Amy Kartheiser of ‘Under the Same Sky’: “Just like with any business, find a mentor”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Amy Kartheiser.

Amy Kartheiser is the founder of Chicago-based residential interior design firm, Amy Kartheiser Design (AKD) and founder of Under the Same Sky, an organization raising awareness, opening conversations and creating funding for areas of need in suicide awareness and survivor support.

An interior designer by day, Amy bridges her passion for creating beautiful spaces with her purposeful mission of supporting suicide survivors at her charity, Under the Same Sky (UTSS). Through proceeds raised at UTSS’ design-based pop-up shops, the charity partners with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to directly fund and support its Healing Conversations program.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Growing up, I was always surrounded by design. My mother owned her own design business, so I was constantly watching her create beautiful, thoughtful spaces. As her business flourished, so did my own interest in design, so it was no surprise when I entered the industry myself. After years spent working in the business sector, I made the leap to open my own firm in 2014. At that time, I never anticipated the mission that I would set my heart towards in the years following.

In 2014, the same year I launched Amy Kartheiser Design, I also I experienced the greatest loss of my life when by brother Mark died by suicide. Not only was it excruciatingly difficult to deal with his loss, but it was also extremely isolating. Suicide is such a taboo topic for people, and there is a lot of uncertainty about how to bring the subject out into the open with others. But the more I shared my experience with family and friends, the more I realized that I was not alone in this. The power of community and open conversation surrounding suicide awareness became more important to me than ever before, and I soon began getting involved with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

The more I connected with others in the AFSP community and worked to support its mission, the more I felt called to give back. While traveling abroad to source unique furnishings and home décor for my interior design clients, an idea hit me — “what if I sold these amazing artisan finds to raise money for AFSP?”

That moment of inspiration was the first time I really felt like I could do more to spread this mission. I continued hosting successful pop-up shops selling these design finds from around the globe, and eventually it was clear that launching a charity was the next chapter of my journey. I joined up with my co-founder, Amanda Samuels, to officially launch Under the Same Sky in partnership with AFSP, which creates a funding stream for the organization’s survivor support program: Healing Conversations.

It’s been such a blessing to have been able to bridge my design business with such a personally fulfilling mission. But aside from the personal ways in which this work has enriched my own life, the biggest blessing has been in helping others who are dealing with the aftermath of losing a loved one to suicide.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

This past January I was fortunate enough to share my story of founding Under the Same Sky with a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. I was ecstatic when the article came out. It was so humbling to be able to share my story that holds such a special place in my heart with so many others. But aside from the beautiful writing and photographs that helped tell my story, the thing that absolutely floored me was the outpouring of letters and emails that I received following the article’s publishing — some from people who had gone through similar experiences and some who just wanted to share words of encouragement and a “thanks” for what the UTSS team is doing. Knowing that this article had touched so many people who could relate to my own experience of losing my brother to suicide was incredibly eye-opening, and it was the first time I felt like what I am doing matters. This left me feeling even more empowered to make a difference.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Our charity, Under the Same Sky just launched a few months ago, so I haven’t had time for the funniest mistakes yet. Mistakes? Yes. Funny? Not quite yet… But I’m sure as we continue hosting pop-up shops and transition into in-person fundraising there will be many laugh-inducing lessons learned!

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

Through suicide survivor support and spreading awareness around suicide.

The Healing Conversations program at AFSP really aligned with our goals for Under the Same Sky: to support those who have lost a loved one to suicide by creating a more open dialogue around suicide. This program is so special to me because I know how many people will benefit from that lifeline as they try to keep their head above water following such a devastating and confusing loss. That said, I also genuinely believe talk saves lives, so while it’s at the heart of our mission to support suicide survivors, we’re also intent on spreader greater awareness of the suicide crisis by breaking down the barriers and opening conversations around the topic.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Aside from those who reached out to me after reading the Chicago Tribune article about UTSS, I am amazed by how many people reach out through social media to share their stories with me. One of the most touching was a recent phone conversation I had 2 weeks ago with a woman in California. Her best friend died by suicide just days after she had hosted him for Thanksgiving. She felt completely alone in her recovery as people were avoiding acknowledging his death and therefore avoiding her, which is one of the toughest challenges people face after losing a loved one to suicide. We connected over the phone for over 2 hours so she could share her story with me. The importance of having the conversation with those who are survivors or those struggling is so, so important and is one of the reasons I felt called to support AFSP’s Healing Conversations program through funds raised by UTSS. I know how important our phone call was to her that day, and I feel grateful that I am able to help afford others that opportunity.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Absolutely! There is no one-size fits all solution to suicide, but through changing the narrative surrounding suicide through increased awareness and access to support helps those who are in need of assistance. Here are three simple things you can do or advocate for to help end the stigma.

Recognize that mental illness is an illness. Many people fail to understand the physical root of mental illness which not only adds to the stigma, but also makes it harder to access the care needed to address it. Advocate for broader insurance coverage for things like therapy and psychiatric support to make getting the tools one needs to overcome their struggles with mental illness more accessible. #TalkSavesLives — don’t be afraid to start the conversation. Whether you know someone who is struggling or is a survivor of suicide, reach out and ask the hard questions. It’s not always easy to bring up these heavier topics, but the more we can normalize the conversation in society, the more lives we can save. If you know someone who needs assistance, encourage them to seek help and get involved with organizations like AFSP and UTSS. Not only will they have the opportunity to learn more about what they are experiencing, but also will provide them a safe place to seek treatment and see that there are people out there who care about their well-being.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

To me, leadership is inspiring and influencing people to work towards a common goal. It is taking an initiative, communicating the vision, and translating that vision into a reality. The way our charity, UTSS, started was with an idea of buying goods overseas from the various artisans I meet on my travels and selling them back here in the U.S. to raise money in support of AFSP. This fundraising strategy is not a common one, so it was crucial for me to be very clear with our Board of Directors, followers/donors, and team on how this model is sustainable and what steps we will take to continue building on our fundraising goals. It was also important to me to help them understand the connection between what UTSS stands for and how it connects to my design business.

Purpose + Passion + Design = UTSS

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

While many people may think that starting a charity is a fun side project, it couldn’t be further from the truth. Beginning an effective organization takes determination, creativity, and heart. I’ve learned so much since starting my charity Under the Same Sky, but here are my top tips that come to mind.

1) Starting a nonprofit is essentially starting a business. Everyone made a nonprofit sound like it is as simple as just getting a 509 c3 but it is so much more than that. You have to have a business plan, you have to have a board of directors you are responsible for reporting to, and you have to thoughtfully plan with your mission in mind. As an entrepreneur myself, I came equipped with my business skills, but for those without a business background I recommend learning the basics — you’ll thank yourself down the line.

2) Make sure you are passionate about the cause. Your passion will show through and be infectious.

3) It’s a marathon, not a sprint. I am building something important, and that takes time.

4) Just like with any business, find a mentor. You never know who in your network would be excited to help you follow your passion! For me, I have an old high school friend that owns his own business related to consulting for boards of charities. He reached out to me when he found out what I was starting and said he would love to help. He has been the most incredible source of information and I will be forever grateful for his help.

5) It’s okay to ask for donations. People want to give to charities that are making a difference in peoples’ lives and remember the purpose behind your work.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could spearhead change in one area of life, it would be to open a dialogue surrounding suicide. In the aftermath of losing a loved one, the most challenging thing to do is also the most healing: seeking support from others. Many people don’t know how to reach out to their friends and families to have those difficult conversations in the aftermath of losing someone but seeking support from your network is crucial to the healing process; it’s important to know you are not alone in your struggle. My hope is that by sharing my experience with the loss of my brother Mark, I can help normalize having conversations surrounding suicide and mental health and can inspire others to open up and get involved with this important cause.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you are going through hell, keep going.” — Winston Churchill

After my brother Mark died, there were days I could not get off the couch, let alone breathe. This was the toughest experience I have ever endured. While in the moment you may be wanting to ignore the pain, but I learned there are no shortcuts with grief and the only way to get on the other side of anything is through it. When you do get through it, you will be forever changed, but you will have survived.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to connect with Anderson Cooper! In 2019, he spoke at the AFSP gala and I found his speech to be incredibly inspiring and powerful. I would love to speak to him about his journey with his brother, Carter’s, death and how it shaped the person he is today.

