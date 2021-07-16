Amy Hinson of Mindbloom Coaching: “We hear this quite often now, but we need to remove the “stuff””

We hear this quite often now, but we need to remove the “stuff”. This means cleaning up your living space, your car & your work space. Clutter equals anxiety for the best of us! After reading several books on minimalism and de-cluttering I again cleaned out my closet keeping in mind the many guidelines and I can tell you that I felt freedom. Freedom from the excess, freedom from having to choose. Having what I needed, where I needed it and in an orderly fashion made getting ready for any day easier and therefore adding less distraction and anxiety to my day!

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amy Hinson.

Amy Hinson is a Master Certified Health & Life Coach of MindBloom Coaching and serves women with superpowers, otherwise known as ADHD and Bipolar! She is on a mission to support these women through habit & mindset changes that lead to healthier weight, more energy, strategic coping skills and a mindset that removes the shame and builds confidence through authentic living.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Thank you for inviting me, when I turned 50 I had just been laid off from a large corporation and decided I wanted to use my experience in Human Resources Management to serve other women. This meant becoming a Health & Life Coach. I have superpowers, yes I do, Bipolar and its sidekick ADHD! I also have a history of domestic violence and was a widow my 44. So, I felt I might have something to offer women!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Yes, well, I was working with a young woman who had many illnesses and did not get out of bed very often. She was divorced with a child and living back at home with her parents. I felt, through ZOOM sessions, that she was holding herself back. Assuming her physical issues were a large part of this I suggested we start with small goals, get up a little earlier, eat a little slower and being more conscience of what her ideal life might look like. She made an amazing turn around in short time and I was so proud because I know what it is like to waste precious years of your life!

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I am laughing to myself, but yes this is an easy question. I was terribly concerned with the appearance and design of my home office! I wanted pretty file folders to say the least! I realize now that this was simple fear, fear of getting started and fear of failure. I thought being busy was actually working on my business, but no, it was procrastination out of fear!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

As long as I have had the ability to make a phone call, my sister, has been there for me. I am certain I come across as “off the wall” sometimes, but she listens to me and gives me great advice. She is older than me and I have called on her in every aspect of my life! Without her I might not have taken as many positive leaps as I have!

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

My passion! Well, (before working with women holding superpowers), I started working with professional women for weight loss. The more I spoke with these women the more I realized that their goal could not be achieved through another diet and exercise plan. So, I began, with great resistance from the women I worked with, to change the conversation. We went from an eating plan to a mindset change. This had worked for me and I knew they would think I had lost my marbles, but it is true. No change can take place if we don’t address the elephant in the room! Often the elephant in the room is a belief that, “I am not worthy”. Once we change this to I am worthy and I love myself enough to eat for my health and I love myself enough not to put poison into my body, then we make progress.

I want all women to know that they matter and being healthy means they can share their gifts with a greater energy!

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

We hear this quite often now, but we need to remove the “stuff”. This means cleaning up your living space, your car & your work space. Clutter equals anxiety for the best of us! After reading several books on minimalism and de-cluttering I again cleaned out my closet keeping in mind the many guidelines and I can tell you that I felt freedom. Freedom from the excess, freedom from having to choose. Having what I needed, where I needed it and in an orderly fashion made getting ready for any day easier and therefore adding less distraction and anxiety to my day! The same goes for the mind, I talked about mindset earlier and this is key to anyone’s journey towards better wellbeing. Our subconscious mind holds our beliefs….true or not. Therefore if we meditate or declare daily affirmations of what we want to believe, versus what we have believed for a lifetime, we can change these beliefs. A former client just knew she could not make a career change because she would lose her benefits, her income might not be sufficient and so much more minutia. As we dug a little deeper into this belief we found that she held this belief based on her parents belief that you started with a company and you stayed there until you retired. Now, I grew up the very same way and had the same beliefs, however I did not stay with jobs due to my superpowers and found for me this created shame around the belief that I should have one job for 30 years. My client was able to overcome her false beliefs with some simple affirmation exercises. She did make the career change and yes she was still nervous, but now had the mindset to take the leap of faith! For me and most, wellbeing includes healthy living. From that point, most of us could benefit from a healthier way of eating! I have learned and share with my clients to eat a plant based diet at least 80% of the time. The benefits are extraordinary! No matter what you choose to eat, eat with focus, focus on chewing until your food is easily digested. Focus on the cues your stomach is giving and eat until you feel about 80% full. Your stomach sends messages to your brain with regards to fullness, but we are often at 80% before the brain gets this message. So, you will more than likely be full when you feel only 80% full. Eat on smaller plates, don’t take seconds unless it is green, think broccoli minus the cheese and other fats. Eat to fuel your body, but don’t deprive yourself. Once you tell yourself that you cannot eat cake no matter what, all your brain hears is EAT CAKE! So, you won’t just have little bite, you will eat a whole cake! My story here…..I have eaten a dozen donuts, yes in my car, under the cover of darkness! While this may now be a cliché, gratitude is the only “tude” (as in attitude) to have! When we take a moment, and I know these seem like stolen moments, to write down 5 things, 5 moments we are grateful for our day will change. As an example, I lived in Atlanta for years and made the commute into the city each day for work. Living just 20 miles away could mean a 1 or even 2 hour commute depending on the will of the gods. As most of you know, a commute can raise your blood pressure, increase your anxiety, and create a bad start to the day in general. What if, bear with me here, what if you smiled instead of yelling at another driver, what if you picked up your coffee and you gave the barista a compliment, what if you listen to an audio book on your commute, something that made you smile, what if you walked into the office and said hello with a smile in your voice? I don’t mean fake it til you make it, I mean a genuine smile! How do you get to this attitude? You have gratitude in your heart. When you go to bed at night write down or just make a mental list of all the little things you are grateful for. Maybe it is as simple as, “I am grateful that my husband picked up his gross socks and put them in the hamper before bed”! It could be this, something I often recite in my head after lying on my pillow, “I am grateful for all of my grandchildren and I am grateful for my pets that are so much easier to raise than my children were”! Just teasing, but it does not have to be a great work of literature, just a couple of small things you noticed during your day that put a smile on your face. Remember, you do not know what is happening behind the scenes for the people you interact with each day, so offer everyone a smile! Here is a tough one, maybe best left to last, be honest with yourself. Wow, I know this is hard, it was for me. I decided to be honest and share that I have superpowers with the world….we’ve all watched the TV shows and movies where those of us with superpowers are locked away because we can’t control the lightning bolts we have to offer the world! At 51, I shared my story of suicidal tendencies, destruction and financial disasters that I had created because I did not know how to use my powers for greatness. Well, now I do. I know that being honest with the world, forget what they think about you, and will truly set you free! I cannot tell you the fear I held that people would judge me and I am sure they have and will continue to. Once I spoke my truth the flood gates opened in my mind and I was free to be me without a care in the world of what others might think of me. Let’s be honest and know that “they” whoever they are, have just as much dirty laundry as the rest of us! So let what they believe about you be on them. You must live your authentic life for better wellbeing. You will not regret it!

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

A movement, that is a big one….I would like to live in a world where mental illness was seen as a superpower that not everyone was lucky enough to have! I would like to see influential people in the world declare this to be true and that those of us with these powers could and would wear it proudly on our chest just like Superman or better yet Wonder Woman!

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

You need to work on yourself before you can help others — why, because I learned this the hard way and it delaying my business, but made me a much stronger coach in many areas of my practice This will be great for your soul, get ready for the lightning strikes — why, I never knew what my soul needed and if I had known this great power existed in me I would have taken the leap much sooner in life Stay away from the shining things! Why, as I said before I wanted pretty file folders and somedays I focused my hours on finding the prettiest that I could afford rather than focusing on tasks that would make money giving me the ability to ultimately server more clients Don’t sweat the small stuff — -why, I did sweat the small stuff and perfection is not real, there is no such thing and wasting time trying to find it is a waste of resources and as a start up my only resources were those pretty file folders Give it time — why, there are no overnight successes, there are always backstories before the gold record is presented

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health without a doubt. For so many years I hid my mental illness, hate that phrase, but yes I hid it from employers, friends, anyone I felt would judge me. For over 25 years I carried this as a burden and now I wonder what I could have put my energy into for all those years that might have made a difference for me, my family or others. Don’t waste the time you have here hiding who you are and the superpowers you hold!

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Thank you for these fantastic insights!

Thank you for sharing!