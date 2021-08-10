Amy Goldberg of The Amy G Experience: “Focus on the Journey rather than the destination”

Focus on the Journey rather than the destination. Once you realize that it’s the journey, the small incremental steps, the process that propels you forward, you will start to ease up on the need for perfection. Thrive in the learning and creating. The destination isn’t as much fun as how you eventually got there.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amy Goldberg.

Amy Goldberg is a well-being expert, connection specialist, the author of BE YOUR TRUTH and the founder/CEO of The Amy G Experience; She shows people where the opportunities are in life and in business, then makes them happen. Amy challenges thinking by helping people to think differently, focusing on identifying, creating, and actioning life, deliberately and on purpose. She can be found consulting, speaking, teaching, strategizing, and collaborating for positive results.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was a curious kid, and still am as an adult. My curiosity stemmed from my need-to-know stuff, any stuff, it didn’t matter. I’m sure I drove my parents’ crazy with my constant; “But why?” after every question they answered. I observed how my family curated their lives as highly creative and entrepreneurial spirits. It inspired me. I felt that anything was possible.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The mind, once stretched by a new idea, never returns to its original dimensions.” Ralph Waldo Emerson. This quote reminds me to stay curious and creative in everything that I do. It enables me to go through life with my heart, mind, and eyes wide open.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Ha ha, that’s a loaded question as my family are successful filmmakers so I’m going to steer clear of mentioning my favorite film and yet one of my favorite writers, as it relates to business/career is Tom Peters; “The Pursuit of Wow!” and “The Circle of Innovation.” These two books are great as they get you thinking differently.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Creativity, Inspiration and Growing are three-character traits that I lean into. My need for growth is the underpinning for all that I do. It motivates me in a way where I’m so hyper aware that there are opportunities are everywhere. Which also means that I need to be discerning or else those shiny objects come flying by fast. Creativity and inspiration is what keeps me going. I need these two elements in my life to truly thrive.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

I love this quote by Alan Watts; “Yet again, the more you strive for some kind of perfection or mastery — in morals, in art or in spirituality — the more you see that you are playing a ratified and lofty form of the old ego-game, and that your attainment of any height is apparent to yourself and to others only by contrast with someone else’s depth or failure.” That’s a powerful statement. It’s worth reading a few times to really resonate.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

The idea is if you’re willing to “Just Do It” then you’re willing to “just,” which means “try.” That’s a great first step. Apart from the willingness to try, the positive aspect to perfectionism is that you’re not going to do things halfway. You’re more detail-oriented than most. You have higher standards. And you most likely will approach any endeavor or initiative with high efficiency.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

You may get bogged down by being perhaps too detail-oriented where your high standards and efficiency may cause you to pause. Ah yes, the good can be hindered if not managed effectively! The more important aspect of perfectionism is that, if not paying attention, it can lead to an increase in stress, anxiety and even depression. So, the implications to being “perfect” has more side-effects than one would think. It’s important to be mindful.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

The feeling of getting stuck is more about the fear than the idea of being perfect. Fear to move ahead due to the idea that you need to be perfect is a self-sabotaging concept. Which means that overtime if your perfectionism gets the better of you, then you’ll tend to hang in limbo longer. The idea is to move past the fear to get to the next step, then the next, and next, and so on. The only way to go from perfectionism to doing is action.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Move past the fear. Understanding that it’s the fear of making mistakes that stops you dead in your tracks if you’re not aware. It’s the idea that mistakes are another way of getting the results you’re looking for. Mistakes are learnings. Reset your Mindset. Change your mindset changes your perspective. Dive into why it is that you’re holding yourself back. Comparing yourself to others. One of the biggest challenges is to not compare yourself to others. That’s not an easy thing to do. What tends to stop us is the idea that we may not measure up to someone else, and/or thinking that someone else is doing it better than you. Do it Anyway. Going from deciding to doing takes action. Any kind of action. Staying in your head will only cause further anxiety, unhappiness and a feeling of despair and disappointment. By releasing your idea, initiative, project, whatever you want to be doing, starts by taking small steps. These small steps start to build momentum. Focus on the Journey rather than the destination. Once you realize that it’s the journey, the small incremental steps, the process that propels you forward, you will start to ease up on the need for perfection. Thrive in the learning and creating. The destination isn’t as much fun as how you eventually got there.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would shout from the top of the highest mountain that every single one of us has more potential, skill, motivation, interest, creativity, and ability then we ever thought possible. That comes from a greater awareness of our unique abilities. It must start with us. It starts by not being afraid to lead the lives that we want to be leading. Knowing that we are all influencers in our own lives. When we understand this, we can then lead with greater compassion for ourselves and others.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Sir Richard Branson. For the main reason that he would probably feel very awkward, perhaps shy if you were to call him, in fact, “Sir ….” I love that! I love that he is self-made, creative, intentional by mistake, and he absolutely “gets” that life is an adventure. It would certainly be my cool adventure to have an opportunity to meet him!

