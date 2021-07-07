Amy Liz Harrison: “Connect with others”

Connect with others. — This one is the biggest for me since the opposite of addiction is love and connection. A burden shared is a burden halved so I believe when I get honest with another person, particularly someone in recovery, I get to shoulder the pain with someone else.

As a part of our series about Mental Health Champions helping to promote mental wellness, I had the pleasure to interview Amy Liz Harrison.

Amy Liz Harrison is a Wife, a Mom, and a superfan of the 1980’s. She’s a podcaster and the Bestselling Author of “Eternally Expecting: A Mom of Eight Gets Sober and Gives Birth to a Whole New Life…Her Own.” Mostly, she’s surrounded by the beautiful people, while she herself remains a wallflower in her forties, sporting awkward orthodontia and a bad perm.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

Well, hello! Thank you so much for having me! I was born in Los Angeles, I moved to the Bay Area as a baby. My parents raised me in Mountain View California… Home of Facebook, Google, right next-door to Cupertino, where Apple resides. The oldest of two kids, my brother and I were raised in the Evangelical Christian Church, which, unfortunately for most church kids of the 80’s, ends up leaving its’ less than awesome smell on you like a damp T-shirt left in the washing machine overnight. Summer days were spent riding the youth group bus up to the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, and winters were spent pretending to be Madonna and making a career with my hairbrush microphone. My parents drove ONLY station wagons, as long as I can remember, save for one rust colored Monte Carlo and one “Limited Edition” Buick LeSabre Sedan, containing a dial clock bigger than a Run DMC Medallion. All in all? I can’t complain. I went to LA for college, graduated in ’98 and got married 5 months after graduation to an Australian I met just 5 weeks before getting engaged. We moved to the Seattle area when I was pregnant with my first daughter, and now, twenty four years later, we have 8 kids together and we’re basically just spinning plates all day.

You are currently leading a social impact organization that is helping to promote mental wellness. Can you tell us a bit about what you or your organization are trying to address?

Like many other people, growing up I thought that an alcoholic was the dirty old guy who lived under the bridge with a trench coat, a fedora, and a bottle of cheap whiskey in a crinkled paper bag. I really thought they were the dregs of society, the lowest of the low, the losers of the losers. Not only did I have a big dose of ego and pride going on, but I honestly had no idea that I could be an alcoholic. I thought that church girls who were married, still had a house, a car, and kids couldn’t possibly be an alcoholic. I put especially after the pandemic, with addiction rates up so high now, my hope is to put a new face on the word alcoholic. Addicts and alcoholics are simply prone to a disease of mind body and spirit, and when we’re not drinking or using, that disease is arrested. But it’s an equal opportunity disease. It knows no demographics, economic structures, race, creed, belief system, parental status, occupation, or anything else on the outside. It’s my opinion that the sooner we realize that addicts and alcoholics are living in functioning among us, the more we can be ready to accept it as a normal part of life. A normal disease, with various forms of treatment options.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

Because I started out drinking normally, it was preposterous to me to think that I had a drinking problem at all. But my swirl and eventual crash into the depths of addiction caused so much wreckage in my life and the lives of those around me that I had to start recovering out loud. That way those suffering in silence could see that addiction comes in all shapes and sizes, and that all of us who are sober and recovered now were once in those same suffering shoes. That’s an important part I like to point out: make no mistake, what you may see on a TV interview of me or in a headshot photo is just a farse. It’s been over ten years since my last drink. It’s important for me to communicate to people not to be fooled by my current life or appearance- I was, at one time, drunkenly wandering the neighborhood in my bathrobe, unbathed and completely unkempt wondering if it was 6 PM or 6 AM. In fact, I very much resembled a female version of the drunk guy in the trench coat under the bridge.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

After years of slowly slipping into alcoholism’s constricting grips, I found that I started spinning faster and faster into full-blown addiction until suddenly there I was barely functional. I was broken, terrified, bewildered and completely perplexed as to how this had happened to me. I couldn’t figure out how I had gone from a seemingly normal social drinker to one who was absolutely reliant physically on alcohol to get me through the day. I was living a total lie, still participating (or at least attempting to participate) in all of the “good mom” activities: kept going to church, kept up the façade of trying to be the mom who played the fun birthday parties, and focused on remembering when it was her snack day at the preschool.

But the truth was I was dying inside, emotionally, spiritually, and physically. I was baffled at my debilitating hang overs, my suffocating depression and how genuinely confused I was by my lack of ability to control my alcohol intake. Drinking began to consume every waking minute of my day: how would I get more? When would I get more? How would I be able to hide it? Did anybody know how drunk I was at the gala dinner with my husband’s company? Could anybody at the parent teacher conference tell that I was inebriated? How early could I get home from my responsibilities so that I wouldn’t have to be faced with the prospect of driving? These are questioning that normal drinker is generally not faced with.

In 2011, I was arrested for a DUI, with 4 of my kids in the car. Laying in jail that night was my turning point, my rock-bottom if you will. I realized that I could no longer live the life I was living, I was absolutely petrified of myself. I had no clue if I could actually successfully give up alcohol but I knew I had to try.

I was at a crossroads, and there was no guarantee that if I tried to get sober, I’d be successful. But if I didn’t try then it was an automatic failure and I could kiss life as I knew it, goodbye forever. I had failed so many times in the past to moderate my drinking, and it continually led to a dead end. I was going to have to really try to get sober, which required complete abstinence, for once and for all.

I felt so much guilt and shame that I knew I could not face my husband and kids any longer behaving the way I was behaving. I was ruining their lives but yet convincing myself that the only person I was harming was the person in the mirror. Now that I had been arrested, I could see that my disease was affecting everybody, and the trickle-down affect was unbelievably destructively massive.

The next day when I got out of jail, I boarded a plane for a treatment center and I haven’t had a drink since I consumed my last two Chardonnays on that plane.

If I had to pick one key from early sobriety that I had never tried before in the lock to a permanently abstinent life, it was the key of choosing to believe that I was worth it. I certainly did not feel like I was worth it, but if I loved my husband and kids, and if I had any shred of decency for the life that we had built, I had to choose to believe that I was worthy of a sober, happy, peaceful, joyful life.

I had to visualize what I wanted, and then I had to start acting and behaving like that person. I had to manifest her and bring her into fruition. The more I practiced changing my actions and behaviors, the more I slowly started to become her. A stronger woman who believed she was worth saving, who added a presence to my family’s life for which there was no substitute, and that I had value to add to this planet.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

The most interesting stories I find are the little ones. The people who grab me in the pick-up line at school and tell me that they’re struggling. Or the stories that my own kids tell me around the dinner table about a friend of theirs who told them that day at school that their parent is reading my book right now. The text messages that I receive from friends who are concerned about a loved one, or even about themselves, but they’re not ready to give up drinking yet.

Those to me are the most precious stories that I could ever possibly be a part of. To have people trust me with their honest, raw story? The concept of people confiding their private life and experience with me, their own hurting heart- that is the absolute most sacred thing in the world to me.

Yeah. That’s the best. It’s hearing the cry of the weeping heart that reaches out to me, whispering “I know you understand, because you’ve been there.” My heart reaching back, embracing those facing the struggle, in the midst of the battle. Those are the stories that fuse, bind and connect us. And when you’ve experienced that, you truly know in your core that the opposite of addiction is love and connection.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

I believe there is more than one way to get sober, and I believe there are many different avenues people try and successfully find their own recovery path. Personally, I found sobriety and friendship through a 12-step fellowship.

That being said, I have a massive tribe of sober alcoholics- who I could call on literally any time of day or night. I don’t think there is anything much stronger than the power in having a tribe. A group of fellow sober adventures on the at times treacherous trail that we walk together, shoulder to shoulder. Since getting sober I have realized what true friendship really is, and I can tell you that I never once found it in the bar room.

I also have a sponsor, and I run every major life decision by her before acting on it. She has 34 years of sobriety and she is active in working the 12 steps to this day.

She truly has what I want: patience, unconditional love, the ability to respond instead of react- these are the characteristics that I’m able to pursue, now that I am a sober woman. I asked her to sponsor me about 3 months into my sobriety, and I still work with her to this very day.

Very early on in my work with her, she asked me if I would go to any lengths to stay sober? I answered that I would, and since that day we have been on some pretty seriously wild adventures! Both of us have pretty full plates in our lives right now, she works full-time in a treatment center and has three boys, I have eight kids and I do a ton of volunteer work in addition to my passion for recovery, love for literature and writing. So sometimes we get creative about how we connect and spend time together.

For example, I have gone with her countless times on random errands- including returning a keg once that she and her husband had to rent for a party they were asked to host, countless random meetings in sheds and creepy storage rooms, even a crazy trek into the bowels of Seattle to procure a bunch of bamboo from an extremely intense and possibly murder-curious bamboo lover for a yard project.

Whatever it is, we use that talk time in the car to dissect different scenarios that I’m dealing with at the time. She shares with me how she dealt with similar things, and from her I get to hear how she deals with life… on life’s terms.

From her I’m able to see what fostering a spiritual connection really looks like in a woman who practices it every single day of her life. From her I’m able to see what it means to put my recovery before everything else so that I stay sober and get to have family members in my life, instead of one day deciding drinking seemed, once again, like a solution- and as a result losing the people I care about to a haze of alcohol.

At the end of the day, it’s having the support of others that makes all the difference. We focus on our similarities and not our differences, knowing that we’re stronger when we’re together.

According to Mental Health America’s report, over 44 million Americans have a mental health condition. Yet there’s still a stigma about mental illness. Can you share a few reasons you think this is so?

Unfortunately, addiction is a disease that is not well understood and hasn’t been very well researched in the past. It’s been much easier to take a concept that we don’t know much about and label it as a character flaw. A moral failure. A lack of willpower. The science for the disease of addiction hasn’t been a priority.

It’s my opinion that our lack of education prevents us from making addiction a common and acceptable concept and module in health class, for example. A simple explanation of alcohol or drugs being allergies of the body, and an obsession of the mind (due to the phenomenon of craving) could go a long way.

I do believe we are starting to see the beginnings of mental health awareness and acceptance, but it’s like turning a very large cruise ship. We’ve been stuck in the proverbial harbor for so long, nurturing the idea that mental health issues are for weak people with unfortunate pasts. Backing that vessel up and getting it out into fresh waters takes time, education and effort.

In your experience, what should a) individuals b) society, and c) the government do to better support people suffering from mental illness?

A) Individuals can realize that if they don’t already have an addict in their life, they most likely will at some point. The theme you’ll see in these next three answers is education. I believe knowledge is a starting place for this discussion, and the more we know, the more we can learn the meaning of TRUE empathy, not the kind that allows safe injection sites to enable the addict who is too far gone to make a coherent decision to simply default to not go to treatment. (My opinion only.)

B) Education on addiction AND the presentation and encouragement of tools that actually can help: i.e., yoga, meditation, therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, vitamin and supplemental support, group talk therapy, equine therapy, the possibilities are endless, so many untapped resources to try. It takes making it a priority to provide the funding for proper planning, and execution.

C) Where we live in Seattle, we are often told that we practice a compassionate stance on the subject of addiction. We offer resources, for those who would like to have them. These strategies, unfortunately are not very well documented as successful.

Addiction completely takes over the mind and body to the point where it is essentially saying to an addict “would you like to go without food, water and air?” It is a completely preposterous idea to wait for the addict to be “ready” to get sober or clean. The addict or alcoholic isn’t capable in the throes of addiction of making a lucid decision and possessing on their very own willpower and self-knowledge the skill set and self-esteem required to get sober.

I’ll never claim to be an expert in anything except my own story. But it’s my opinion that addicts and alcoholics could most benefit from first drying out in a safe and humane (possibly medical, depending on the case) detox. Then when coherent enough, they can begin to learn about the disease of addiction, particularly that it is not their fault they are addicted. Rather, it is exposure to the addictive substance and genetics- amongst other factors- that has triggered the addiction, as opposed to a moral failure.

If we had mandatory treatment programs where we began to educate others about this subject matter, by no means do I believe we would solve everything and move on. However, I’m definitely optimistic that it would do more for our society at large then the quasai-empathetic enabling movement is currently doing. Obviously, this takes financial resources and structure and professionals. Which are all things I readily and admittedly have no idea how to organize in this capacity. But what I do know is this: when I see half naked people with glazed eyes shooting up outside of a tent pitched on the side of the freeway, it certainly doesn’t strike me as very empathetic, although that is my opinion.

What are your 6 strategies you use to promote your own wellbeing and mental wellness? Can you please give a story or example for each?

This one is the biggest for me since the opposite of addiction is love and connection. A burden shared is a burden halved so I believe when I get honest with another person, particularly someone in recovery, I get to shoulder the pain with someone else. And since self can’t see self, sometimes you need that other perspective to tell you what they see, and share with you how they might positively handle the same situation if they hadn’t been through it before. It’s true integration with another human being, which is nothing short of magical in my opinion.

2. Sleep.

Sleep is so important. When I was drinking, I was basically passing out and coming to, I wasn’t ever really sleeping or even resting. It was my body giving out, giving up, and then rousing only to begin the entire exhausting experience again. Upon getting sober, sleep escaped me still until the post-acute withdrawal syndrome subsided. Then I began to finally begin to rest; and my sleep patterns became more reliable, more cyclical. Not a day goes by that I don’t wake up thankful that I no longer awaken in the middle of the night to desperately search for a bottle of vodka to put me back to sleep. I’m rested and can give my best self to my day and to everyone I encounter.

3. Self-care.

Addiction caused me to try to look for an external solution to fill the internal hole in my soul. Therefore, there was nothing I could ever do to fix what was broken because it was inside. Self-care is the closest I can come to tangible ways to choose to care for my soul. It comes from a place of love for myself that I can treat myself to a bath, a nap, an afternoon in the sun, a walk in nature, or whatever fills my cup.

4. HALT.

If you’ve ever been to treatment, you know in early recovery they teach you about pausing when you’re emotionally distraught or craving some kind of unhealthy behavior. It stands for Hungry, Angry, Lonely, Tired. It’s a spot check method to check in with yourself to get to the root of why you may be feeling off or tempted to make some choices that don’t serve you well. HALT works well in so many situations, it’s basically an evergreen strategy. The root of what it teaches you is to pause when you’re feeling out of control or powerless and scan your body for the root of your physical or emotional distress. Once we identify these feelings, we can acknowledge them and take the necessary steps to alleviate the intensity of the discomfort.

5. Prayer/Meditation.

Well, there is not much better in my opinion than learning to meditate. Growing up in a religious background, we were taught how to talk to God in order to produce certain results. There were entire books written about different ways to pray for leaders, institutions and groups. There were different prayer journals to purchase because a regular notebook wasn’t good enough and wasn’t laced with pre-printed scripture. There were competing prayer modalities pinning pastor against pastor, denomination against denomination. When you give all that up and just open your mind and listen, it’s called meditation. And then suddenly you realize that meditation IS your new form of prayer. And it’s the most sacred, beautiful and moving experience, when you realize that you’ve moved from being a taker in prayer to a giver in prayer. Where you release the need to tell God what His own will “should” be. Where the entire purpose is to have zero agenda and just listen in love with no expectations. It’s practice of unconditional love in its’ purest form.

6. Rituals.

For some reason, there is a connection in my experience between doing something. There seems to be a mind body fusion where somehow the mind remembers what the body did. In that way I personally feel rituals are very powerful tools in all life circumstances. Repeating rituals helps us to learn how to do things that require muscle memory, tasks menial and difficult… and rituals help us to heal. They are *practices*. The word “ritual” is in the middle of the word “spiritual.” So, the spiritual connection is the practice of connecting to a higher power, any kind of a power that is bigger than me. I’m not God and I don’t know what’s best for everyone else’s life. I do know that to connect to a power greater than myself, it takes practice in turning it over and active display of faith. Faith takes action, and so the action of ritual is yet another practice. Practice of faith and surrender, resulting in connection. Rituals are the physical practice of learning with heart and hand. My therapist in treatment was a shaman and I learned how powerful these rituals can be in the transformation, healing, and renewal of the mind.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a mental health champion?

Chain Breakers Recovery, Big Book of Alcoholics Anonymous, Under the Influence, Codependent no More by Melody Beattie, Falling Upward and Immortal Diamond (both by Richard Rohr).

If you could tell other people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

One thing. Well, here’s one concept with a cherry on top: I’m a firm believer in wounded healers, and for me what once tortured me is now my treasure. Finding purpose to our pain and then sharing that experience and private journey with others is one of the most powerful ways we can connect with other human beings. Living the life of a recovered alcoholic who continues to grow, expand, learn, practice open mindedness, and willing to be a lifelong student has been one of the most rewarding and fulfilling trails I have blazed in my life thus far.

Oh, and the sweetest cherry on top has been my kids getting to see me recover out loud. When I first got sober, I wanted to pause the world so that I could go get better and then come back a changed and healed woman so that my kids magically had a healed and whole mother. But that’s not at all how it worked for me.

Finding and achieving sobriety and building a new life with a sober foundation was a messy process. But my children watching me recover in turn taught them how to recover from challenges in their own lives. I never conceived such a concept when I was attending probation officer meetings and showing up for court dates. Truly, I found beauty in the mess, and I’ve been blessed to practice this path of recovery for over a decade now.

I can be found at www.amylizharrison.com or on Instagram at @amylizharrison I’ve also recently published my book called “Eternally Expecting: A Mom of Eight Gets Sober and Gives Birth to a Whole New Life…Her Own.” It’s available through my website and on Amazon, in paperback, e-book and I recently recorded the audiobook. Lastly, I have a podcast called “Eternally Amy” through Podcast One, and it can be found on multiple platforms…. Just like Boy George’s Culture Club can be found on the radio somewhere, any time day or night!

