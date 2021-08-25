Amy KD Tobik of ‘Exceptional Needs Today’: “Always stay true to yourself”

My mother used to joke that her ‘words of wisdom’ were her gift to me. “Always stay true to yourself” was a frequent message as she knew how essential it is to realize your strengths and passions as well as your limits when reaching for the stars.

Magazine publisher Amy KD Tobik is an award-winning editor with more than 30 years of publishing experience. As Editor-in-Chief of Exceptional Needs Today, she coordinates and directs an outstanding group of doctors, therapists, educators, and self-advocates to deliver top guidance and support for all people with different abilities. After successfully producing an autism magazine for more than six years, Amy branched out independently to create Exceptional Needs Today, a publication that supports families at no cost to them. Her special interests include advocating for children, exceptional families, and education. A graduate of Sweet Briar College in Virginia, Amy resides in the Carolinas with her husband Steve of 30 years, and they have two adult daughters. She is the CEO of Lone Heron Publishing.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I was influenced by an incredible group of writers, editors, and publishers as a child. My mother managed newspapers, my grandmother was a syndicated columnist and playwright, and my aunt and uncle are authors. Growing up, I was fortunate to witness the mighty power of the pen to quietly, and sometimes not so quietly, be the catalyst for change. I, too, wanted to make people think beyond themselves and challenge ideologies.

After more than 30 years committed to writing, editing, and managing numerous publications, including one that supported the autism community, I recognized it was time to create the change I wanted to see. So, after much reflection, I resigned from a magazine editor-in-chief position I had held for six years with the aspirations of joining a company where I could build a space for people of all abilities to feel valued and celebrated for their strengths. When the pandemic limited my options, I followed through on my mission and independently formed a magazine that promotes awareness, acceptance, and inclusiveness for all people. Our aim is to serve all individuals in need of special services to include autism, blindness or visual impairment, cerebral palsy, deafness or hearing impairment, developmental delay, Down syndrome, gift/talented, health concerns, intellectual disability, learning disabilities, orthopedic impairment, speech or language impairment, and traumatic brain injury. Exceptional Needs Today encourages all voices to be heard.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

I love that you use the word disruptive in a positive manner. When I was a child, it was frowned upon by adults to be the disruptive, noisy kid. So, the evolution of the term in the business world is exciting to me as it goes beyond implying someone who makes too much noise. A ‘disruptive’ person isn’t just making the noise — they are pushing through the excess noise and the barriers. This is the person getting things done.

As I mentioned, when I resigned from my publishing role, I was at a crossroads. It was tough because I wanted to collaborate with another company or nonprofit that shared the same vision for supporting people with different abilities. But we were knee-deep in a pandemic when many organizations were financially strapped. But I didn’t want to give up my vision as it was evident to me, especially during the shutdowns, that not every person had access to the unique services they required — nor were they getting the much-needed encouragement from family and friends. And that frustrated me.

So, after chatting with some fellow publishers and much soul-searching, I launched my own company called Lone Heron Publishing and released Exceptional Needs Today magazine in January 2021. While my friends and colleagues chatted about upcoming retirement prospects, I took a giant leap of faith and created a new platform for support. Exceptional Needs Today works to promote awareness, acceptance, and inclusiveness for all people. And what sets my magazine platform apart is that it is FREE. No one gets left behind.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

As I mentioned earlier, I explored nonprofit or corporate backing before I formed my company. I wanted that reassurance I was taking the proper steps, filing the correct paperwork, hiring good people, etc. These measures weren’t necessarily mistakes, as I learned more about the industry and myself during these lengthy discussions. My error, perhaps, was thinking I was that I needed affirmation from outsiders. It’s only funny to me in retrospect because as soon as I launched Exceptional Needs Today on my own, my inbox exploded with support. As it turned out, I was enough.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I consider myself very fortunate when it comes to mentors, as many people have helped guide me in the publishing industry and throughout my life. I did reconnect with my first magazine publisher, Bill Macchio, in Charleston, SC, for advice when I first launched Exceptional Needs Today. His enthusiasm for what I was creating was energizing, and his encouragement was so appreciated. I felt as if I had come full circle as it had been 30 years!

My mother’s tenaciousness had a tremendous effect on me as a woman. No matter the challenges she faced, she worked hard, loved, and persevered for her family. I consider her a disruptor, too, as she “stirred the pot” during her tenure as the editorial writer of a prominent daily newspaper in the late 70s/early 80s when men often filled these roles. Always objective as she weighed the facts, I knew even as a child, her voice generated change. It has been instilled in me to respond when an action or event is not just or principled throughout my life. Even when times are tough, you take a deep breath, and you leap. When you witness that as a child, it gives you strength.

I consider my father a mentor as well as he demonstrated to me the power of positivity. When he lost a leg to an infection while being treated for cancer, he didn’t look back — only forward. A true Englishman, his goal was to get home from rehabilitation to take care of his gardens. He eventually convinced his doctors he would be fine, made a few calls, and got a ride home. And then I received a photo from him all smiles on his John Deere tractor. I try to channel this kind of strength and determination every day.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I think being disruptive is ‘good’ when the objective is clear and constructive. I saw a real need for awareness, acceptance, and inclusiveness globally and am dedicating my time and resources to instilling change. The exceptional needs narrative needs to shift, and I want to be a part of that progression. Exceptional Needs Today is proud to partner with various groups in the special needs community, and we provide our guidance at no cost so ALL people can access support without financial barriers. Being disruptive is not advantageous when the action comes from prejudice, resentment, or anger. It’s not constructive when people focus too much on what divides them rather than what brings them together.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

My mother used to joke that her ‘words of wisdom’ were her gift to me. “Always stay true to yourself” was a frequent message as she knew how essential it is to realize your strengths and passions as well as your limits when reaching for the stars. My grandmother, whose many accomplishments involved television, radio, and the theater, repeatedly advised me as a child to “Always take the cookies when they are being passed,” a grandmotherly version of “seize the moment.” Over the past year, the most important words of advice have been from my husband of 30 years. When I step out of my office after a long day of juggling tasks as an editor and business owner, all Steve has to say to me is, “I believe in you.”

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I feel like I have only just begun with my mission. I have SO many ideas for 2022 that I have turned to a Moleskine book to record my thoughts to reduce the mass number of sticky notes everywhere. My ambition is to provide people of all abilities an opportunity to share their voices. Everyone has a story to tell — and I have big plans for both expression and accessibility.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Conventionally, the term ‘disruptor’ is reserved for male leaders — which is why recognizing ‘women disruptors’ gives me hope. It frustrates me when highly motivated men are deemed inspirational go-getters while women with similar qualities are regarded as pushy or overly aggressive. I encountered sexism when I hit corporate America in the early 90s, and my superiors permitted male-only business meetings on the golf course while the “ladies hung back in case the phone rang.” Even now, decades later, I have encountered men who use dismissive, controlling, and bullying tactics when a woman has an opposing viewpoint. Whether intended or not, men are generally revered in the business world as achievers, while women are regarded as ‘women who have achieved.’ I sincerely hope the business world continues to evolve for women — especially for my adult daughters who work in the sciences. I still look forward to that day when people replace, “Wow, look at that woman who launched a company on her own,” with “Wow, look at that inspiring CEO.”

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

I recently listened to an episode of CEO Psyche Podcast by Jenn Casey called Break Through Unconscious Beliefs. In the podcast, she describes the value of re-evaluating the belief system we unconsciously formed in childhood, as these ideas significantly affect how we function in society as adults. Casey’s theory reminded me how important it is for us to re-examine the basis of our beliefs and use our adult minds more objectively. Taking the concept further, I wonder what would happen if people reviewed the origin of their preconceptions regarding people with different abilities. Could we shift how people respond and act as adults? And it’s a reminder to all of us as parents, educators, and mentors to be more mindful with our comments and actions as we shape the next generation.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to see a movement in the schools that focuses on emotional and mental health. I worked with kids of all abilities weekly as a volunteer for more than a decade and witnessed so many struggles. The teachers I worked with were fantastic — but their time was shared in the classroom, and there was just so much they could impart in a school day. Many children were dealing with very adult problems. Not every kid has someone at home they can trust — not every kid has access to critical therapies. I want to help in removing the stigma surrounding mental health through education so kids feel open to seeking help and develop the confidence and self-esteem needed for lifelong emotional health.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Close some doors today. Not because of pride, incapacity or arrogance, but simply because they lead you nowhere.”

— Paulo Coelho

It’s easy when you’re ambitious and good-natured to become too willing to tolerate negative behaviors. There comes a time in life when you must recognize and call out toxicity and cut the ties that harm you. You must close a few doors to stay true to yourself, your integrity, and your vision.

