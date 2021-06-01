Amita K. Patel of Aligned Holistics: “Prep your space before therapy”

Prep your space before therapy. Whether it’s silencing notifications, getting water, or simply going to the bathroom, do what you can to make sure you are as present as possible. After all, this is your time to focus on you. Work can (most likely) wait.

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

In this interview series, called “Telehealth Best Practices; How To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You” we are talking to successful Doctors, Dentists, Psychotherapists, Counselors, and other medical and wellness professionals who share lessons and stories from their experience about the best practices in Telehealth. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewingAmita K. Patel.

Amita K. Patel, LCSW, is a New York-based licensed psychotherapist & social worker specializing in trauma, resilience, and cognitive-behavioral interventions. Amita has been in the field of social services for over 10 years in positions ranging from direct service to creating and implementing institutional programs and policies at healthcare and human rights organizations.

Amita holds a Master of Science Degree in Social Work (MSW) and Certificate in Advanced Clinical Practice from New York University’s Silver School of Social Work.

Amita is a practitioner of Eye Movement and Desensitization & Reprocessing Therapy (EMDR) and teaches trauma treatment modalities to healthcare professionals and first responders.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’m all about self-disclosure (in and out of session) so I love this question!

I’m a therapist who loves to learn things the hard way. I’m that person who has to make the same mistake (usually more than once!) before I wise up…

Stayed in relationships past their expiration date? Check!

Tried to find comfort by binging on food and/or Netflix? Of course!

Tried the wrong career before accepting my calling? You betcha.

In fact, I was so good at doing things the wrong way, that after learning way too many lessons, I decided to make a career out of it. Yes, I became a therapist so I could put all these lessons to good use. After all, isn’t it better that I make mistakes so you don’t have to?

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

As a therapist, every day is interesting. Sometimes, a little too interesting. After all, there’s no such thing as TMI in therapy. But HIPAA prevents me from spilling the tea, sorry to disappoint!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Just one? “We can’t become what we need to be by remaining what we are.” Trust Oprah to distill the need for personal responsibility and growth into one soundbite.

I was never the posterchild for mental health. As a teenager, I loved having a diagnosis; it was a label that could define me and explain the way I felt. I loved terms like “depression,” and “panic disorder.” The label changed depending on when or whom you asked, but it comforted me. On some level, it made me feel understood, but it also made me feel stuck. I felt like I had no choices, and this was “just who I am.”

Years, relationships, and many poor coping mechanisms later, I learned that my health and happiness are my responsibility.

It wasn’t for a person, a pill, or a thing to fix. If I wanted my life to be different, I had to be different.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Let’s be honest, no one becomes a therapist unless they’ve been through something that required clinical-grade introspection led by a trained professional (i.e. their own therapy). I’m grateful for my parents who drove me to therapy, literally and figuratively. All jokes aside, their sacrifice and support made me the therapist I am today.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

Most often, clients see me to address past or ongoing trauma. In-person sessions are especially helpful in building rapport and cultivating a therapeutic relationship. Seeing and sensing nonverbal communication promotes safety and trust which is especially important when healing trauma.

In-person sessions also allow me to use specific modalities and techniques that are hindered by telehealth.

For example, it’s common for clients to experience a level of dissociation when exploring trauma. In-person sessions provide the opportunity to use grounding and sensorimotor techniques that can’t be done remotely.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

It can be challenging to pick up on subtle, yet important cues when I only see a face on a screen. If a client is digging their nails into their hand, it’s a helpful indicator that they may need to soothe rather than dig deeper.

And of course, technology challenges can add an additional strain to both the client and clinician.

Privacy and safety concerns are also considerable. While a client may secure their space to not be overheard, it can feel like a betrayal to talk about a family member with whom they reside. And since it’s the people we live with who often trigger us the most, this can present a considerable challenge in session.

Safety risks can be harder to assess when remote and interventions more cumbersome to navigate.

For some clients, health, privacy, and technology challenges have led them to choose phone rather than video sessions, further limiting the modalities the clinician can use. For example, though EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization & Reprocessing) can be done remotely, it’s not without challenges. Lags in internet connection can prevent effective processing. Also, nuances in the client’s body language can be more challenging to assess.

Lastly, I previously would bring Ollie, a therapy dog, to my in-person session. The concept of telehealth is lost on him. He can’t seem to read a virtual room and occasionally plays with a squeaky toy at the least opportune time. Just like clients, therapists are trying to navigate working and living in the same space.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You ? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Zoom out and slow down. To try to see the bigger picture, literally and figuratively, I will ask clients to move their device so I can see more of their body. If that’s not an option, I will check in and ask them how they feel inside their body, what their hands are doing, etc. Re-orienting them off of the screen, back to their bodies, and into the present moment can be a powerful tool for self-regulation. Get creative. Previously, I would often toss a throw pillow back and forth to help ground a client who felt as though they were dissociating. Now I might have them describe their room to me, go on a virtual walk with them, or have them smell various candles/foods in their apartment. Secure the space. On my end, I try to remove visual and auditory distractors from my background, check my internet connection, and have the client’s phone number accessible if needed. I also confirm with clients that they are in a private space, have a computer/phone charger, and any tools we use in session. For example, if a client finds a blanket comforting during session, I remind them to make sure it’s accessible. Embrace technology. As a trauma therapist, I find EMDR to be an incredibly effective tool. While I initially was hesitant at the start of the pandemic, I began using “RemotEMDR,” an online platform that has made the transition much easier than anticipated. Where I previously would draw diagrams in sessions, I now use whiteboard or share my screen. Though cumbersome, I’m sure clients appreciate no longer having to decode my handwriting. Embrace the chaos. The power goes out, the dog barks, the doorbell rings. Clients have gained insight into my life in a more intimate way than I had anticipated. And that’s okay. Modeling that imperfection is part of life has done wonders for their mental health, as well as mine.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

When else would I see the inside of a client’s apartment? Prior to the pandemic, time constraints meant I did very few home visits. Now, I can help a client create organizational systems to manage their ADHD, I can provide psychoeducation on body dysmorphia as they pick out an outfit for a date, I can assess if their depression is getting in the way of their ability to maintain their living space. These are all things that have happened in the last week, alone.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

For sessions, I’ve been pretty reliant on Zoom and RemotEMDR. And on occasion, Amazon Prime. For some clients, it’s comforting to replicate the office environment whether it’s purchasing a similar candle, a fidget toy, or coloring book.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

Wow, what a question! It would be great to have a cost-effective platform for EMDR that could allow the Client to use tappers that are remotely controlled by the therapist. A more user-friendly Whiteboard on Zoom would also be nice, as well.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

Prep your space before therapy. Whether it’s silencing notifications, getting water, or simply going to the bathroom, do what you can to make sure you are as present as possible. After all, this is your time to focus on you. Work can (most likely) wait.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

There are many text-based therapy platforms emerging and currently on the market. And while they may be reviewed by licensed therapists, some responses seem more like an automated bot. Whether the tone is lost or it’s a bot …well, let’s just say my job won’t be going away any time soon. There are a few VR platforms that are being used to hone mindfulness skills and aid in chronic pain. On the few occasions I tried them, I’ve ended up with motion sickness. But maybe that’s just me.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

Text-based platforms seem like a slippery slope. Beyond the safety concerns, I worry about its effectiveness. A therapist is not a friend you drunkenly text at 2am. And while between session communication is helpful, it does not replace the value of the session, itself. Texts are band-aids, not therapy.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Mental health is a right, not a privilege. Yet quality access is not granted to all. As a social worker, I’m constantly frustrated by the challenge of working within the system to change the system. Systemic barriers should never prevent us from accessing the quality care we deserve. It’s my hope that changes to policy and culture allow us to reprioritize our mental health at the individual level and vice versa. After all, mental health is our individual and collective responsibility, both to ourselves and our communities.

Let’s continue the conversation! Readers can visit my website, AlignedHolistics.com or connect via Instagram (AskAmitaPatel), Twitter (AlignYourLife) or Facebook (Aligned Holistics).

