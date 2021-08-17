Amy Hinson of MindBloom: “Start every morning and end every night with gratitude”

Focus on gratitude, so simple, but full of high rewards. Start every morning and end every night with gratitude. You can write it down or make a mental list, but do this with focus, not lax.

As a part of our series about “How To Learn To Finally Love Yourself” I had the pleasure to interview Amy Hinson.

Amy Hinson is a Master Certified Health & Life Coach of MindBloom Coaching and serves women with superpowers, otherwise known as ADHD and Bipolar! She is on a mission to support these women through habit & mindset changes that lead to healthier weight, more energy, strategic coping skills and a mindset that removes the shame and builds confidence through authentic living.

Thank you so much for joining us! I’d love to begin by asking you to give us the backstory as to what brought you to this specific career path.

Where do I start? A high school guidance counselor derailed my hopes of attending a private design school. A boy stole my heart and swore to save me! I married and attended community college. He was abusive after the first month of marriage and my spirit was broken. I began to struggle with my self-worth, and became overwhelmed with depression. As depression moved towards suicidal thoughts I was diagnosed with Bipolar disorder. I hid this and my home life from everyone. The shame was all I could see. At 44 I became a widow and to be frank, I regained my worth and I began to put myself first. I remarried and later went through a layoff just before my 50th birthday. I knew I did not want to go back into a corporate job. I wanted to serve, to be a life coach for women. This also evolved and now I work with women who have superpowers, mental illness, that they have kept hidden for so long. I cannot imagine not being a life coach today.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you hope that they might help people along their path to self-understanding or a better sense of wellbeing in their relationships?

I have a group of women that are completing a 7 week journey, The 7 Week Plot Twist. These women have been immersed in my program that takes them through 7 weeks of work towards taking a leap of faith with regards to their dreams, weight, lifestyle, relationships, careers and more.

Working with women is such a great joy for me, as I never thought I could be authentic with other women and many others feel this way too. So, when we work individually or within a group we break down these barriers and real friendships and strong relationships are built. This is exciting and makes a difference in lives across all lines!

Do you have a personal story that you can share with our readers about your struggles or successes along your journey of self-understanding and self-love? Was there ever a tipping point that triggered a change regarding your feelings of self acceptance?

Sit back…this might take a minute! Twenty-five years ago I was diagnosed with Bi-polar disorder. I knew that there was no way I could share this with anyone outside of my immediate family. There is stigma now with mental health issues, but in the 1990’s there was more! Hello self-worth! I avoided medications, I lived in an abusive marriage with the acceptance that I could not get out, and later dug a deep hole that will follow me forever. While I cannot blame any incident in my life on my diagnosis, I can explain that my thoughts and actions were driven by the way my brain worked.

Sigh, not long before the age of 50 I experienced, what I saw as a significant rejection. Individuals with Bi-polar and ADHD (I have both super powers) may experience rejection in a very extreme way including physical pain. (Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria-RSD)

Out of this feeling of rejection I started trying to figure out what I had done, what was wrong with me, was I too fat, was I ugly, no must be that I am stupid or just not what this person expected me to be. Damn, where is that strong feeling of self-worth when you need it? I did not have it, very low self-worth, so my mind decided I was all of the above!

I start digging, digging a new hole that again will follow me and envelope me in shame from that day forward. This caused me to go down the wrong and worst path I could have chosen. I gained weight, I lost weight, I worn green to avoid rejection, I took more college classes, I changed my hair color and on and on just to avoid this rejection.

This all came to a head, I had to go away, I had to go to court, I lost my job and I damaged so many relationships in my life. I tried to take my own life in a hotel room near the beach and far from my home.

This is a little deeper than most my think of self-acceptance. However, this is my story, my lack of self-worth emphasized my perceived rejection. I took it to an extreme and where did it get me? Not a very good place…

Today, I can tell you that I have put that shame aside, work with a doctor and a therapist and I know that I need to focus on my self-worth, acceptance and love. I am perfect in the universe, there is no other like me and I am here for my own purpose and I have gifts given to me to share with others. Self-love may mean a bubble bath to you or a pedicure to another, but for so many it is deeper.

While I did not know that self-acceptance was the reason behind my behavior, I was able to come to the theory in time. I put a mental time line together starting from the day I first felt this new rejection (about 6 years ago). As I follow the time line I see the lack of self-acceptance and the need for someone else to complete me. No one can complete you, you are a one and only and you are a full person with gifts and glow!

According to a recent study cited in Cosmopolitan, in the US, only about 28 percent of men and 26 percent of women are “very satisfied with their appearance.” Could you talk about what some of the causes might be, as well as the consequences?

Is it fair to say that marketing and Photoshop are evil? No, but let’s face it, men & women are shown standards of beauty (which equals worth) that are not attainable for the average person! If you saw an average mom in a vomit stained & torn t-shirt, no make-up and knots in her hair on the cover of a magazine, would you be drawn to it? No, we are drawn to the cover that shows a slim, confident, woman with a brief case in one hand and with her perfect Gerber baby on her hip, while her astonishingly gorgeous husband is kissing her check as he cleans up the kitchen after he made a healthy breakfast for the family. We beat ourselves up because we are not these picture perfect people and if we just stopped to think, we also don’t know anyone like this….hmmmm, maybe, just maybe this is not anyone’s reality!

Let’s face it, we compare ourselves to others. What if we changed the dialog in our head to say that we are unique, no one else is like me, so why would I compare myself to another? Sadly, this is not something we hear as we grow up. Instead we hear that we must be a good little girl, quite, go to college, find a husband, have a career, start a family, have a perfect home and drive the right SUV to soccer practice. Funny thing is that we check these boxes off and we still don’t find the joy that was promised in fine print on that checklist we were given at such a young age. Men are the same, they get a similar checklist, no wonder they get a red convertible and hair implants later in life! I won’t even mention the boob jobs that women “need”!

Joy comes in the mundane, everyday world. Reality is our own.

To some, the concept of learning to truly understand and “love yourself,” may seem like a cheesy or trite concept. But it is not. Can you share with our readers a few reasons why learning to love yourself it’s truly so important?

Self- love includes having a higher regard for self. You will eat in a healthy way, why would you put junk into a body and soul you love. Self-worth looks like trusting yourself, you will develop boundaries and an overall deeper connection to yourself, which in turn can connect you with others. Your self-dialogue will be pleasant versus the constant negative loop in your head.

When your self-acceptance is in alignment you will have more confidence, you will free yourself from comparison, most of all (which would have helped me in many ways) you will act in resilience, taking on challenges in a way that reflects your values. Your relationships will be stronger and so much more rewarding!

There is great freedom in self-acceptance.

Why do you think people stay in mediocre relationships? What advice would you give to our readers regarding this? Oh yes, we enter into relationships and when the rumblings inside of us are not so pleasant anymore, we stay. We stay because no one else could ever love us. Why would they….I am ugly, fat, stupid, worthless, and so much more!

As a young bride, only one month away from home, I was introduced to abuse from my husband. First, I wanted to call my mom & dad, but then I told myself that I could not tell them. They had paid for a wedding, there was a picture in the newspaper and then would see me as a failure. I was not worth this conversation with anyone. Leaving was not an option, I had to stay.

When I talk about self-love and understanding I don’t necessarily mean blindly loving and accepting ourselves the way we are. Many times self-understanding requires us to reflect and ask ourselves the tough questions, to realize perhaps where we need to make changes in ourselves to be better not only for ourselves but our relationships. What are some of those tough questions that will cut through the safe space of comfort we like to maintain, that our readers might want to ask themselves? Can you share an example of a time that you had to reflect and realize how you needed to make changes?

Looking inside we need to avoid the shoulds and the musts. Ask yourself if you are a perfectionist, be honest. If you are, consider the physical health damage you can do when you focus on perfection, which does not exist.

Do you hide when a photo is being taken? Why? Are you worried what others on your social media might say about your chunky legs? Reflect on this and redirect these thoughts. Get in the picture, up front next time and see just how freeing this feels!

Is there someone at the gym you hate because they are everything you want to be? Reflect on this and if this is something you really want for yourself, not to impress someone else, but something that makes you happy, then make a plan. Plot several small steps that can get you to your goal. Do it for your health, not to impress others!

Reflect with mindfulness. Yes, you are unique and you are made up of all your experiences, but you do not have to identify as your experiences. Be mindful of this and mindful of your emotions and how they change your day. Ok, stop and smell the roses along the way!

My own reflection helped me to focus on the ideal me, the me I am working to be. It does not include the shoulds or musts from the checklist I was given at birth! I work on myself only for my health, for me. I have learned that no one can complete me. I came into this world complete and no one can add to or take away from this!

So many don’t really know how to be alone, or are afraid of it. How important is it for us to have, and practice, that capacity to truly be with ourselves and be alone (literally or metaphorically)?

Close your eyes and take in the silence. A great way to learn to enjoy this is through meditation. You do not need a special pillow, just sit up straight and be with the silence by focusing on the pattern of your breathing.

Do not, and this is a bad habit I have, get sucked into social media without limits. Social media has its value, but let’s remember than every time you say yes to social media you are saying no to something else that probably does have more value in your life.

Develop a positive hobby, crafting, reading, or walking on a regular basis.

Remember that loving yourself means taking care of yourself.

You can be alone in life with great joy, but there is always room for connection. Don’t isolate yourself from the world, but share your gifts every once in a while!

How does achieving a certain level of self-understanding and self-love then affect your ability to connect with and deepen your relationships with others?

If I had known this before now….people treat you as you treat yourself and no one can complete you. Healthy relationships consist of healthy people who hold confidence in their self and boundaries they enforce.

When you consider how you give to others, also consider how you treat yourself. If you treat yourself with respect you will beget respect from those in your life.

In your experience, what should a) individuals and b) society, do to help people better understand themselves and accept themselves?

True self-worth can be seen when we speak and interact with others. Seeing is believing and acting in such a way will be contagious.

I often have my clients declutter their space, then their minds. We talk about how eating in a healthier way triggers sleeping better, looking healthier and feeling like a million bucks. All of this is self-love which gives you the power of self-worth.

I do see society offering a little more flexability now, but this is not enough. As a community we should instill self-worth in our children. Parents should encourage self-worth, schools should teach children how important this is. I know, the schools do not raise our children, but in reality this is all some children have. Marketing and advertisers could send out messages of the real world too. Not everyone in our world are shaped the same, not the same color and not the same height!

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are 5 strategies that you implement to maintain your connection with and love for yourself, that our readers might learn from? Could you please give a story or example for each?

Here is where I started, decluttering, why, well, it works!

Declutter your mind, remove the negative beliefs that are holding you back, eliminate the negative self-talk loop you keep playing over and over. Define your values…who are you….who do you want to be, not the shoulds and musts! Focus on gratitude, so simple, but full of high rewards. Start every morning and end every night with gratitude. You can write it down or make a mental list, but do this with focus, not lax. What is your brand, a brand that makes you shine inside and out. Your brand is about the person you show people. Is your brand sloppy, dirty, lacks hygiene? Does your brand show a person that is worth the time to brush their teeth twice a day? Think about it. Be present in the world. What do you hear, see, taste, feel and smell in this moment? Be in the moment and find joy in the mundane. No fireworks needed.

Through my own reflection I was able to define my own values, not something I had really ever focused on. (shame on me) By defining my values I have a framework for all decisions I make in any given day. Decluttering my environment removed anxiety whether I recognized the anxiety or not. Decluttering my mind took some practice with redirecting those negative thoughts and created a positive and inspiring self-talk that works so much better! Another coach that I greatly appreciate, Liz K., inspired me to brand myself. (Note: I have on paint splattered shorts right now and my favorite torn t-shirt, but I am in my home office with only my cat to share my view today!) Every moment I am out in the world, I am representing me and my business. This is a form of self-worth for me! Sadly, I was busy for so many years on my life and didn’t know that the checklist is not required and that the everyday mundane is where the joy is found. The joy is in the smell of lavender oil, the joy is in the dew on the grass and the joy is in the dirty dishes….trust me!

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources for self-psychology, intimacy, or relationships? What do you love about each one and how does it resonate with you?

I have probably mentioned my love of Audible books and I have keep a book in my ear every possible minute of every day. As so many, I adore almost every word Oprah has to say so I listen to her Super Soul podcast regularly. As for books, my favorite authors include Martha Beck, Mel Robbins, Gabby Berstein and Deepak Chopra. One of my favorite books from Mel Robbins is Kick Ass with Mel Robbins. Each one of these publications offers wisdom for confidence, self-worth and relationships with others. Each one makes me feel as if they are speaking directly to me and they know my story!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? Maybe we’ll inspire our readers to start it…

A movement, that is a big one….I would like to live in a world where mental illness was seen as a superpower that not everyone was lucky enough to have! I would like to see influential people in the world declare this to be true and that those of us with these powers could and would wear it proudly on our chest just like Superman or better yet Wonder Woman!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” that you use to guide yourself by?

Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life and how our readers might learn to live by it in theirs?

The Chinese Proverb: The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.

This reminds me that I cannot go back and make changes, but I can change what I do today. I can start over today.

You too, you can start over and reinvent yourself any day of the week! You are worth the effort and you are complete in this very moment.

Thank you so much for your time and for your inspiring insights!

Thank you, my hope is that everyone gains some idea that will light a fire for self-acceptance in their life and it starts a domino effect!