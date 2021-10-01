Amy Krolevetskaya of Novakid: “Don’t try to be a parent”

Don’t try to be a parent. It’s hard for some educators to stay at an appropriate distance. We invest so much of our time and care into our students, so it’s pretty normal to feel a protective, parental feeling, but that can make the job harder.

As a part of my interview series about “5 Things You Need To Know To Be A Highly Effective Educator”, I had the pleasure to interview Amy Krolevetskaya.

Amy is the co-founder and Head of Linguistic Research and Methodology at Novakid. Novakid is a global online ESL platform that enables children ages 4–12 to master the English language. She developed a complete learning methodology for Novakid’s digital, on-demand English lessons as well as virtual 360-degree tours, fun games, and creative homework exercises to keep students challenged and engaged throughout their learning journey.

Amy has more than 20 years of teaching experience in different countries worldwide (both offline and online). She developed Novakid’s curriculum to address the unique needs and challenges ESL learners face, particularly from an early age.

Amy earned a B.A. in Social Sciences from Keene State College and an M.S. in Organizational Management and Accounting from the New England College, both located in New Hampshire.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share the “backstory” behind what brought you to this particular career path?

Would you believe that I never actually dreamed of becoming a teacher? After I finished my degree in social sciences, I intended to head into management. Back then, I was just tutoring English as a hobby!

I used my social sciences knowledge to explore different ways to create lessons and make them feel more fun and engaging for my students. I pulled on my behavioral sciences background to incorporate game elements and other techniques that made my lessons more exciting and effective for students.

When I was invited to teach, I decided to give it a try and found that I loved being in a classroom setting.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your teaching career? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh my, how long do we have? I could tell stories all day of the funny and interesting things that have happened to me as a teacher.

One of the biggest learning experiences I had actually came from my first day of classroom teaching. Even though I was used to giving lessons to adults in teaching groups, I was totally overwhelmed and unprepared for dealing with an entire classroom of students.

In retrospect, it’s quite funny to think about, but in the moment I had no idea what to do! I spent the entire lesson just trying to entertain the students with games, and it was a total disaster. I’m sure my students didn’t learn anything that day, but fortunately, I learned a lot (even if much of it was what not to do in future lessons!).

It’s always those lessons that go off the rails that teach us the most about being better instructors.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Oh sure! We just started a rollout of Novakid Game World, and it’s so fun. It’s an immersive, comic-based learning environment that uses characters, storylines, and interactive gaming elements to provide kids with a more engaging and rewarding learning experience.

Novakid Game World is such an exciting, helpful tool for our students. We employ gamification strategies to keep the kids “hooked” on participating. We also make sure that the story dialogue balances challenging their brains with giving repetitive practice to develop the strong language skills they need to succeed.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. From your point of view, how would you rate the results of the US education system?

That’s a complicated question for sure. Since I’ve only been a college student in the U.S. education system, I don’t think I’m the best person to judge! All of my teaching experience has been in Europe and Asia.

Can you identify 5 areas of the US education system that are going really great?

Hmm, that’s another question that’s better addressed to educators in the U.S. education system. Still, I can talk a bit about what I’ve experienced and trends I’ve noticed through my work in the education industry.

First, they set a great example of higher education numbers for the rest of the world. Second, they make general education accessible to pretty much everyone. When COVID-19 isn’t an obstacle, they also have lots of attractive options for students from abroad to come and experience American culture while getting a sound education. The situation is a bit more difficult right now because of the pandemic, but hopefully vaccinations will help to overcome any difficulties with it.

I think the U.S. does quite well with business education, and I also think they are great at instilling the importance of education into each generation. There are always talented, compassionate and curious-minded students who want to educate the next generation of children.

Can you identify the 5 key areas of the US education system that should be prioritized for improvement? Can you explain why those are so critical?

So, I’ll actually draw from the global education system to answer this question, but stick with me.

I think that there’s a terrible issue with child poverty that hinders learning. The OECD actually found that the U.S. has some of the highest rates of child poverty. When more than 20 percent of children are struggling to have their most basic needs of food, shelter and safety met, they cannot learn and certainly cannot reach their potential.

Another area that should be prioritized is the inclusion of technology. The pandemic did push this along a bit, but there’s still a lack of interconnectivity that I think hinders students from reaching their full potential. Kids should have access to all of the resources they’d get in the real world, after all.

Super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Know To Be A Highly Effective Educator?” Please share a story or example for each.

1. You must be adaptable and able to understand the needs of each student.

It’s hard to give personalized attention to a large classroom full of students, but it’s critical to know the range of abilities that you’re working with. Understanding how to best serve the high performers as well as the rest of the classroom is the only way to reach all of your students.

A big part of this is being adaptable! You never know when students might struggle to grasp a concept that you didn’t anticipate any issues with. I always try to keep a big “bag of tricks” at my disposal for these instances.

For example, if kids struggle to comprehend a grammar rule that day, I might use popular song lyrics or a scene from a movie to reframe the concept differently. Sometimes, this is all students need to make a concept “click.”

2. Make sure your lessons have relevance and meaning.

If a lesson feels nebulous or like a pointless learning exercise with no real use, you’re going to lose your students’ interest every time. Everything you teach needs to have a point and a purpose, and students have to know immediately what that purpose is.

You can’t just hand out verb conjugation practice and expect kids to care about learning present versus past tense. Instead, you have to make it clear that the practice is leading to something meaningful. Maybe it helps them understand a comic they’re interested in, or perhaps it’s a skill that will help them understand the lyrics of a song by a favorite artist.

3. If you’re teaching a language, be an expert in that language.

This is true for any subject, but it’s especially noticeable in language lessons! Languages are complex and nuanced, so if you’re not an expert or native speaker, you may not be able to offer the right foundations and support that students need to gain an intuitive understanding.

We’ve all spoken to someone who has clearly only learned our language from textbooks. The effort is good, but the speaker lacks the ease and natural flow of an expert. Now imagine this person teaching others! This is why being an expert is so important.

4. Always be ready to go the extra mile for a student.

The best, most memorable teachers are the ones that do those extra things to help students. I’m sure everyone has a story of a teacher they still remember who took a particular interest in them. Those little moments are life-changing for students, and many of them never forget them.

It could be as simple as letting your kids know that your classroom is a safe space or taking time outside of class to chat about life with the students who seem less engaged.

5. Don’t try to be a parent.

It’s hard for some educators to stay at an appropriate distance. We invest so much of our time and care into our students, so it’s pretty normal to feel a protective, parental feeling, but that can make the job harder.

Aim for a “supportive adult friend” role instead. This lets the kids know that you’re an authority figure who should be respected, but it helps them feel comfortable with opening up to you if they need help. I think this is the kind of friendly rapport that makes you most effective.

As you know, teachers play such a huge role in shaping young lives. What would you suggest needs to be done to attract top talent to the education field?

Well, first of all, I don’t think we should be “attracting” people, per se. I firmly believe that only a person who truly loves children should be educating them. We don’t want to “attract” people who think they should rebuild or reshape a child’s natural personality.

I’ve always loved kids. I admire their unique personalities and their endless ability to explore the world around them. I feel it’s a bit unfair that the system designed to educate them was developed by adults who, for the most part, have forgotten what it was like to be a child.

So, to answer your question, I don’t think we necessarily need to make a teacher’s job look attractive. It’s hard work, and it requires a lot of emotional investment. It feels unrewarding sometimes. I think it’s important to paint a realistic picture of what it means to be an educator.

Instead, I think we need to create more favorable conditions for those who are already passionate about teaching. We should provide resources and courses to those who want to teach but may not have had access to enough education to do so. If we can equip schools to support those who are drawn to teaching, I think that would go a long way toward attracting the best and brightest.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Sure! One is, “Keep on keeping on.” The other is, “Keep calm and carry on.”

These two little mantras are great reminders, especially for teachers. They remind me that, no matter how much I prepare for a lesson, there’s always an element of unpredictability, and I need to be the pillar of stability for my kids to rely on.

I want to be the calm, steady force that keeps things moving smoothly, even when something unexpected happens. The same applies to business and life in general, if I’m honest.

It’s also a good reminder that we always have to keep moving forward. Whether times are good or bad, we have to keep looking to the future and putting one foot in front of the other.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Oh, wow! What a question! How can I possibly choose just one person? There are so many incredible, inspirational figures that I would love to meet and chat with.

If I have to pick a single person, I think I would ask Oprah Winfrey to lunch! She’s such a phenomenal, strong figure. I love that she’s a self-made woman, and she definitely knows the meaning of “keep on keeping on.” I don’t think I’ve ever seen her ruffled, no matter what’s happening around her.

On top of that, she’s such a fantastic role model for women of all ages and walks of life. She’s a huge philanthropist, which is amazing, but she’s also a positive influence on everything she touches.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Ah, with as much as technology is important to my life, it might surprise you to hear that I’m not very active on social media. I rarely spend time on any of the popular networks these days, but I’m flattered that your readers would be so interested in me!

The best way to find me is actually through the Novakid social media accounts. You can always reach out to me via the main Novakid Facebook and Instagram pages.

Thank you so much for these insights! This was so inspiring!