Amy Losak: “Be true to yourself”

Amy is a public relations professional specializing in earned healthcare media. She worked for decades at leading agencies (most recently Ketchum in NY), and is now a consultant. Her mother, Sydell Rosenberg, was a teacher and published writer, especially poetry. Syd was a charter member of the Haiku Society of America in 1968. Amy is a member today: https://www.hsa-haiku.org/

Syd died in 1996. Her “city haiku” and other poems were and continue to be published in leading journals, anthologies, and other media.

Thanks to Syd’s influence, Amy writes and publishes her own haiku and other poems today. Her publications include: Newtown Literary, Frogpond (the journal of HSA), Modern Haiku, The Heron’s Nest, Akitsu Quarterly, Tinywords, Prune Juice, Failed Haiku, Frameless Sky, Hedgerow, The Haiku Foundation; and more, including several anthologies.

In 2018, Penny Candy Books released H Is For Haiku (illustrated by Sawsan Chalabi: https://www.schalabi.com/). Amy wrote the introduction. This children’s collection was honored by the National Council for Teachers of English as a 2019 “Notable Poetry Book.” It is available everywhere.

In 2020, the respected independent literary press, Kattywompus Press, released Syd’s chapbook for adults, Poised Across the Sky. Amy and founder Sammy Greenspan were co-editors.

A collaborative haiku chapbook combining Amy’s and Syd’s work will be published in 2022 by Kelsay Books: https://kelsaybooks.com/.

A collaborative haiku picture book also is now out on submission to children’s publishers.

In addition, three of Amy’s longer poems will be featured in an upcoming poetry anthology produced by Read Furiously in New Jersey: http://www.readfuriously.com/.

Amy also is a member of The Book Meshuggenahs: 18 female Jewish authors who write children’s books and serve as a resource for the Jewish community. One of the group’s initiatives is an annual “CHAI-ku Contest” which invites both children and adults to submit their original haiku on Jewish themes and topics, for free books and other prizes: https://thebookmeshuggenahs.com/chai-ku/.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what first drew you to poetry?

Thank you so much. Quite simply, it was my mother, Sydell Rosenberg. Syd was always a writer, and sometime in the 1960s, she found haiku. Or perhaps — to be more precise — haiku “found” her. This briefest but endlessly expansive form rewarded her way of looking at and into the world. As a child, she tried to interest me in haiku, and I wrote a few with her guidance, but I grew disinterested. But we always knew how much her literary life meant to her. After her sudden death in 1996, it became important for me and other family members to try and “resurrect” some of her endeavors such as (but not only) haiku. I gradually gravitated to the form itself. Her influence had perhaps been there in the background, silent and waiting to assert itself, all along. I’m a late bloomer, and that’s fine!

Can you tell us a bit about the interesting or exciting projects you are working on or wish to create? What are your goals for these projects?

I am now working with Kelsay Books on a haiku chapbook collection that combines both our short poems. It will be released probably in the early part of 2022. The working title is Wingstrokes or Wing Strokes. I also have a second haiku picture book out on submission to children’s publishers that don’t require agent representation. This one also combines our work around a theme. And I’m working on yet another collaborative haiku chapbook for adults. My goal for these projects is to continue to keep some of my mom’s work alive. And I wish to keep growing and learning as a poet.

Wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition so that all of us are on the same page. What is your definition of poetry? Can you please share with us what poetry means to you?

That’s a hard question, because I’m far from an expert. I’m a beginner. We can fall back on textbook definitions, certainly important and helpful — but maybe that’s too limiting. I would say that poetry is the art or craft of language arranged in certain ways — in rhythms and shapes — that gives the reader insights and ideas, evokes emotions … makes them think and feel. Poetry captivates and captures the reader, but it also releases her or him. It evokes and provokes. I’m sure others will define it better!

That’s what poetry means to me. I don’t necessarily have to “understand” a poem in order to “get” it, if that makes sense. The understanding can be wordless, visceral, intuitive, emotional, as well as intellectual and able to be explained or defined.

In haiku, much is left out or unsaid. That’s part of the form’s mystery, its magic.

What can writing poetry teach us about ourselves?

I think poetry can serve as a form of connection with others and the world around us and outside of us. When we make those connections, we can then learn more about who we are as human beings and as individuals. We learn more about the worlds within us.

Who are your favorite poets? Is it their style, the content or something else that resonates with you?

I love haiku and related forms. In addition to recognized foundational masters, such as Basho, Buson, Issa (and others), there are many haijin — haiku poets — writing today whose work I enjoy. It’s a global community. It’s hard to single anyone out. I very much enjoy Mary Oliver — I think she has a haiku sensibility.

If you could ask your favourite poet a question, what would it be?

What is your daily process? What brings you joy? What brings you pain? How do you use those feelings in your work? What do you do (or don’t do), when your wellspring runs dry?

Poetry can be transformational. Is there a particular poem that spoke to you and changed your life or altered a perspective you held in some way? Can you share the story?

Actually, it was an anthology still available today: “Reflections on a Gift of Watermelon Pickle.” I think I still have my old, tattered copy somewhere. I must have gotten it when I was around 11 or 12 years old. I loved it.

Today’s world needs so much healing. Can you help articulate how poetry can help us heal?

I’m not sure we should put so much “pressure” on poetry or poets for healing. Poetry can be painful to read as well as write. Poetry and poets don’t always conform to or abide by our wants and expectations. Maybe that’s a good thing! But as I said above, poetry can foster a sense of connection, of feeling less isolated and alone. That can be healing and restorative.

We’d like to learn more about your poetry and writing. How would you describe yourself as a poet? Can you please share a specific passage that you think exemplifies your style or main message?

I don’t have the words to describe myself as a poet. I’m still newish to the haiku world as a practicing poet, even though my mother was immersed in it for about 30 years or so. I do try to remain true to my personality and experiences in my haiku. I don’t necessarily try to capture or unearth cosmic, profound, grand truths. Sometimes, I like to be playful and wry… to just have fun. Whatever readers get out of my haiku is fine with me.

Here’s a recent serious one. It received an honorable mention in this year’s Robert Spiess Memorial Award Haiku Competition from Modern Haiku. It’s based on an observation as I walked up Eighth Avenue several years ago.

empty begging cup

the old man builds a cross

out of pennies

Poem and judge’s commentary here: https://www.modernhaiku.org/spiesscontest/spiessawards2021.html

Here’s a more joyful one, also based on a real occurrence a few years ago:

forsythia bush

chriping

yellow

What do you hope to achieve with your poetry?

I hope that readers will enjoy what I write. Let them bring their own ideas and interpretations to my work, as they wish. Haiku are meant to be shared, I’ve learned. The reader completes the haiku. Once they’re written and out there, the poems are almost as much the reader’s as they are mine. I no longer “control” them — they are now out of my head and hands, so to speak.

In your opinion and from your experience, what are 3 things everyone can learn from poetry?

Poetry can confer a sense of connectedness. And yet, it also can help us understand that we are all unique and have worth. That makes it very personal as well. Haiku poetry is about using all our senses to find slices of magic and the unusual or different in ordinary, familiar life and things, no matter how small. It’s about slowing down and taking our time, and paying attention to the stuff in our daily lives we may overlook. A good poem can help us see things with fresh eyes. It can expose us to new things and ways of being. It’s a way to amplify perspectives and voices.

Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things a poet needs to know to create beautiful and evocative poetry?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I would say the following:

Be true to yourself. And understand that this might take time for you to figure out. So go with the flow, find your focus, and don’t agonize if you get stuck or lost. Difficulty and static patches are part of the process. The process is not smooth and linear. Roadblocks happen — in fact, they may abound. That’s life, that’s creativity, and that’s poetry. Expect the unexpected. Learn from other poets and respect them, but don’t let those lessons hold you back or hamper your own imagination and experiences. Establish your foundation and take off from there. It’s OK to take risks. It’s OK to play it safe. Develop a writing and reading routine, or don’t. It’s OK to vary your approach. Your process is your own. Pay attention to your surroundings. Give yourself time and space to breathe. Slow down and use your senses. There might be the makings of a poem lurking somewhere between the intake and exhalation of that breath! (Haiku has been referred to as “one-breath poetry.”)

An example: several years ago early in the morning, I was rushing to work, already stressed out and sweating. I could hear my commuter bus coming and I didn’t want to miss it.

I knew that later busses would be even more crowded. The congested trip to the city would take longer. As I hurried past my neighbor’s small front yard, I saw something out of the corner of my eye — a splendid butterfly. I later learned it was a black swallowtail. It was hovering around the shrubs. I stopped. I watched and lingered. Then it flew away. Busses will come and go and stress will sadly rear its ugly head again … but that particular “butterfly moment” won’t recur.

I let the bus leave. And my stress left too, even if it was just for a few minutes. I’m still working on a haiku as a result of that evanescent but lovely experience. Like that butterfly, I can’t quite pin it down. But even if I don’t produce one that satisfies me, I still have that. And maybe it’s enough.

5. Be self-critical. Take a step back sometimes. Keep striving to improve and refine. Revise. Practice. Read. Write. But be kind to yourself too — it’s a balance. Poetry isn’t a magic craft. It’s arduous, so don’t beat yourself up for failing to meet your own standards or those that others have imposed. Try to find that balance as you challenge yourself. Again, that’s life. It’s unpredictable and can hurt. But it can be marvelous as well. And that’s poetry.

Sydell’s definition of haiku was published in a journal called Wind Chimes in 1981. It also appears in her 2018 picture book, H Is For Haiku, as well as elsewhere (see link below). I think this opening paragraph fits here:

“Now I go to what is there, and each time, get something different. Sometimes I get what I want — and other times, perhaps more rewarding, I get what I didn’t know I didn’t want, with pain. Each time, discovery.”

Poetry is discovery.

https://sites.google.com/site/graceguts/poems-about-haiku/on-what-is-haiku

If you were to encourage others to write poetry, what would you tell them?

I would say “just do it. Don’t let anyone stop you.” Also, “keep learning as you go and grow.”

How would you finish these three sentences:

Poetry teaches… us different and novel ways of experiencing the world.

Poetry heals by… fostering a sense of connection.

To be a poet, you need to…be willing to sometimes reveal yourself. And willing to slow down and pay attention to events and life around you.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Entertainment , Business, VC funding, and Sports read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

What a terrific and difficult question. There are a lot of people I admire for various reasons. I’ll just flat out state that I’ve been a “fanilow” for decades … so I will say Barry Manilow!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I don’t have my own website yet. I’m working on it! In the meantime, please see here:

Thank you. I hope you and your readers have plenty of haiku days, filled with bits of magic.