Amy Crumpton & Chris Fawcett: “Fun / Energy”

Love: We had only just started dating and Chris dropped a bomb that he was moving to live in Australia which threw a spanner in the works. However, six weeks later Chris had cancelled his flights and given up on his dream Australia for love. It was pretty much love at first sight and six years on we are happier than ever, after traveling the world together and starting our own businesses. We are also in the process of moving to Spain together to set up a new life in the sun.

As a part of our series about lessons from Thriving Power Couples, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amy Crumpton, Founder of Social Cactus Coaching. Amy is a social media manager turned multi-six figure business & mindset coach. She is a positivity queen and certified NLP (neuro-linguistic programming) practitioner and a practitioner of Time Line Therapy® who helps underpaid, overwhelmed and overworked coaches and service-based business women make more money while working less, reframe their thinking around limiting beliefs and feel empowered, motivated and positive, which helps them fulfil their potential and achieve success.

Chris Fawcett, Founder of Chris Fawcett Coaching. Chris is a High-Performance Mindset Coach for driven individuals who want to grow their business and create more freedom in their life. He is a qualified NLP master practitioner and a practitioner of Time Line Therapy® helping people all around the world become high performers in their lives and businesses.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you two to your respective career paths?

We both took part in a san pedro healing plant medicine ceremony in Peru, staying at the hostel where we had our ceremonies, we seemed to be surrounded by life coaches, and this was also the first time we had heard of Tony Robbins.

Looking back, this was the start of our lives as we know them now. Everything changed, very subtly but this was the transition period. For Chris this was from working for someone else to becoming a coach and creating a wider impact. After the ceremony Chris saw this amazing triangle of life values, those being Love, Health & Happiness which form a huge part of his life now.

For Amy, she was already freelancing for a marketing agency at this point but it gave her the realization she wanted to start her own business and she credits this experience with giving her the mindset and the belief that she could help people to create massive change in their lives without limitations.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you two got married?

We’d just got engaged and were living in London at the time, we had originally planned to finish our 12 months traveling trip in Rio for Carnival 2018, however after an accident on a mountain biking trip in Bolivia on ‘Death Road’ we had to cut the trip short, returning home in November 2017.

We already had flights booked home from Rio so decided to make the most of them and the accommodation we already had booked in Brazil.

24 hours after leaving our apartment in London, we arrived in Copacabana and were extremely surprised to find we had accidentally booked accommodation at a famous Favela (a low income settlement, sometimes known as a ‘slum’ or ‘shantytown’) which was a shock to the system for sure!

We were greeted by gangsters with automatic rifles, hand grenades, walkie talkies and copious amounts of money & drugs.

We spent the rest of the afternoon looking for alternative accommodation, but as it was Rio carnival everything was fully booked or extremely out of our budget at the time.

We decided to grin and bear it for a week as we knew this was our only real option and we would be out most of the day anyway. On day 2 we were minutes away from a shoot-out on the street with the police and the people in the hostel were told to remain in their rooms and not to go out onto the rooftop, (if you’ve ever seen Narcos, it was like a reenactment with spotters across the Favela and people with guns, a very strange experience indeed).

This taught us to never judge a book by its cover and as we later found out that the local gangsters were actually ordered to protect travellers within the area which was a big surprise but one we were extremely grateful for.

It’s safe to say that we now always check the location of a booking when booking a trip online. Although it did make for a very interesting story! We always seem to find ourselves on one adventure or another, but we’re both similar in that we embrace it and enjoy the experience!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Chris — For me leaving my job with £300 in my bank, no clients and believing I could just find clients like it was easy! I look back on this now and think, what the hell was I doing, however it taught me so much, forced me to find other ways to bring income in ( I went back to freelancing as a Senior Site Manager and Construction Manager for 9 months where I was making so much more than when I was employed whilst building my business ). This is something I would never advise my clients to do now. An exit plan, funding strategy and specific income are all part of what I help people understand and put in place now before they hit the button on their resignation!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Amy — I would say the fact I don’t take business too seriously and have heaps of fun with it. My brand is all about making money and having fun. There’s a lot of celebratory selfies with prosecco and sharing money wins. I think it’s quite unusual for a business to be so open and honest about income, expenses and profits. I regularly share my monthly income reports along with sharing my clients money wins which include regular £10k, £20k, £30k months and 6-figure launches. Social Cactus is all about empowering women to be, do and have more so I try to represent that openly myself too and to walk my talk!

Chris: I feel that the “personal development “ world has a lot of hype and only certain types of people would get a coach or have coaching, whereas I feel within my business I make it really simple for people to start with me. I want coaching to be accessible for everyone who might benefit from it, not just the world’s most successful entrepreneurs. I break down the barriers of what people think it will be like and I reach people who may not have ever considered coaching or even know what it is. I would like to say I am real and authentic. I believe that gives me an edge, because I am a regular person who loves to progress and has a certain set of skills that can really help people transform their lives in a way that people can relate to. My background is in construction and it still has a special place in my heart with 50% of my client base in and around the construction industry, for example, I provide mental well-being coaching for a large construction company which is perhaps a little outside the norm, I find that so fulfilling.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We are currently in the process of setting up our own foundation, The Cactus Foundation, which will support various projects around the world close to our heart.

Our first project will be to build an animal rescue shelter in Spain for one of our best friends who runs an animal charity. Other focuses will be linked to Central/South America, to provide local communities with the life/business skills to start their own businesses, so that they can provide for their families and leave a legacy.

This part of the world is very special to us, when we were travelling we saw a lot of dedicated and driven people with very little and we can’t wait to be able to support them knowing that with a little help they can flourish and create a fantastic life for themselves, their families and families to come.

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders to help their employees to thrive?

We have found that helping a CEO create a crystal clear vision of what he/she wants their business to become and helping them to understand why, means that they can nurture their team/employees into becoming part of the vision and working collectively towards the same goal. By creating this vision and team it allows everyone to thrive, feel important and valued, which is what a lot of people crave.

This kind of big picture thinking allows people to grow, it allows people to think and feel as if they are contributing towards the growth of the business, to something bigger. They feel that they have a purpose if they know where the business is going and they can see growth for themselves and their future. This sounds so simple, however the more people we work with, the clearer it is that people and businesses don’t have a clear vision of what they want their lives to be like. Gaining clarity on where you are and where you want to be, is the number 1 area for me, because this allows you to create a plan to get from A to B successfully.

How do you define “Leadership”?

Leadership is the ability to influence others into taking action towards a vision, leaders create an environment of trust, empowerment and action.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Amy — I’ve had a number of coaches and mentors who have supported me in achieving success in my life and business. I have worked with my current coach Ruth Kudzi for 18 months now and I am incredibly grateful for her amazing coaching during this time.

Ruth has supported me through the highs and lows of my business in particular in March 2020 when my business went through a major shake up due to the pandemic.

Overnight, I practically lost 50% of my client base and the business brought in less than £1,000 in new sales that month (£828 to be exact) which meant that the business was costing me money for a couple of months.

I haven’t really had too many wobbles during the last 12 months, however this was one that definitely challenged me and having Ruth’s support meant I was able to see the bigger picture and create a plan to come back bigger and better with a super successful £60,000 launch in May 2020. Since then my business has gone from strength to strength with regular £50k sales months.

I am working with Ruth for a further 12 months and I’m excited to see what’s next for the business with her support.

Chris — For me, my own coaches have been incredible and have supported me to a huge level, however my support is much closer to home.

Amy and I have an amazing relationship, and being able to support each other has been the best. We have a minimum of 2 walks a day now, and some of my best ideas have stemmed from going on our walks together. Amy has contributed some brilliant ideas that have led into successful actions. We know how to help each other better than anyone, when to support and when to let something run (well we are getting better at that one!), but most of all, always reinforcing our dream, our vision and our purpose.

Sometimes we walk in silence and others we are deep in conversation about how we can move forward, so Amy has been the one who has been there every single day, listening and offering guidance when it’s needed.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Amy — I’ve donated 10% of profits in 2019 to my best friend’s animal charity, the same one we will be supporting through our new Foundation. I’ve also been hugely committed to establishing The Cactus Foundation, it’s so important to me that we give back and that our businesses are bigger than just us.

Chris — Mental health is a really important subject to me, I supported virtual mental health awareness week recently and did a media tour to drum up interest, this included featuring on BBC Radio Leeds to help raise awareness.

Both — In our day-to-day, both of our businesses are built on supporting our clients every single day to massively improve their quality of life and their mindset, which in turn allows them to have a positive impact and create positive change in the world. We like to see it as a ripple effect of positivity.

What are the “5 Things You Need To Thrive As A Couple”? Please share a story or example for each.

Communication: We attended Tony Robbins’s UPW (Unleash the Power Within) event for the second time and it brought to our attention a few areas where we could improve on our communication with each other. Even as a couple who have very few disagreements it was amazing to see how simple shifts in our communication styles and understanding each other at a much deeper level actually allowed us to develop our relationship even further. You don’t really know what’s going on for the other person if you never learn how to effectively communicate with each other.

Vision: We quickly understood that travel was an important part of our lives and after Chris cancelled his solo trip to Australia, we were deep in discussion about where we could then go and travel together. South America was the destination which allowed us to really connect with our vision for life, as we dreamed, saved and planned, we became more aligned as a couple. This has continued through our life with the foods we like, the places we love to visit and ultimately where we want to live now (Marbella, Spain ). Understanding each other’s vision, and having your own is very important, but to ensure that your relationships goes the right way and stays on the right track, having a clear vision that both parties understand and want is very important. We are extremely aligned in our vision of the future, whilst maintaining some individuality in how we live our lives too.

Values: We thrive as a couple because although we don’t consciously discuss our values and beliefs we absolutely share the same values and this is 100% why we connect and thrive like we do. Values such love, happiness, purpose, freedom, adventure, creativity, and passion to name a few, by sharing these values they allow us to make aligned decisions about our future.

Fun / Energy: Life must be fun and full of energy. For us looking back at 2020 which was mainly spent in lockdown in the UK, we never got bored, we always had a great time whether that was dancing in our kitchen to local Dj’s hosting online events or out walking and exploring our local area, we just love to have fun and this comes through within our personal/professional lives too. We are just two real, honest people doing our best to help other people improve their quality of lives whilst having a great time in the process. Life is what you make it, and you really can make the best of any situation with the right mindset.

You are people of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This is really simple, but believing in yourself is the biggest thing we have come up against personally and with our clients. It’s the one thing that holds people back from taking action, it prevents people from even thinking about things they may want, because they don’t believe they deserve it or don’t believe they can achieve it.

So if it was to be a movement it would be promoting parents, teachers, educators, coaches, trainers to always help their children to believe they can be, do or have anything. We pick limiting beliefs up from our childhood usually before the age of 7 as this is an imprint stage. So, very simply, support the young in believing that they can achieve their dreams and this would literally change the course of the planet!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Life is always working for you, not to you: This is a famous Tony Robbins quote, and very true, but you MUST believe it, and this can be very difficult for people at first to comprehend. When you truly believe that life is always working for you, you will start to see opportunity in everything you do, you will start to understand that every challenge you face or struggle you encounter is designed to help you grow. It is created for you to help you push through, learn and develop as a human being. We don’t always like everything in life, however when we look back we often thank the hard times for being there for allowing us to become a better person, even if in the short-term it was not a pleasant experience.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I’m sure you’ve figured out by now, that we are big fans of Tony Robbins so it has to be the big guy himself! We owe much of our growth over the last few years to his teachings, seminars and his fascinating way of communicating extremely powerfully.

The sacrifices he has made in his own life to serve at the highest possible level are a real testament to how much he absolutely loves helping people and creating the most incredible breakthroughs for people to be able to live the most fulfilling, rewarding lives on this earth.

Tony Robbins shares the most interesting stories and metaphors for life and we would be honoured to spend some time with him, understanding more about what makes Tony Robbins, Tony Robbins.

How can our readers follow your work online?

Social-cactus.com

@socialcactuscoaching

chrisfawcettcoaching.com

@chrisfawcettcoaching

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.