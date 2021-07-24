Amy Blitz of URBN Playground: “The importance of slowing down”

The importance of slowing down. Pre-pandemic, it was normal to work through lunch, check emails first thing in the morning as soon as I opened my eyes, react quickly to various forms of communication while I was exercising, commuting or eating –this was all regular parts of my day. While we were still busy during the pandemic, we were not as busy and it gave me time to think about how I wanted to create structure and space in my daily routine. Rushing through my day wasn’t good for me, or my business. Now that we are at our normal operation flow, I don’t rush through my day or my work anymore. Anything that doesn’t get done during work hours, gets calendared for either the following day or sometime that week.

With the success of the vaccines, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this difficult period in our history. But before we jump back into the routine of the normal life that we lived in 2019, it would be a shame not to pause to reflect on what we have learned during this time. The social isolation caused by the pandemic really was an opportunity for a collective pause, and a global self assessment about who we really are, and what we really want in life.

As a part of this series called “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic”, I had the pleasure to interview Amy Blitz of URBN Playground.

Amy Blitz co-founded URBN Playground with hospitality veteran Jeremy Brutus in 2016. A prominent lifestyle guru and fitness expert with an expertise in managing fitness facilities and programs, Amy oversees the fast-growing firm’s operations, fitness, programming, and customer service.

Prior to founding URBN Playground, Amy served as Director of Fitness and Lifestyle programming for one of the nation’s largest amenity management corporations, and as founder of her own personal training company, Blitz Your Body, which attracted top clientele including celebrity chefs and restaurant owners in New York City.

A passionate, thoughtful, and empathetic leader, Amy’s personalized approach and ability to innovate have helped catapult URBN Playground to be the leader in full-service amenity management in New York City and beyond.

Amy is a passionate about personal fitness as she is for the 50+ buildings under URBN Playground’s management. She has completed more than 15 half-marathons as well as the New York City Marathon in 2019. She enjoys reading and unwinding with good comedy.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Are you currently working from home? If so, what has been the biggest adjustment from your previous workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

I used to work out of URBN Playground’s headquarters as well as onsite at different properties that we oversee amenities for. I still do this, but also work from home. I live in Manhattan and moved to a larger apartment to accommodate a workspace. While I am productive working at home, I value the days that I get out and go into the office or to see the amenity spaces of the buildings we manage. I still think it’s really important to see people and places in person, and look forward to this becoming the norm again.

What do you miss most about your pre-COVID lifestyle?

Happy hour! But not for the drinks. I miss having time — business or personal — in person, to collaborate, socialize, and brainstorm, especially in informal settings.

The pandemic was really a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic?

I hope that we will live more in the moment, appreciate more social outings, and focus less on social media.

What if anything, do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response? We’d love to hear some stories or examples.

I feel fortunate that we were able to help our clients and buildings provide safe spaces and services throughout this very challenging year. We now have tremendous experience in space allocation and safety protocols, which I think will become the norm well beyond the pandemic.

Another positive I have found is that the pandemic has encouraged me to slow down, in a good way. In some ways it gave us more time to take our time, be a little more present, and focused.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

It was important to do things for myself, consistently. I bought fresh flowers every week to enjoy. As someone who has long been dedicated to fitness, I scheduled my workouts into my calendar and planned a lot of outdoor time into my days, to get a break from the monotony of home.

Aside from what we said above, what has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

Like many, I’ve been deeply concerned for my family and friends’ safety, and have found comfort in meditation and journaling.

Ok wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic? (Please share a story or example for each.)

The importance of slowing down. Pre-pandemic, it was normal to work through lunch, check emails first thing in the morning as soon as I opened my eyes, react quickly to various forms of communication while I was exercising, commuting or eating –this was all regular parts of my day. While we were still busy during the pandemic, we were not as busy and it gave me time to think about how I wanted to create structure and space in my daily routine. Rushing through my day wasn’t good for me, or my business. Now that we are at our normal operation flow, I don’t rush through my day or my work anymore. Anything that doesn’t get done during work hours, gets calendared for either the following day or sometime that week. Find creative ways to meet in person to break up the Zoom meeting monotony. Connecting with people face-to-face is vital. At URBN Playground, we did this through outdoor, masked team hikes, select outdoor meetings, and other opportunities where we could see each other while maintaining safety protocols. Schedule your own personal to-do list into your schedule while working from home. Since working from home often blurs the lines between working hours and personal time (especially as a business owner), I include things like laundry, workouts, quiet time, into my weekly calendar. Each Monday I take stock of my week’s worth of work tasks and meetings, and make sure I have a window for lunch as well as 15–30 minute breaks. Take time to help your community. Some of the things I am most proud of this past year are the ways in which we helped those around us. Throughout COVID-19, URBN Playground made the conscious decision to keep all its 200+ staff on payroll while other businesses downsized and laid off staff. We also teamed up with U Streat and Roberta’s Pizza to put on a series of virtual dinner + comedy shows to raise funds for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The shows featured some of the best comics from Comedy Central, Netflix, SF Sketchfest, and Standup NBC, keeping people entertained and safe while they stayed at home, simultaneously raising funds towards an important cause. URBN has also implemented an ongoing series with comedian Liz Miele and ROAR to support local restaurant relief. Appreciate simpler things. Pick up fresh flowers. Wander new parts of your neighborhood. Call someone you haven’t spoken to in a while. Look up from your phone.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

I choose how I respond to things in the world and I can look at my thoughts and ask why I am having them before I react.

In an incredibly challenging year, it was helpful to remember that what we can control, and to exercise it.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Brooke Castillo — entrepreneur, life coach extraordinaire

How can our readers further follow your work online?

@URBNPlayground

@URBNBurn

http://www.urbnplayground.com

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.