Amy Delman: “Look at the life through a different lens”

Poetry is growing in popularity and millions of people spanning the globe have a renewed passion for embracing the creativity, beauty, and art of poetry. Poetry has the power to heal and we make sense of the world through the human expression of writing and reading. Are you wondering: What does it take to become a successful poet? What is the best medium and venue to release your poetry? What are some techniques to improve or sharpen your skills? In this interview series about how to write powerful and evocative poetry, we are interviewing people who have a love for poetry and want to share their insights, and we will speak with emerging poets who want to learn more about poetry either to improve their own skills or learn how to read and interpret better. Here, we will also meet rising and successful poets who want to share their work or broaden their audience, as well as poetry and literature instructors.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amy Wachtel Delman.

Amy Wachtel Delman has been writing poetry since she was a young girl. Over the years, she has been published in a variety of publications, including but not limited to, The National Library of Poetry, various magazines and in 2021 wrote the Forward in a poem for a consumer lifestyle book that sold over 1000 copies in the first quarter after publication. Amy has owned a customized poetry business for over twenty years and currently writes a poetry blog on Instagram under a pen name.

Additionally, Amy has her own public relations consultancy and has been involved in public relations, marketing, and branding for almost three decades. Her expertise lies in using media exposure to raise awareness and increase revenues in companies where she has worked in-house or as a consultant. She has been mentioned in several publications over the years including The New York Times, The Star-Ledger, NJBIZ, Inc. magazine and the National Journal of Public Relations.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what first drew you to poetry?

I have always had a vivid imagination and viewed things differently than other people! I started writing poetry at the age of 12 to deal with feelings of anxiety. Words immediately started to flow out in rhyming couplets. I loved this and filled notebook after notebook with poems about everything that was happening in my life. Hours would go by in seconds and the poems would uplift whatever situation I was writing about. I think I wasn’t so much ‘drawn’ to poetry; but poetry somehow found me!

Can you tell us a bit about the interesting or exciting projects you are working on or wish to create? What are your goals for these projects?

Currently, I am writing a poetry blog on Instagram and building up my followers. In the past, I have had several different poetry businesses all the while working a full-time job outside of poetry. I would love to one day showcase and expand my Instagram poems in a way that would be instantly relatable to a wide swath of people. Much like Erma Bombeck did with her columns and books.

Wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition so that all of us are on the same page. What is your definition of poetry? Can you please share with us what poetry means to you?

Poetry is life re-imagined using words as imagery to convey universal emotions. Poetry is my salvation — my ‘go-to’ when I need to express how I feel.

What can writing poetry teach us about ourselves?

Poetry teaches us that life is about human connection. Writing poetry allows one to use words as paint brushes to express feelings, fears, emotions, love, loss, envy, jealousy, betrayal, heartbreak, etc. — in ways that touch and color the human condition.

Who are your favorite poets?

Is it their style, the content or something else that resonates with you? For me, it’s William Shakespeare! His style of telling stories in couplets, his ability to portray a whole range of the human experience in verse, is mind-blowing to me. Today’s most inspirational poet for me is Lin-Manuel Miranda! The imagery he creates through poetry makes history jump up and grab you. His use of poetry is nothing short of mesmerizing. Other modern poets for me are probably not who you would expect: musicians such as Bob Dylan, Carole King, Billy Joel, Taylor Swift are so adept as story tellers in verse of the point in time they write about. Their medium is music — but their songs are timeless reflections and pure poetry!

If you could ask your favourite poet a question, what would it be?

I would ask Shakespeare how he so accurately captured and portrayed every life situation in verse.

Poetry can be transformational. Is there a particular poem that spoke to you and changed your life or altered a perspective you held in some way? Can you share the story?

When I started kindergarten, I was truly inspired by the ‘Star Spangled Banner’. Using just 4 stanzas of 8 rhyming lines each, Francis Scott Key captured the birth of a nation! I was five and I knew then and there that poetry was a transformational power!! Power to shape the world! Power to engage and inspire! I wanted that power, I craved that power and knew somehow, someway, in some form, I would become a Poet!

Today’s world needs so much healing. Can you help articulate how poetry can help us heal?

Poetry (and music) both provide a rhythmic, calming platform to express strong emotions. Many studies have shown the correlation between poetry (and music) — both do help people soothe and heal from trauma. Poetry provides a collective response, another perspective, a reflection, a universal goal post, on how to process what one is going through. Poetry is grounding. Poetry takes one outside their present situation and shows how others deal with similar experiences. Most recently, modern day poets like Lin-Manual Miranda have utilized poetry to bring together, offer hope and heal masses of people from the blight of social issues the country is now facing: the pandemic, the George Floyd shooting, race inequality, hunger, homelessness, etc. From the founding of our country, poets (and musicians) have used poetry to help heal and inspire the world ranging from The Star-Spangled Banner to the Vietnam War, to 911 to present day events.

We’d like to learn more about your poetry and writing. How would you describe yourself as a poet? Can you please share a specific passage that you think exemplifies your style or main message?

I would describe myself as a ‘people’ poet. I long to use my poems to describe feelings relatable to everyone. Below is something I wrote that explains a bit about my poetry journey and hopeful aspirations:

Always a poet in mind and heart — yet needed a job by day,

So over the years, wrote customized poetry and people would pay,

Never gave up my dream of becoming a poet full-time,

A poet for the people — share universal truths in rhyme,

Change a perception, offer a new perception would be great,

Make a difference with a message that would resonate,

My poetry past shares my journey well,

Below is an old ad for the special occasion poetry I’d sell,

Want a party, an event or gift to really stand out,

Poetry makes any occasion special — there is no doubt,

Birthdays, toasts, announcements, candle lightings and the such,

Jump alive with the names of guests or relatives — it adds a special touch,

I have written customized poetry for a very long time,

It’s my belief that every life event can be enhanced through rhyme,

A personalized poem just gives the right lift,

It’s always appreciated, always the right size — the perfect gift,

When the need arises — when the happy times abound,

Think of me — I am a local poet in town!

Now I write a poetry blog on Instagram,

It’s taking me one step closer to what I want — who I am!

What do you hope to achieve with your poetry?

I would love to expand my poetry to become a ‘messenger’ for the masses. I would love my poetry to be relatable, timeless and a tool other people can use as a guide through life!

In your opinion and from your experience, what are 3 things everyone can learn from poetry?

Poetry helps vocabulary and encourages creativity in written expression

Poetry inspires re-imagination in both the reader and the writer

Poetry can be timeless but, at the same time, can be a reflection of a specific period in time

Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things a poet needs to know to create beautiful and evocative poetry?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Tip number 1: Look at the life through a different lens,

Poetry is powerful and evocative without pretense,

Take the ordinary and give it air,

Stretch it out as far as you dare and then continue to dare,

My Story: I have always believed I could change the world through poetry. I still do even though I just turned 60! This has been a dream of mine since the age of 5 and I still dare to believe it! And here I am, being interviewed for this great article!!

Tip number 2: Be a changer of perception,

Reality is seen one way — a poet sees differently in reflection,

Be subtle, be brave, use your words to change someone’s mind,

Turn the issue on its head — be surprised at what you find,

My Story: I am certainly not a risk-taker! Never would I see myself as someone who stands up to the status quo and charts a course that is different from how I always thought things should be. Yet my reality changed through illness, job loss, divorce, ….WHEN I CHOSE to be BRAVE and let go of how life SHOULD BE — only then was I able to find a treatment that worked for my sickness, start my own business and get divorced! This only became possible when I gave up my narrow reality of what I thought my life should look like, turned my situation on its head AND, ONLY THEN, did the door open to SUPRISE AND HAPPINESS well beyond my expectations!

Tip number 3: Find beauty in the dance,

See a world of endless opportunity, take a chance,

Words can get you to the party, poetry brings romance,

A poet can be a prophet, a poem his or her stance,

My Story: I decided to dance through life instead of sitting on the sidelines where I was much more comfortable. This was terrifying to me; yet I wanted my life to have meaning, to have ‘romance’ to have purpose. I do preach this mindset to the young women I mentor!

Tip number 4: Read, Read, Read — pay attention to flow,

Write, write, write every day from what you know,

Keep your eyes open, see how things go,

Do this each and every day to help you grow,

My Story: If you really, truly read everything you can get our hands on, keep your eyes open to everything life offers and jot down things that surprise you, elate you, haunt you, etc., and then go back and write about what you saw, how you felt, what emotions rise to the surface, you will train your mind to ‘see’ things ‘outside’ your own views and allow you to use your writing and new perceptions to continue to grow.

Tip number 5: Close your eyes and let yourself dream,

Poetry is life reimagined, not what it might seem,

Use words carefully to paint poems that illuminate,

If you do this correctly, you’ll be a poet first-rate!

My Story: This is my favorite one! Become a painter of life. Use words to ‘reimagine’ what you see. Never accept the status quo. Discover observations you hadn’t already realized. DREAM BIG!

If you were to encourage others to write poetry, what would you tell them?

Write, write, write from the heart, write with abandon, with passion, write to reach the emotion deep down inside that you are trying so desperately to capture, to portray. Write until you laugh, cry, find an answer — write as if your life depended on it.

How would you finish these three sentences:

Poetry teaches…Love. Love of the written word, love of beauty, love of unique expression that can move whomever reads it.

Poetry heals by… Connection. Poetry heals by validating the human experience. We are all the same deep down inside where it really counts.

To be a poet, you need to…Breathe! See the beauty, the fragility, the awesomeness and treacheries of life and people. Then close your eyes and write what you feel from inside.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Entertainment , Business, VC funding, and Sports read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Laureate Amanda Gorman! Why? For SO MANY REASONS! I am so in awe of her talent, her nuance and artistry to convey a message in verse that so moved a nation. In ‘The Hill We Climb’, at 24 years old, Gorman was able to offer a message of peace, of hope, of good triumphing over evil. Like Francis Scott Key, she was the right poet envoy at the right time in our history.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Right now, a link to my poems can be found at: https://www.instagram.com/so_seventies/?hl=en however, I am looking to grow past just poetry about the 1970s into poems that speak to and are relatable (and are sometimes humorous, sometimes thought-provoking and sometimes just fun) and always timeless no matter the reader!

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success.