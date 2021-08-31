Amy Pocsik of The Women’s Business League: “Community with Powerful Women”

…Community with Powerful Women — Entrepreneurship can be lonely. But it doesn’t have to be. Seek out a community of businesswomen who are pursuing similar goals and are committed to helping others do the same. When challenges arise you’ll have a network of women to lean into. Resources, advice and encouragement are critical to success — especially in the early years of a new business — a powerful network provides that.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amy Pocsik.

Amy Pocsik is the CEO and Co-Founder of the Women’s Business League — a community where powerful businesswomen connect, grow and prosper. Amy partners with female founders to make an impact, helping them own the role of CEO — professionally and personally.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

At age 27, I had a successful career — running a 40M dollars budget, negotiating million-dollar contracts, and managing hundreds of people, most of whom were twice my age. At the same time, I had this nagging feeling that somehow this couldn’t be all there is. Every morning, I slapped on a smile and a suit, but I couldn’t shake the feeling that the life I dreamed of was slipping away.

One afternoon, I met with a colleague who was 15 years ahead of me on the ladder I was climbing. Halfway through our conversation, she poured out her sorrow over her stifled dreams, failed relationships, and overall disappointing life. She confirmed my worst nightmare: that if I continued on this path, I would end up just like her.

In that moment I knew I had a decision to make: walk away from a stable six figure salary and a career I’d spent a decade building or pursue my entrepreneurial dream with everything I had.

I chose the latter because I wasn’t going to waste my one and only life pursuing someone else’s agenda. I honored my desire to create a life I wanted to live, and to build a business that supported my dream.

Now, I empower other women to exponentially increase their success.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Women’s Business League (WBL) is designed to foster connections, create opportunities and generate revenue within local chapters. We anticipated that there would be exciting collaborations and creations among fellow chapter members.

However, what’s been incredibly interesting is to see the collaborations among members from various chapters and very different industries. To watch doors open when women from all different locations, backgrounds and experiences ask, “how can I help?” Collaborations that did not seem obvious at first, but that have flourished. When women come together to collaborate, not compete, incredible things happen.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Thinking back to the very early days when we were just starting, it’s laughable to think how much we undervalued ourselves. It seems funny now, but we were so petrified to charge appropriately for the value we were delivering. Fears bubbled up about losing potential members and not wanting to leave anyone out.

Now, we understand that if you undervalue yourself, so will the world. Owning your worth helps others do the same. It conveys the message that they, too, can play at a higher level.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many beautiful souls who have helped us along this journey. Women who saw what was possible for us before we even recognized it ourselves. Women who sent notes of encouragement, shared words of inspiration, offered a hand when we were down, and a listening ear through challenges.

One woman, Sharna Favuzza of DeMoura Smith LLP, our legal counsel, has been among the most influential. Just a couple of years ago, two newly minted entrepreneurs strolled into her beautifully appointed office with a vision and a dream, and not much else. Two hours later, we walked out with a much bigger vision, a plan and a whole lot of work to do. We rolled up our sleeves and got to work, making her faith in us come true.

Sharna quickly became an extension of our team. Her wisdom, high level thinking and passion for what we were trying to create propelled us to new heights. There is just something about knowing that she is in our corner that makes the impossible feel attainable. To say we’re grateful to her is an understatement. Without her, none of this would have been possible.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Female founders are ushering in a new era of business. Knocking down barriers and busting glass ceilings. Take a look at the numbers. 30% of all U.S. businesses are women-owned with more than 1,200 new female founded firms launching each day. In fact, the number of women-owned businesses is increasing at a rate 1.5 times the national average, according to the latest State of Women-owned Businesses Report.

Women are driving new business creation. Still, there’s more work to do. Female founders face unique challenges. Lack of funding, access to support networks and the balance of business and life. Addressing these issues will change the landscape for female founders, but it’ll also drive economic growth.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Prioritize women-owned businesses. Move them to the top of the agenda in all areas. Women’s Business League exists to serve this new era of female business owners. Delivering top-notch community that empowers, inspires and encourages women to achieve the highest version of themselves and their business.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Entrepreneurship is the highway to building a dream life. No other career path allows you the freedom that comes from owning a business. Waking up every day doing the work that you were meant to do is unlike anything else. You have complete control over the clients you work with and the way you serve them. Your success is a direct result of your hard work. Founders have the power to design their business in a way that supports the life they want to live.

For women wanting to own their success, I’d like to share a few words of wisdom.

No matter where you find yourself in life, entrepreneurship allows you to blaze a new path forward.

Through understanding your strengths, owning your unique gifts and marketing your skills, you will create a successful business. A lot of powerful women underestimate their genius because it’s the very thing that comes easily to them. By considering what comes naturally to you, the type of help you’re always asked for from friends and family and what you most enjoy doing, you’ll find your niche.

One of the expert ways to launch a new business is to start right away. By doing instead of planning, you’ll learn. You’ll make mistakes. Finding out what you enjoy and what you don’t. Build your business alongside your day job. This allows for the most creativity and freedom. If you’ve got bills to pay, you’ll be far less likely to take risks.

My best advice is to invest in yourself. Your business will never outgrow you. One of the most exciting aspects of being a business owner is the infinite potential. Tap into possibility by surrounding yourself with people who believe in you and can help you grow — coaches, trusted advisors and mentors.

No one achieves success all on their own. Surround yourself with people who are positive, encouraging and empowering. Seek out community with fellow female founders.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

Myth #1: There’s one right way to do it.

Facebook ads and instagram posts would have you believe that there is a magic process to make millions of dollars in just a few days. It’s simply not true. Setting your expectations appropriately is key to staying in the game for the long haul.

Myth #2: You have to have it all figured out.

No one has it all figured out when they start. Every expert started as a novice. Allow yourself to be an amateur. Give yourself grace when times are challenging and celebrate your wins. Ask for help early and often.

Myth #3: You’ll love every part of your business.

Most people think that because it’s their own business they should love everything about it. The truth is there will be parts of your business that are better suited for other people. Identify those areas and build a team of professionals as quickly as possible. This will allow you to focus on the areas you love while growing your business.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

The power to choose the entrepreneurial path is available to everyone. I’ve seen people from all different skills, personalities, backgrounds be successful as business owners. I believe everyone has the potential to be a founder. Because every single person has unique gifts and talents meant to help others.

If you have an entrepreneurial dream in your heart, you can make it happen.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

#1 — Community with Powerful Women

Entrepreneurship can be lonely. But it doesn’t have to be. Seek out a community of businesswomen who are pursuing similar goals and are committed to helping others do the same. When challenges arise you’ll have a network of women to lean into. Resources, advice and encouragement are critical to success — especially in the early years of a new business — a powerful network provides that.

When you trade a corporate job for starting a business, you no longer have the water cooler camaraderie. The truth is, we are designed for community. No one is meant to do life or business alone. Surround yourself with women who respect you professionally and care about you personally.

#2 — Board of Advisors

No one achieves success all on their own. One of the best things we did for our business was establish a board of advisors. A hand-picked board of women who have incredible experience in leadership, entrepreneurship, finance and marketing. Our board is ten steps ahead of us. They guide us every step of the way. Meeting regularly forces us to be accountable. Their questions challenge our thinking and expand our viewpoints.

#3 — Personal Growth Plan

When you work in corporate, chances are you have a professional development plan. Companies invest top dollar in their executives because they understand the direct connection between the skill set of their leadership team and the profit of the company. When you become an entrepreneur, you’re responsible for your own learning. Prioritize your growth by first considering the goals of your business. Identify the areas where you need to grow as a leader in order to achieve your benchmarks. Arrange your learning opportunities accordingly.

#4 — Courage

The secret to realizing your true potential as a leader is courage. Most people think that what they need to succeed is confidence. The truth is, you need courage. Courage to start, to try, to fail and to get back up again. Confidence comes from having the courage to get out of your comfort zone. Confidence comes from experience. The only way to get experience is to put yourself in the game. Confidence is a result not a requirement.

#5 — Kindness

Kindness is making a comeback. Businesses are built on relationships. The quality of those relationships will determine the quality of your business. Caring for others — your clients, employees and contractors — is the heart of any business and will determine your success. Focus on kindness and lead with generosity.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

The heart of the Women’s Business League (WBL) is making our local communities stronger. To show up for the small business owners, community organizations and individuals in our own neighborhoods. Every WBL Chapter has a complimentary charity seat.

Members decide which organization they would like to support for the year, invite them to participate in the biweekly networking meetings, and rally around their greatest needs. WBL Members have packed snack packs for needy children, gathered personal hygiene products for local schools, served at soup kitchens, fundraised and more. Countless dollars, hours, and resources dedicated to the needs of the local communities we serve.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

We have incredible power with how we spend our money. Choose to put your dollars into your local economy and watch it thrive. You really can change the world with your checkbook. It’s said that when you make a purchase from a small business, an actual person does a happy dance. Let’s get the world dancing.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have lunch with Marie Forleo. I admire her commitment to empowerment through education. The way she delivers tactical information into the hands of those who need it most is inspiring. I appreciate and share her passion to help small business owners on their entrepreneurial journey with practical advice and real world application.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.