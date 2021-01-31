Amy Lord of Eris Talent Agency: “Kindness”

Kindness. The world could use some more gentleness and kindness. I learn this every day from my husband who is always so kind and giving. It makes me want to follow suit. The world is much smoother when there is kindness in the air.

As a part of our series about Inspirational Women In Hollywood, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Amy Lord.

Amy Lord began her career in NYC at the Noble Talent agency. In her early twenties, she was the first actress in a regional production of Tony n Tina’s Wedding. Filming the pilot episode was her ticket to Los Angeles. Her diverse experiences and talent paved the way for two produced shows in NYC, Grandma Sylvia’s Funeral and The Boychick Affair. Amy is a published author and playwright, as well as a contributing writer for Huffington Post and Kveller. She worked for many years as a theatrical manager at YPS before returning to the agenting world where she worked at LB Talent representing actors in NY and LA. Now a partner at Eris, Amy dedicates her expertise and connections to the agency’s performing and literary clients.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Brooklyn, NY. My mom was an English professor at NYU and my dad a science teacher and pharmacist. At five, I lost my mom and life changed rapidly. I soon became the “tough latch-key” kid which I am sure led me to the road of entertainment.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

From a young age, I was always performing, whether it was singing, acting, dancing- I loved it all. After college I interned at an agency in NY which gave me a taste of the agenting life although at that age I was still on the acting track.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I was always writing stories, songs, and plays. It was a great source of self expression. I found myself co-writing a show that landed off Broadway and ran for 8 years and was published by Samuel French. From that moment on, life changed dramatically.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

For some reason I really wanted to work on a Disney cruise ship. I couldn’t have been more than 16 and I went to an open call in NYC. After my obligatory 16 bars and basically a “don’t call us we will call you”, I decided that I wasn’t going to give up. I went back the next day with completely different headshot and a newly created name. I don’t advise this type of behavior for anyone. Needless to say, I didn’t wind up on a Disney cruise ship.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I think one of the most influential people in my life was my director from Tony n Tina’s Wedding. I struggled with self esteem and he spent a good portion of his time reminding me of my self worth. I have been blessed with amazing role models throughout my journey.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

I was always told “don’t step out of line”. I share this with my clients. This is such a challenging business and at times our creativity can be thrwarted due to self doubt and rejection. I encourage my clients to keep growing as artists, keep learning and giving back. There is a lot of room in this industry- forge ahead!!!

What drives you to get up everyday and work in TV and Film? What change do you want to see in the industry going forward?

Not a day goes by where I am not grateful for my position at Eris. I love the people that I get to work with and share ideas with on a daily basis. We are growing a company together, it’s similar to raising a child and it takes a village. I see many changes in the industry and I am looking forward to seeing more inclusivity for all. The time has come.

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

I love watching my clients grow as artists. It takes time. It is a marathon not a sprint.

When I watch a client grow in terms of their craft, explore different classes, learn a different skill, it shows me their level of commitment. When this client begins to book… that’s the thrill of a lifetime for me. I also love working on our literary projects. Reading scripts and falling in love with the characters is what drives me to turn that script into a film. I know firsthand the feeling of seeing your words on paper come alive. There is nothing more exhilarating.

We are very interested in looking at diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture and our youth growing up today?

I grew up in Brooklyn and was always surrounded by diversity. I am part of a mixed family and to see anyone treated differently due to color or religion or sexual preference hurts. Our world is diverse. Art imitates life and vice-versa, our films should be representative of the world we live in. I used to teach in a preschool and I will never forget how the children simply played. If someone got the red Play-doh first, it had nothing to do with the color of their skin or who they prayed to.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Five things I wish someone told me.

1)you are special

2) you matter

3) there is no one like you.

4) not every boy has to be your boyfriend

5) put your big girl panties on and start your day!!

Can you share with our readers any self care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

To be honest, I am working on the work/life balance. I am addicted to my work, I simply love it. I am trying with my hubby to fit in an early morning hike or walk to the park before we start our day. I always feel so much better when I am active.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

This might seem so simple but….. smile. My brother Larry was intubated due to Covid for 69 days this year. I realized that nothing is as precious and important as your loved ones (that included friends and family). As I grow older I realize that not everything is as tantamount as I once thought.

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Kindness. The world could use some more gentleness and kindness. I learn this every day from my husband who is always so kind and giving. It makes me want to follow suit. The world is much smoother when there is kindness in the air.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Well, probably like every girl from Brooklyn, a corned beef on rye with Babs would be something very special. My dad was a teacher at Erasmus and used to hear her sing in the hallways of the school. Just an icon.

Are you on social media? How can our readers follow you online?

I am working on becoming more computer savvy. I do have a Facebook that I try to reserve for my family and friends. I am on IG and will try to pay more attention to it. @eristalentagency

This was so informative, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!