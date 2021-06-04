Amy Cherry Taylor of AveryHess Realtors: “Invest in yourself”

Invest in yourself. You will get out of real estate what you put into it. I encourage new agents to really invest time in their real estate education. Having the knowledge to predict, avoid, and overcome new challenges will result in satisfied clients and a growing business. Learn from many different people and soon you will find your stride in the industry.

As a part of my series about strong women leaders of the Real Estate industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amy Cherry Taylor. Amy is an Associate Broker and Realtor with AveryHess, Realtors, and leader of the #4 real estate team in Virginia, Amy Cherry Taylor & Associates. After 11 years in the business, Amy formed the beginnings of her team with just one additional agent and one assistant. Now, her team has grown to include six elite agents with five assistants and generates over $120 million in sales annually.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

At the start of my professional journey, I was working at a very successful lobbying firm in Washington, D.C, learning how to advocate for and represent municipalities and clients all over the country. I worked directly for the CEO of the company and was learning the ins and outs of Capitol Hill and the inner-workings of our government. I adored my job and had no intention of leaving.

In 2002 I had my first son, Jake. After he was born I quickly realized that I did not want the next 18 years of my son’s life to be only fleeting encounters before 5:30 am when I left or after 7 pm when I arrived back home. I wanted to experience my son growing up before me.

I was very serious about continuing to advocate for people and I wanted a career that would allow me to get out of it what I put in. I wanted to work for myself and create a business where I could flourish as a respected businesswoman. I also knew the kind of mother I wanted to be came first and I would build my business around that.

Enter real estate. My mom was a Realtor at the time so I was no stranger to the dedication the industry demands. I set a goal to obtain my Real Estate Salesperson License while working full time and planned to be able to quit my job when my son turned one. That’s exactly what I did.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

As Realtors, we strive to really get to know our clients and make them feel comfortable working with us while they search for their dream home or sell their current one. Many years ago one of my clients felt so comfortable with me while we were out viewing houses that she continued to hold a conversation with me while peeing with the door wide open! I didn’t realize it until I walked down the hall to hear her better and realized what was going on!

I remember laughing to myself and thinking, ‘well, I guess I’m doing something right!’ This may seem like such a silly and insignificant moment to call one of my most amusing, but really stop and think about meeting someone a handful of times and feeling comfortable enough with them to go to the bathroom with the door wide open.

To this day it is one of my favorite memories to share with my team when we need a reminder to shift our perspective back to the people we are doing this for.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes! I recently launched a program called Design to Sell that helps our clients put in the upgrades their home needs to maximize our client’s profit. Years ago I noticed a trend that homes with specific needed upgrades took longer to sell and ultimately had a harder time getting competitive offers, but many sellers simply didn’t have the money on hand to make those repairs/upgrades.

I developed a program that allows my clients to get the repairs their home needs prior to selling without paying anything until closing. Ultimately we do all the work for them so there is no time requirement for them, they sell faster and net more money on the sale. As a Realtor, I know exactly what needs to be done and what they can hold off on doing, rather than having the client spend the extra money they think they might need in order to procure a sale. This opened the door for a lot of my clients who needed to sell but didn’t have enough money on hand to make the upfront changes and repairs. Not only could they sell their home in the timeframe that they desired, but they could also walk away with what is often, a significant amount of additional money they wouldn’t have been able to make otherwise.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We aren’t just a team of Realtors, we are a team of elite professionals dedicated to surpassing our clients’ expectations. My team trains with a Real Estate Coach weekly to keep their skills sharp in addition to consistent classes and certifications. The core of our business is not selling homes, it is guiding, educating, and advocating for our clients.

Recently one of our clients came to us to purchase a home after their previous Realtor had dropped the ball on communication and subsequently lost the deal on the house they were attempting to purchase. They were crushed. That same weekend they contacted us, we were able to do a Zoom consultation and explain exactly how our team works and what systems we have in place to best represent our clients. We were elated when they chose to work with us and the very next week we successfully negotiated a contract despite multiple offers on a home where they plan to hold their wedding in the backyard. It’s truly moments like this that we work for. We want to help our clients find the home to build their lives in. Whether that’s a forever home or a right now home, they’re equally important in the long run.

My team of 11 has 10 moms that collectively have 20 kids to wrangle. We completely understand what HOME means in this day and age and what we need to do to assist the entire family in the transition.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am fortunate to work with and have worked with many amazing people which makes narrowing this down to just one person difficult! I would have to say my real estate Coach. He took the time to get to know me as a person and understood my constant quest for work/life balance in addition to my drive to build a successful team.

I will not compromise the level of service I provide my clients nor will I compromise on the quality time I take with my family. He has helped me balance my priorities and increase my business by over 300%, over many years of course. My oldest son just graduated high school and looking back I know that I was there for every practice, game, school event and time that he needed me. I also know that I built a business that would provide for both of my son’s futures.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. The Real Estate industry, like the Veterinarian, Nursing and Public Relations fields, is a women dominated industry. Yet despite this, less than 20 percent of senior positions in Real Estate companies are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what do you think is the cause of this imbalance?

This is very interesting to me. If I had to really point a finger at a cause I would have to say that in the real estate industry many women feel they are executives in their own right, without holding a senior position title. Many women focus on the sales aspect of the business which allows them to be in charge of their own schedule, time invested, and ultimately their income all while maintaining a work/life balance. The allure of moving to a position for a title is lost when weighed against losing that side. They can be as successful as they desire with their own given title.

What 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support greater gender balance going forward?

Individuals can continue to seek education and additional certifications to reinforce their knowledge and value to the consumer. Plus, who doesn’t love being able to put letters after their name!

Companies can provide business opportunities to assist real estate professionals succeed in this highly competitive industry. Knowledge is power and companies should provide the tools to learn. Real estate is a people and service business. Investing in agents and their skills enhances the service to buyers and sellers.

Society needs to continue to value the fresh approach that mothers and women in general can bring to the business. The more we are able to see working moms as assets to a company the more their individual strengths will benefit the company and the clients they serve.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Definitely the pressure of balancing being a ‘good mom’ and a dedicated professional simultaneously. So often people do not realize the strain that being an elite agent places on a person. Real estate isn’t 9–5, it’s not Monday-Friday, and it doesn’t believe in holidays. The balance is hard for anyone, but I think women often take on the ‘mom-guilt’ and try to be everything to everyone.

I attribute much of my success in maintaining that balance to time blocking. I schedule all of my family ‘appointments’ first and then make room for all of my necessary client appointments around them. It is important to remember what you are working for. For me, I’m working for my family. They will always come first.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry?

Relationships! I love meeting new people and creating lasting relationships with my clients. Often clients are buying or selling real estate at a time of change in their life. They are relocating for a new job, having a baby, getting married, or sending the kids off to college. They may also be going through a divorce, mourning a death, or facing financial hardships. I want to be there for my clients as more than a real estate expert, I want to be a person they feel they can trust during any time of change. Speaking of change, real estate is constantly changing. My family may tell you that I don’t really love change, but what excites me is the opportunity to always overcome new challenges and push myself to come up with innovative ways to stay on top of the market. Life is never dull. No two days are ever the same in real estate! It doesn’t matter how long you have been in the business, you will always see something new and learn something new. It’s invigorating to consistently experience new things and work with new people.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

I am concerned that some of the big companies in our industry are taking the boots on the ground Realtors for granted. Realtors are the original procurement of clients for the business and many big companies are capitalizing on our efforts without investing back into the process. I strongly believe that these large companies need to realize the value of the people who eat, sleep, and breathe real estate every day and pour back into their success. The speed of change and challenges new agents face entering the market. Sure, it’s simple enough to get your license, but really growing your business after that is incredibly difficult. You have to constantly grow your knowledge to tackle any challenge that comes your way while also staying up to date on the ever-changing rules and regulations. It takes a really determined person to succeed in real estate. Brokerages and local associations alike are challenged with needing to keep their agents informed and educated while accounting for the fact that no two agents have the same schedule or experience. Recently I have seen more online options for continuing education and I would love to see more professional seminars be made available both remotely and on-demand. The topic of real estate is often addressed as a national topic, rather than a local one. Big-ticket markets like NYC, LA, Denver, and even DC are the ones many articles and TV shows center on while smaller markets like my local Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Culpeper, actually better represent a larger portion of the country’s markets. This leads to consumers in these areas ending up with expectations or even fears that don’t pertain to their specific market. There is such an untapped market for providing detailed local information for what is typically a person’s largest financial investment. It would be a huge improvement to the industry if these outlets would lean in to the smaller markets and include them when speaking on real estate. My team and I have worked very hard to educate not just our clients, but also our region that our market is not the same as the Northern Virginia market, which we are typically lumped in with. We have created tools for consumers in our area to easily use to see what is going on locally. I think that this type of information is exactly what needs to be circulated on a larger spectrum.

What advice would you give to other leaders to help their team to thrive?

Invest in your team! Provide them the best ongoing training and support that you can find and pour into them. When you put them first you will help them constantly learn, evolve, and grow as individuals within the team. Make sure you also invest in them emotionally and know who they are and what they need as human beings. We are all tackling so much these days and we need to be both needed and cared for, professionally and personally. When you treat your team as your most important “clients” you are taking the first, and arguably most important, step to ensuring your clients are taken care of every step of the way.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

You can create a salary! Many people don’t realize that there are real and actionable steps you can take to set up your income. During 2007 and 2008 when the real estate market was going haywire, I quickly learned I needed to know how many people I had to talk to in order to set an appointment and how many appointments I needed to go on to result in a client and sale.

Once I figured out those numbers I was able to set a salary goal and just put in the work to hit my numbers. Sounds so simple now, but it took incredible discipline. Now, I am so thankful for the time that I took all those years ago as I have known my salary each and every year since!

It is all about relationships. You have to really care and if you don’t this may not be the industry for you. This is more than just caring about your clients. You need to cultivate and maintain good industry relationships with other Realtors, companies, vendors and more! Relationships are key to maintaining a successful real estate business.

I have many vendors that have worked with me for years and consistently go above and beyond for me and my clients. In turn, I refer my clients to them and know they will be taken care of. In particular, there is a class A contractor that I work with who has taken care of last-minute repairs on a Sunday morning or late in the evening. He is an incredible asset to my team and I value him so much.

Be intentional with your scheduling. It is absolutely imperative to block your time and stay in charge of your schedule. Real estate is the kind of industry that can quickly take hold of your life and leave you running in a million different directions if you’re not careful. Busy without purpose is not beneficial.

I strive to time block my major activities, both personal and professional, each day. By doing this I am able to manage a high volume of business without compromising the client experience while still keeping my family as my number one priority.

There are many paths to success. There is no one size fits all approach to real estate. Don’t set out to achieve the same exact success as you see someone else achieving. While a team setting is exactly what I wanted and what has helped me and my team thrive, that does not discredit the many amazing individuals conducting real estate.

You owe it to yourself to establish the path that will help you achieve your own personal goals and go after it with everything you have. It can often take a few years to really know exactly what suits you, but keep at it! Perseverance is key.

Invest in yourself. You will get out of real estate what you put into it. I encourage new agents to really invest time in their real estate education. Having the knowledge to predict, avoid, and overcome new challenges will result in satisfied clients and a growing business. Learn from many different people and soon you will find your stride in the industry.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement would be a push to break the ideology that you must leave your personal life at the door of your professional life. It is an unrealistic expectation for people to simply turn off a huge part of themselves in order to appear professional. As a leader, it is important to recognize that your team is made of people, not robots. These people have lives and that does not diminish their expertise.

It is OK to be a very successful working mom. It is also OK to be a very successful mom who works. Let’s get rid of the stigma surrounding mothers who work. No longer should people have to apologize for having lives outside of work. There is absolutely a balance that can be achieved. It is important to note here that this is achieved by having systems, processes, and team members in place to ensure that your level of service does not suffer when you take the time for yourself and your family.

In 2021 let’s normalize being an amazing mom and a consummate professional. Let’s build up the moms who work and recognize that it is imperative to be successful in life as well as your career. That way you will always work to live and not live to work.

How can our readers follow you online?

On social media of course! Find me at www.Facebook.com/AmyCherryTaylorRealtor