions and experiences, but as the pandemic continued, most clients stated that were wanting the in-person experience. Currently, we are about half and half with video versus in-person. Our team meetings are still happening via Zoom, and I think we are anticipating a shift as we do the re-entry out of the pandemic shut-down.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of working with a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote team member?

This is an amazing question.

I think it’s great to examine body language, but in reality, we should be checking for understanding and feelings no matter how we perceive a person responding. Many people are able to mask their emotions and even pull away from them when feeling overwhelmed. A basic rule for difficult conversations is setting aside time for it. In relationships, we sometimes call this the container exercise. Instead of popping in an office, instant messaging, or calling someone without warning, let them know what the conversation will be about and ask a good time to meet via phone or video conferencing to discuss it. This way the person has capacity and isn’t caught off guard.

The next thing to do is let them know they are valued. Most people have insecurities and when they find out they aren’t meeting expectations, the first thing they think is, “I’m going to lose my job” or “my boss now hates me…” Tell them you value their work, but need to talk about their current production.

Next, we need to make sure we are direct. Sometimes we want to protect others, so we talk around issues. That leads to feeling confused and potentially doesn’t solve the problem. Make sure that you have them communicate back what they heard, so nothing is miscommunicated or misunderstood.

Never leave a meeting without a plan and solution. Be direct about what isn’t working and collaborative with how to fix it. Make sure to write down the goals and send them the summary in an email when the meeting is complete. Remember when people are nervous, we lose our capacity to hold information. The email afterward allows for everything to be documented and to go back to for support and help when needed.

Lastly, check in after the meeting. Ask how they are doing, make sure they are doing the plan, and always remind them they are valued!

Can you give any specific ideas about how to create a sense of camaraderie and team cohesion when you are not physically together?

I think this is a big issue for many during the pandemic. As previously noted, working together leads to a sense of humanness and relational connection. It’s more important now than ever before to find new ways to create this. We know that having common goals can help create a “we” environment instead of “me.” Having team goals with team rewards can be a great way to create that “we” that work environments need.

I’m the first person that will say after a meeting, “This could have been an email,” yet meetings are vital for cohesiveness. Make sure that the meeting isn’t all work talk. Have check-ins during small team meetings, allow for fun and playfulness when appropriate.

Having a mentor program can really change a competitive environment to one of encouragement and collaboration. When possible, have senior members meet with new staff for check-ins and growth opportunities. This can be done via phone call or video and call lead to feeling connected and supported.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It’s been quite the year. We as a world have all gone through a trauma together with the pandemic, yet I have never felt more divided. If I could wish or create anything it would be to understand that things don’t have to be a fight, black or white, or an “us” versus “them.” Instead of shouting an opinion, be curious why someone feels differently. I am incredibly lucky that I get to understand people’s private and inner worlds. I connect with people that have different faiths, values, and politics than me constantly everyday, yet the more I get to know their world, the more I realize we have things in common. We’ve got to figure out a way to move through life with different opinions, without hating people on the other side. I’ve seen this through small networks, such as Facebook Mom groups where it’s attachment style parenting versus free range parenting, etc. Even among groups of similar interests, we’ve started thinking our way is the only way, and feeling disconnected, instead of supporting our community. My advice is to get to know someone with different perspectives than from you. Seek it out not to change them, but to grow from them. The more we connect with our differences, the more we learn and grow. You probably will find out we are more alike than you realized.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I’m glad you asked! We have an award winning blog that talks on many issues at www.heightsfamilycounseling.com and https://heightsfamilycounseling.com/blog. We can also be found on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/HHFCounseling and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/heightsfamilycounseling/

Thank you so much for the time you spent doing this interview. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success.