Amy Goldberg: “Have a morning ritual of self-care”

Amy Goldberg is a well-being expert, connection specialist, producer, author of BE YOUR TRUTH and the founder/CEO of The Amy G Experience; She shows people where the opportunities are in life and in business, then makes them happen. Amy challenges thinking by helping people to think differently, focusing on identifying, creating, and actioning life, deliberately and on purpose. She can be found producing, creating, consulting, speaking, teaching, strategizing, and collaborating for positive results.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

As a wellness expert (still learning) I founded one of Canada’s first employee wellness companies having spent decades speaking about wellness and what it truly meant to be, well. Over the years wellness morphed into several different descriptors. We weren’t quite sure what it meant to incorporate wellness into our lives. In fact, did we need to adopt a new lifestyle in order to embrace wellness? It got confusing. As a woman presenting and actively working with individuals and groups I saw where the confusion lay and realized that I needed to make it more realistic for people.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

There have been many. I remember I was consulting for a wellness company. It was a new start-up. They were eager to create a robust and engaging gamification program where employees could track their wellness efforts. The company CEO came from an institutional corporate background with an old school idea of working. I think he had forgotten that he was now running a wellness company as on numerous occasions he’d blurt out, “No one seems stress enough. I don’t see any urgency in the work that you’re getting done.” I kid you not. It was my role as their wellness consultant to remind him that it would not be healthful, advantageous nor beneficial for people to function in an environment where they felt they needed to be stressed. I get that he was probably frustrated and yet his leadership style was not suited to the wellness industry.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There have been many (as I laugh). I did however realize very early on that incorporating wellness in a workplace environment for example wasn’t simply creating programs, incentives and providing motivation to employees through a series of engagement methods. The majority of the time was trying to measure its effectiveness and costs associated with leading a healthier lifestyle. Companies wanted facts, stats, and decreases in their costs associated with ill-health. Absolutely you could measure some costs related to Short and Long Term Disability, Sick Days, Productivity and yet things like presenteeism (although arguably related to productivity) were tough to measure. What about employees being happier to be at work. Motivated to do great work. Supported in their efforts, etc. It was tricky. Although this isn’t really describing the biggest mistake I’ve made, it does lean into the learning that I needed to satisfy my need and determination to have people happier and healthier at work, and appease those that hired me to do the work. The dance continues.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Absolutely, there in fact were many people that I’m grateful for. Mostly all dead. No, I didn’t kill them. I read a lot about the great philosophers and inspiring business entrepreneurs that were incredibly inspiring to me. One example was my grandfather (my dad’s father). I never met him. He died before I was born and yet my dad would share incredible stories about how he first arrived in Boston from Russia at the age of 3 and then eventually made his way to Canada where he bought a lot of property, and then started one of the largest diamond companies. He bought the very first car in the city where he lived. The founders of Coca Cola approached him to invest in their company. He was a self-made man. He earned everything based on the idea that if he put in the time and energy, and of course connected with the right people, things could happen. That was inspiring to me.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I would say that helping to shape organizations and their culture in a way where people are motivated and inspired to go to the office, to work, is pretty significant. My hope is that we listen more, talk less, and take constant action toward creating a healthy and diverse culture. It’s not so farfetched. Without your health what do you have? Health and wellness means that people need to come first by taking care of themselves. Our emotional and physical well-being matters. If every person took small steps every single day toward leading a healthier life, that would be spectacular. Then we would see that bigger impact in the world.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Have a morning ritual of self-care. It could be 5 minutes. It doesn’t matter. Practice something that sets you up for the day. Take time to set your intention for the day. What do you want to achieve? The words you use, matters. Speak kindly of yourself and others. Set boundaries. ‘No’ is an empowering word. Perfectionism is our way of masking fear. Move past the ‘perfect’ and ease into ‘just do it.’ Take action.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

To connect more people to wanting to lead a healthier lifestyle. To create the opportunity for that connection. I am passionate about showing people how to navigate a healthy wellness journey.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

To trust that I was always on the right track. There will always be those that won’t buy-into the idea of wellness. Do it anyway — seek forgiveness later. Don’t let anyone squash my enthusiasm for wanting people to lead healthier lives. Continue to be creative in my thinking — be original. Be myself.

I say this as I’m a rather outgoing energetic person with a creative mind. Not everyone embraces my enthusiasm. Knowing that I don’t need to be accepted by all is very comforting to me. I love that I “beat to my own drum” (to coin an old saying).

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health is near and dear to my heart. More than ever before people are struggling and don’t know where to get the help that they need. I’m thrilled that I’m able to work with organizations to help guide and offer the support needed.

