Amita K. Patel of Aligned Holistics: “Acknowledge what you’re appreciative of in others”

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Amita K. Patel.

Amita K. Patel, LCSW, is a New York-based licensed psychotherapist & social worker specializing in trauma, resilience, and cognitive-behavioral interventions. Amita has been in the field of social services for over 10 years in positions ranging from direct service to creating and implementing institutional programs and policies at healthcare and human rights organizations.

Amita holds a Master of Science Degree in Social Work (MSW) and Certificate in Advanced Clinical Practice from New York University’s Silver School of Social Work.

Amita is a practitioner of Eye Movement and Desensitization & Reprocessing Therapy (EMDR) and teaches trauma treatment modalities to healthcare professionals and first responders.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

Let’s be honest. No one becomes a trauma therapist unless they’ve been through something. In my case, it was quite a few “somethings.”

I grew up in a suburb outside of NYC in a family that valued high achievement. Like many, I was taught that success is an external thing you pursue. A fancy job you can brag about is like the holygrail, and I bought into that concept hard. Defining success so narrowly meant every action I took as a teenager had to be aligned with a greater future goal. For example, playing tennis wasn’t a hobby, it was something to put on a college application. Nothing sucks the joy out of a room faster than making everything about the endpoint over the journey. I didn’t know how to be happy or where to look for answers.

Not surprisingly, I began a love-hate relationship with medication at age 14. Anti-depressants, mood stabilizers, ADHD medication, sleep aids. You name it, I took it.

I loved having a diagnosis; it was a label that could define me and explain the way I felt. I loved terms like “depression,” and “panic disorder.” The label changed depending on when or whom you asked, but it comforted me. On some level, it made me feel understood, but it also made me feel stuck. I felt like I had no choices, and this was “just who I am.” Not surprisingly, things got worse. Beyond the constant medication changes and side effect balancing game, it confirmed my belief that true happiness was an external thing I had to “pursue.”

I felt flawed, broken, and alone.

Years, relationships, and many poor coping mechanisms later, I had my “Aha!” moment and realized I needed to make a change. This epiphany looked less like a lightbulb and more like a lightning bolt. I was sexually assaulted. And though it was traumatic (to say the least), the resulting “post-traumatic growth” propelled me further than I ever thought possible.

Healing taught me that my health and happiness are my responsibility;

It wasn’t for a person, a pill, or a thing to fix. I wasn’t broken at all.

Over time, I was able to reframe my greatest pain into my greatest catalyst for growth, a therapeutic superpower.

Now, my vision of success isn’t an external thing you “pursue,” but an ever-shifting internal state of contentment. With this newfound perspective, courage, and confidence, I became a therapist. And if that wasn’t enough, even my dog became a certified therapy dog, joining me for client sessions.)

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

As a therapist, there’s no shortage of interesting stories. After all, there’s no such thing as “TMI” in therapy. But since HIPAA prevents me from sharing any of that, I’ll speak to my own journey. Having been trained in social work, much of my work aims to address the impact of systemic injustice. Between working with girls who were trafficked, families in transitional housing, and teenage refugees, my work was both personally meaningful and emotionally exhausting. In an effort to focus on the impact I was making, I began to prioritize others’ needs over my own. I ignored the lack of sleep, feelings of isolation, and health challenges, believing I was selfish to put myself first. It wasn’t until my hair started falling out that I realized I couldn’t ignore the signs any longer. It seems silly to think my wakeup call would be cosmetic, but sometimes we have to hear the same message a few times before it sinks in. Now, I still work with clients to address trauma, but more sustainably.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.”

-Alice Walker

It’s hard to choose just one! As I reflect on my personal and professional growth, Alice Walker’s words come to mind. Our ability to discern what we can and cannot control and our decision to take action impacts us at the individual and societal level. Though the work is far from over, I’ve been awestruck at how communities have come together to fight social injustice. The choice and courage to change ourselves can have a transformative impact on how we view the world and participate in it. In my own life, I recognized how taking personal responsibility to change what’s within my power helped me to feel more empowered. After all, you can only blame others for so long until you’re willing to leave the situation and/or change yourself.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

Right now I’m rereading Glennon Doyle’s Untamed. There’s power in witnessing another’s story- the way she describes the perpetual state of building and burning; tolerating discomfort; and trusting in our selves really resonated with me. Even therapists need these reminders!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Right now, I’m working on a course to teach individuals how to cultivate greater resilience. Many of us think of resilience as a trait or endpoint. However, it’s a muscle that requires building just like any other.

As a clinician, I began studying people who came into my office to learn why some of them suffered while others seemed to thrive. I wanted to know, what enabled some people to turn their struggles into strength? To confirm my hypothesis, I conducted clinical research in the resilience factors that buffer against developing Major Depressive Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The course aims to distill my research findings bite-sized, actionable tips to strengthen your emotional resilience.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

No one gets to where they are without support along the way. I’ve been lucky to have many mentors along the way. Surprisingly, I’m more thankful for the less-than-supportive teachers as they allowed me to develop my own strength. It’s easy to have gratitude for the good, but gratitude for the bad is even better.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

To me, gratitude is the active practice of noticing, appreciating, and savoring the things that are personally meaningful in our lives. It’s more than an affirmation, it takes work. It requires clarifying what’s important to us, recognizing when it shows up, and intentionally cultivating more of it in our lives.

It’s deeply personal and requires practice, patience, and perspective.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

From an evolutionary standpoint, we’re hardwired to notice threats of danger. And while that may have been adaptive when we were running from predators, it no longer serves us. This protective trait makes it hard to distinguish an emotional threat from a physical threat. As such, we notice what doesn’t work in our lives in an effort to protect ourselves, avoiding pain and disappointment. To make matters worse, we’re cultured to believe there’s not enough to go around. While that may be true for some resources, it keeps us in a constant state of striving, rather than appreciating. After all, it’s hard to notice how far we’ve come when we’re so focused on where we want to be. Contrary to popular belief, gratitude doesn’t make us lazy or complacent.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

Gratitude can improve physical health. According to Dr. Robert Emmons, Professor of Psychology at UC Davis, cultivating gratitude can lower your cortisol (stress-hormone) by 23% and improve sleep by more than 10%. Practicing gratitude improves our productivity. It’s easy to feel like we don’t have enough time to slow down and be grateful. However, it can actually help us to be more productive. A simple “thank you” in the workplace provides the recipient with a stronger sense of self-worth. Saying these words also improves trust and camaraderie, making it easier to ask for help when needed. Bonus: Those who practice gratitude report increased energy and goal-directed behaviors. In other words, they get more done! Practicing gratitude improves your mood and emotional resilience. Practicing gratitude improves our relationships with others. Identifying and expressing appreciation for another person can increase oxytocin, the bonding hormone which helps us feel connected. Gratitude gives us a more truthful perspective. When we notice what’s working in our lives, we’re less likely to use “all-or-nothing thinking.” The truth is, your job isn’t always bad. Challenging ourselves to identify something we appreciate (even if it’s small), gives us a more honest, realistic perspective. From there, we’re better able to make decisions that serve us.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

Gratitude is a form of emotional resilience. Practicing gratitude can help you to bounce back from a stressful event and gain closure after a traumatic event faster than those who don’t engage in this practice. It has a veritable effect on mood. For example, Dr. Emmons’ research found that writing a letter of gratitude reduced feelings of hopelessness in 88% of suicidal inpatients and increased levels of optimism in 94% of the same group.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Review your day, mindfully. It’s easy to perseverate on what’s not working in our lives. To give yourself a more balanced and accurate viewpoint, set aside 5 minutes each night to recall moments of gratitude from the day, the qualities you appreciate about yourself, or the traits you admire in those around you. Acknowledge what you’re appreciative of in others. Tell a friend, partner, coworker, or family member what you appreciate about them. Remember, quality is more important than quantity. When expressing gratitude, make it specific. This will not only increase your appreciation, but also tells the person that you’re paying attention and not just faking it. Train your brain to savor. In any moment, slow down and notice the sights, sounds, scents, tastes, and sensations you experience. (What does this sandwich taste like? How does the texture feel as I bite into it?) By consciously choosing where to give your attention, you’ll train your brain to access gratitude more regularly. Create a list of your “wins.” Often, we acknowledge the difficulty of a challenge when we’re going through it, but discount it once we’ve overcome it. It’s as though we tell ourselves “well if I could do it, it must not have been that hard.” Remind yourself that you can do hard things by creating a list of the things you’ve accomplished. Fostering gratitude for our skills, abilities, and tenacity promote greater self-trust and confidence. The list is also a helpful reminder in future moments when we may feel stuck. It’s an almanac of accomplishments we can use to cheer us on. Spend time doing things you enjoy with people you care about. Simply put, it’s easier to notice gratitude when we’re enjoying ourselves. Prioritize yourself and the things you want to do. Remember, it’s not about having time, it’s about making time.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

I personally like to use the savoring activity, call a trusted support, and list the things I’m grateful for in my life. One or all usually shift my mood and give me greater perspective.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

With all the extra screen due to COVID, I’ve been going old-school- baths, meditations on the Calm app, and the occasional journaling.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Mental health is a right, not a privilege. Yet quality access is not granted to all. As a social worker, I’m constantly frustrated by the challenge of working within the system to change the system. Systemic barriers should never prevent us from accessing the quality care we deserve. It’s my hope that changes to policy and culture allow us to reprioritize our mental health at the individual level and vice versa. After all, mental health is our individual and collective responsibility, both to ourselves and our communities.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

Let’s continue the conversation! Readers can visit my website, AlignedHolistics.com or connect via Instagram (AskAmitaPatel), Twitter (AlignYourLife) or Facebook (Aligned Holistics).

