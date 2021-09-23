Amy Power of The Power Group: “Stay curious and ask questions”

Stay curious and ask questions. When you ask questions you find that you prevent stories from building up about what you think is or isn’t happening in your company or with a colleague. When someone hasn’t hit a deadline, I ask, what is getting in the way of you meeting this deadline? It’s usually not what you think.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amy Power.

Amy Power is the founder of The Power Group headquartered in Dallas, Tx. She works hand-in-hand with CEOs and marketing directors of nationally known brands as well as entrepreneurial ventures. With a passion for PR and crisis management, Amy remains steadfast in her belief that every challenge brings a unique opportunity. Her ability to see the positive and provide strategic counsel are two of her superpowers.

Amy has been a publicist for more than 20 years. She has public relations and marketing experience that spans the following industries: consumer packaged goods, commercial real estate, franchising, outsourcing, telecommunications, automotive and aviation, luxury marketing, medical and dental, nonprofits, as well as a wide array of retail concepts.

Her experience and client roster include work for national brands such as Pepsi-Cola, Frito-Lay and Borden to emerging brands such as Vacation in a Bottle, Which Wich, and the Cavanaugh Flight Museum.

An inspiring leader and entrepreneur, Amy celebrates 21 years in business. She is most proud of the outstanding PR practitioners she has mentored, developed, and grown throughout her career.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Every summer I would visit my grandmother, Eddie Lou Cooper, affectionately known as “Nana.” She was a divorced mother with five daughters at a time when being divorced carried a lot of shame. She owned a small seamstress business called The Nifty Shop shop in Jackson, Tennessee. I would often spend the hot, humid Tennessee days with her at her shop and at night we would walk back to her house, have dinner and then I would also see how hard she worked late at night, sewing for customers, and making clothes for me and my cousins. When I would sit in the back of her shop it was never boring for me. I found joy in watching her sew and taking care of her customers. I even made my dog a “tuxedo” out of a scrap of a man’s white button down shirt. Little did I know at the time, this was my first experience with female entrepreneurship. What a gift; to be nine years old and have a front row seat to outstanding customer service, creativity, business operations, finance and female entrepreneurship. I still carry her business card in my wallet today as a reminder of that experience and what she taught me.

Life marches on and at the age of 18 I find myself at a women’s college in Staunton, Virginia. I was fortunate to have a PR professor who had worked in the “real world” and I wrote my first press release in his class. It was the “a-ha” moment I had been searching for … the ability to combine my creativity, my love for journalism and my passion for business that was ignited years earlier at The Nifty Shop. Even after determining the career path I wanted to follow, I always knew I would never have a typical “9–5 job”. I wanted to do something different, but didn’t have the words — female entrepreneur — in my vocabulary yet. During my freshman year, the local daily newspaper was running a Mother’s Day feature which included interviews with mothers and daughters. Not knowing what my mother had said during her portion of the interview, I realized that I had a creative and unstoppable streak for something different. I was trying to describe that I would be an entrepreneur and my mother’s view of my vision was that it was “unrealistic” and that I was naive. Turns out, I wasn’t naive at all, just a female entrepreneur ready to thrive!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I am extremely proud of our reputation for crisis management. Everyone at our agency knows that “Amy loves a good crisis.” Early on when I had my first full-time employee, we helped put a restaurant brand on the map by turning a very serious PR crisis into a clever food promotion and AOL Weird News story. So, rather than try to bury the story, we invited customers to play along and it turned out well for all involved. The client sold franchises, earned 100X on his investment with us and the story ultimately found its way into Jay Leno’s headlines segment. We also lit up the restaurant brand’s social media accounts which had been dormant and underleveraged with a viral video. Ten years later, that same CEO and I were both honored in the same class of Dallas Business Journal’s “Most Admired CEOs.” Probably the best compliment of all was from a much larger agency who looked at me and my employee at a Dallas social media networking event and said in disbelief, “You all did that?” Why yes, we did!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

People always laugh when I tell them I started my business while in labor! It’s true. My son and my company have the same birthday: October 4. My son’s father might have thought I was making a mistake by taking a call from the labor and delivery bed, but I knew it was my entrepreneurial moment. I had the classic going-into-labor-rush-to-the-hospital textbook story. The ‘twist’ to this typical story for many new moms is at the intersection of my low threshold for pain and contractions that would bring a man to his knees. So, when the nurse asked if I wanted an epidural, I enthusiastically said, “Yes, I will be happy to have the epidural as soon as humanly possible.” After receiving it, and much needed relief, I returned a phone call in which I told the gentleman … I’m having my first baby today. If you will wait six weeks I can meet with you. Six weeks later, I met with my first client and assisted in launching The Porsche Store, which I later helped them rebrand to Boardwalk Auto Group and expand to Volkswagen, Audi, Ferrari, Maserati and Lamborghini. The Power Group turns 22 on October 4, as does my son.

The lesson I learned from starting my business at a unique time is you know when your moment is in front of you. So, move boldly and quickly to answer the call, take the meeting, book the trip, etc. I knew the door was opening, so I summoned my courage and walked through it. I’m so glad I did.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am very grateful for Scott Finfer, the CEO of Emerge Medical Data Intelligence. He pushed me to think bigger and while he was my client, he also served as a mentor. One day, I took him and his business partner/CFO to lunch where we discussed my vision for keeping the agency virtual. To my dismay, I had recently polled my employees about virtual vs. office space thinking they would all agree with my vision for a virtual agency. Boy was I wrong. They all gave feedback that said they desired an office space. He looked at me with no hesitation and said, “Amy, I have tons of extra space. Just move in with us and I won’t charge you rent.” It will help you grow your business. Years later I asked him why he felt compelled to do that for me. He said, “because someone did it for me.” As entrepreneurs it is important to keep a pay-it-forward mindset. I will never forget this generous gesture and I’m grateful to this day that he allowed us to co-locate with them until we were ready to venture out and get our own office.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Women in the public relations industry, specifically those who own/found agencies, typically end up making their brands more of a lifestyle business. This works well for those who are moms, but not for those who want to scale a company. My goal was always the latter. Early on, I knew I wanted this brand to grow far beyond me, so I hired a “wife.” I only needed 2.5 hours in the afternoon to give me the peace of mind to ensure my children were safely home from school, homework and dinner were started and laundry was done. This allowed me to decompress after work like a man, who had a stay at home wife would.

Another challenge that holds some women back from creating their own company is not knowing how to find and build a relationship with a bank — before you need capital. When I first started The Power Group, my mentor, Rosanne Hart, consistently told me I needed to market myself to my bank. This meant sharing my successes, always dressing professionally and asking for business advice. Today, I understand why this was a critical part of my success. I have a very strong relationship with Texas Security Bank, known for being the champions of free enterprise. With their education, wisdom, understanding of entrepreneur-led businesses, I received a lot of sage advice about my business. One great take away was should I continue to lease office space, or buy a building and turn it into an investment? Through this banking relationship and counsel, I was able to purchase my first building in the Design District. Our team plans to call this new space home before the end of this year.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

As individuals, women and other minority groups tend to stick together and stay in places where we feel safe. This is a huge mistake. We need to realize there are valuable life lessons and a lot of information we can learn from others who don’t think or behave exactly like us. While the last 18 months of the pandemic have been difficult, we need to remember to get out from behind our screens and make the effort to network in person. I’m a firm believer that the best way to expand your network is by getting out of your comfort zone.

As far as society, I think that sometimes we need to give other people grace. We don’t always know what may be happening behind closed doors. I always like to give people the benefit of the doubt. I also believe that people can have an off-day. Even the most experienced of professionals can make a mistake. As long as we learn and grow from these life lessons, I think as a society we should look for progress, not perfection. It is also important to keep it humble. My motto is, “If you don’t keep it humble, it will crumble”.

As for the government, I really appreciated how they helped small businesses with PPP loans. This helped a lot of people from losing their livelihoods and jobs. As an employer, I was grateful to not have to lay people off during the pandemic.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

As a woman, I realized early on that I needed different buckets filled within myself to be happy. I was fulfilled at work in a way that I was not fulfilled at home. And likewise, I was fulfilled as a mother in a way that was completely the opposite of how I was challenged at work. I think the best thing we can do for other women is not judge them. If they choose to be a stay at home mom, or continue to build a career and be a working mom, we need to support them and be their champion! It takes a village to raise a family. I make no apologies for knowing that I wanted to do what every other man does — raise a family and build a business. I believe we need to normalize that women do not have to choose between the two — even in 2021.

One thing that a woman can appreciate that a man cannot is why creating flexibility for working moms is vital. I understand firsthand the mommy guilt of missing a school play, not being the field trip chaperone, being late to the parent conference or school pickup line. If women could create an environment that celebrates working moms and support them while managing motherhood and a demanding career, we would lessen the expectation for women to choose between these two worlds.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

Oftentimes people believe being a founder can silo you and place all the responsibilities of the business in your hands. Find a great team of employees who you can empower and this will never be the case. Over the years, I’ve intentionally empowered my team to make important decisions for the company. For example, hiring decisions, marketing efforts and expenses, productizing services, sales pitching and more have been some of the areas they contribute to growing the business and helping to define the culture. Of course, I am always going to have an opinion and I will ultimately be responsible for the upside and the lessons learned, but I think it’s very important to allow your team to lead and understand the pressures and decisions involved in running a company My mission since I started is to empower and create smart, savvy business women. I teach them and then I get out of their way!

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Not everyone is meant to be a founder or a leader, and that is ok. I have the benefit of having been an employee, before I became a business owner. I believe experiencing both has molded the unique leadership style I have today. Every team needs leaders and implementers who can run the business, service the customers or clients and get the job done. I find those who want a “ job” versus a “career” will typically find positions that are aligned with their outlook. Also, there are some people who simply aren’t great employees, but are incredible contributors. Every trait and every person has a role to play — it’s just being realistic on what role they will be most successful in long-term.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Stay curious and ask questions. When you ask questions you find that you prevent stories from building up about what you think is or isn’t happening in your company or with a colleague. When someone hasn’t hit a deadline, I ask, what is getting in the way of you meeting this deadline? It’s usually not what you think. Invest in a business coach and bring that same leadership training to your team. Leadership training isn’t only for the founder. I put my employees through a program called Leading Change which is led by People Biz Founder and Business Coach, Alicia Marie, another great female-founded business. Train and get out of the way. One of our philosophies at the company is “delegate and elevate.” If you can’t delegate your work to others you will never grow your company or be able to improve any department. If you want to thrive, you must learn this valuable lesson. Create 3 core values. Ours are: Do the Right Thing, Win Together and Create Happiness and Fun. You must speak about these daily in meetings. Your employees must be able to recall them at a moment’s notice. Make them part of your company jargon, your employees must know them by heart and you can celebrate the wins and benchmark areas for growth against them. If you have more than three, your team — and you for that matter — won’t be able to execute against them. Three is the magic number. Hire people that are ambitious. Always make sure you employ people who want your job because as soon as they do your job better than you, you have the opportunity to move up and take on new challenges.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I am making the world a better place because I am creating the next generation of business women. I will not let age or past experience hold them back. One success I am most proud of is our company culture. I was talking about the culture I envisioned for my team back in the early 2000s. I wanted to create a space that people enjoy coming to each day, myself included. I am very pleased with what we have created. I believe it has made the world a better place for those on my team. We have true accountability especially among young professionals (e.g., Millennials) who took such a bad rap in the press. I embraced them, met them where they were, asked them to meet me where I was and we created a culture of accountability and professionalism.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Solve the homeless problem. When I see a homeless person, I see someone’s child. They were born to someone, had a family and there is a story there. I truly do not have the answer but I think if we knew more of their stories, we would see them as people with names, birthrights, and pasts and futures versus just the homeless with no names.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would be thrilled to have lunch with Julia Louis-Dreyfus who played Elaine on Seinfeld. I admire her humor, resiliency, and how she has evolved in different stages of life. I think she gave us all a master class on how to face adversity head on with managing her cancer diagnosis. I find her fascinating, inspiring and relatable. I mean, who wouldn’t want to be friends with Elaine, right?

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.