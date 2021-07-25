Amy Kartheiser: “Brighten your mood with an increased focus on lighting”

Brighten your mood with an increased focus on lighting: Mental health experts have long touted the benefits of natural lighting. And while this is true, artificial lighting plays just as important of a role in setting the right tone. Try layering your lighting in each room, making it easier to achieve the perfect level of brightness for any activity or time of day. First, consider the natural light in the room and take note of how it changes the way the room looks throughout the day. Then, consider how you can layer light to brighten up the room as needed once it is dark. Canned ceiling lights offer a nice base of illumination but use them sparingly to avoid the room feeling washed out. Then, add in floor lamps or table lamps for a warm glow that brings dark corners to life, while avoiding any large-scale glare.

As part of my series on the “5 Things You Can Do To Help Your Living Space Spark More Joy”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amy Kartheiser.

Amy Kartheiser is the founder of Chicago-based residential interior design firm, Amy Kartheiser Design (AKD) and founder of Under the Same Sky, an organization raising awareness, opening conversations and creating funding for areas of need in suicide awareness and survivor support.

Known for designs that ignite the imagination, Amy scours the globe looking for inspiration. She finds joy in sourcing storied treasures that mirror the personality of each client and bring an added layer of interest to her projects.

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have always been surrounded by design, ever since I was a child. My mother owned her own interior design business, so from a young age I was able to witness the work and considerations that go into beautiful spaces and grew to appreciate the process as I watched my mother’s business flourish. I have so many fond memories of flipping through her design catalogues and playing around with the product samples she had brought home. As I got older and started to think about my own career path, I was naturally drawn to the world of design. In 2014, I launched my own firm after years of working in the business sector, and since then have built a stellar team of design professionals that help support our clients’ lifestyles with thoughtful, imaginative, and personalized design.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

I feel the most interesting thing is that I am actually a business owner — It makes me laugh to think about it like that! I started out as an interior designer at my own kitchen table and felt that most people looked at this as a hobby when I first decided to open AKD. I eventually grew out of the kitchen table, to a home office, then my first hire, then a studio, and more hires, etc. In those first days sitting at the kitchen table, I had zero expectation of where I would go in this career, much less working alongside such a fabulous team. Here I am today running a thriving interior design business and I am so grateful for every moment along the way that got me here.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My first very real mistake was a custom chaise I had made for a client. It was beautifully designed and covered in this cozy and luxurious blue velvet: the perfect piece for a special reading nook in a primary bedroom. This being my first client for whom I was doing a full installation, I was very excited to get all the pieces in place. When the custom chaise was delivered by a local workroom, I had them follow me up to the bedroom to place it in the corner, but as soon as we approached the room it quickly became clear that this chaise was not going to fit through the door. We turned it in every direction possible and took the hinges off the door, but no matter what we did the chaise would not budge. I wanted to cry, but instead I called the head of the workroom I worked with to see what we could do. Lucky for me he was only 20 minutes away and the client was not home. He rushed over, sawed the feet of the chaise, scooted the chaise through the door and then he reattached the feet. Crisis averted!

My biggest lesson: measure EVERY door, not just the front door, when ordering furniture.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Launching Under the Same Sky is one of the most important projects of my lifetime. After losing my brother Mark to suicide in 2014, it was hard to talk about it, both because it is a difficult subject and because people aren’t comfortable with and don’t know how to talk about suicide. But the more I connected with my circle of family and friends, the more I realized the power of open communication. I turned to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) for both support and to give back to those struggling, as well. The more I got involved with supporting its mission, the more I felt called to do.

A few years ago, I was abroad sourcing furnishings and home accessories for AKD design projects, and I had a bit of an epiphany. I thought, “I could bring back some of these interesting artisan-crafted finds from my travels and I could set up pop-up shops to raise funds for AFSP.”

I never imagined the shops would be so successful! I began connecting with a close friend about doing even more. Fast forward to 2020, and my co-founder Amanda Samuels and I officially launched Under the Same Sky in partnership with AFSP.

I feel extremely fortunate that I’ve been able to bridge my passion for design with such a personal mission, but the biggest blessing comes from helping others gain access to critical support in the immediate aftermath of a loved one’s suicide. This has by far, been my most important project to-date.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Tough times never last, but tough people do.”

Starting and building your own business from scratch is not for the faint of heart. There are going to be many ups and downs along the way but remember that all the tough times are really learning lessons that toughen you up.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am so grateful to have connected with Kriste Michelini. She is an incredible designer based in California. We met at a seminar that Vicente Wolf was hosting, back in 2015 and immediately connected. She has been in the business 9 years longer than me and is not only an incredible designer, but also an amazing businesswoman. She quickly became an important mentor for me and has been ever since. She also happens to be my go-to travel buddy! I am also fortunate that we both share a love of exploring, and our mutual interest has brought us to India and beyond.

Thank you for that. Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Can Do To Help Your Living Space Spark More Joy” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Designing with wellness in mind is something we incorporate in every project at AKD. As an advocate for mental health awareness, I love taking advantage of every opportunity to create a design moment that inspires warmth and happiness in your home. Here are some of my favorite tips for how to create living spaces that spark more joy.

Brighten your mood with an increased focus on lighting: Mental health experts have long touted the benefits of natural lighting. And while this is true, artificial lighting plays just as important of a role in setting the right tone. Try layering your lighting in each room, making it easier to achieve the perfect level of brightness for any activity or time of day. First, consider the natural light in the room and take note of how it changes the way the room looks throughout the day. Then, consider how you can layer light to brighten up the room as needed once it is dark. Canned ceiling lights offer a nice base of illumination but use them sparingly to avoid the room feeling washed out. Then, add in floor lamps or table lamps for a warm glow that brings dark corners to life, while avoiding any large-scale glare. Find Zen with light and bright colors: There is a reason that health spas stick to light, neutral colors, as studies have shown them to have a soothing effect. On the other end of the spectrum, bright, warmer tones can be stimulating in places of high activity like an office or kitchen. In areas like the bedroom or bath, try cooler tones like grey or green that inspire wellness and relaxation. Strike a balance of colors, strategically using them throughout different rooms to elevate your mindset and productivity. Surround yourself with happy memories: Art can be anything we feel connected to, not just what you find in a museum. By handpicking unique pieces that resonate with you or displaying personal items of importance, like family photos, create a space that feels comforting and positive every time you enter it. One of my favorite ways to add a personal touch to a family home is to frame the children’s artwork in a refined frame. To guests it may just look like a vibrant piece of abstract art but knowing that the piece was made with love by a little one will bring a smile to your face each time you see it. Cozy up through the use of texture: While a decluttered space can feel refreshing when life gets hectic, there is a fine line between minimal and monotonous. To add interest to a simply decorated room, choose textiles and accent pieces rich with varying texture to create a sense of warmth. Building a layered look by mixing materials is an easy way to create a comfortable ambiance. One of my favorite ways to do this is to scour markets for unique pillows or throw blankets while traveling. Not only do these soft accents add a dynamic pop of texture when coupled with a sleek sofa, but they also bring back happy memories of exploring a new place. Get in touch with nature: shiny and synthetic materials like acrylic can add a trendy touch to a room and hold up against wear and tear in a high-volume area, but natural materials tend to create a more comfortable and warmer environment. Incorporate organic shapes and materials like a piece of sculptural driftwood or natural fiber rugs layered beneath the coffee table to give the room a soft look that calls back the rejuvenating feeling of being surrounded by nature.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The biggest societal issue that I hope to influence is the support that is offered to the survivors of suicide through open dialogue and conversation. Communication is often the thing that makes the biggest difference when it comes to working through mental health struggles or working through the grief after losing someone to suicide, but the reality is that people do not know how to breach this difficult subject with others. By sharing my brother Mark’s story and encouraging others to talk more openly about suicide and mental health in general, I hope that I can inspire others and make a difference in saving lives and easing the burden for so many.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

Hands down, Betty White. I love that she is 99, but she never lets her age does not slow her down. She is absolutely hysterical, has had an amazingly long career, and her delivery is always dead on. I love how happy and grounded she appears to be — that’s the kind of person I want to spend my time with!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

For all-things design, including unique artisan spotlights and global design inspiration, keep up with AKD on Instagram or Facebook at @AmyKartheiserDesign.

To learn more about how you can support Under the Same Sky’s mission, follow along on Instagram and Facebook at @utsscharity

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational!