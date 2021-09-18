Amit Haller of Reali: “The best investors”

…The best investors. These will be your trustworthy partners in the lows. In the highs, everyone is going to be your partner. The ones who will not be there to support you through the lows are not the partners you want. Sacrifice valuation, sacrifice highs, sacrifice lows, and pick the best partners all day long. Those are the people that will make you build a better company.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles. Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Amit Haller.

For more than three decades, Reali Co-Founder and Executive Chairperson Amit Haller has successfully founded several companies, most recently at the forefront of disrupting the real estate industry. Amit previously served as Reali’s CEO, building the company to put consumers at the heart of the business. Blending high-tech with high-touch, Amit’s unique background positions him perfectly to help Reali deliver an innovative new model that makes the homeownership journey simple, affordable, and stress-free every step of the way. Amit is also Co-Founder and CEO of Veev, which seeks to reinvent the way homes are built and experienced while working to solve housing shortages worldwide.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’m from Israel, and I served in one of the technology units of the Israeli Defense Force for my mandatory service time. The day after I left the military, I started my very first company and sometimes I joke and say I started my own company because I was afraid no one would hire me. But, I have this passion for creating, envisioning, making things out of nothing, and creating new businesses. My first company — Butterfly Communications — was the creator of Bluetooth technology and was acquired in 1999 by Texas Instruments. I served a couple of years at Texas Instruments, but I decided to leave because I had been infected again by the “entrepreneurship bacteria.” My next venture, IXI Mobile Inc., created one of the first smartphones for consumers, similar to a BlackBerry. The plan was to create a device focused on instant messaging, and we went public in 2006. In 2008, I decided to leave and start my next entrepreneurship in real estate investments. Veev, which I’m still CEO of today, launched in 2008, which was not the best time to become a real estate investor.

That’s where I started to learn about real estate, all the different types of friction, and the different people who play within the real estate game. I quickly learned that these players were playing the real estate game and the customers. As a professional investor, I learned how to counter the plays. But it became clear that this system is inefficient, very fragmented, and costs too much. The process at that time created a lot of stress with little value.

My co-founder, Ami Avrahami, and I were well versed in technology and software, and we thought we could apply our expertise and do better for real estate. We started Reali with the plan to create a stress-free, simplified homeownership platform.

What was the “AHA Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

There wasn’t a singular moment. It was kind of an evolution of thought that we weren’t seeing the value of the real estate agents compared to what consumers are paying them. We didn’t think agents were constantly advocating for the customers.

As an entrepreneur, I believe that when I see something wrong, I want to go in and fix it. But, it takes time to understand the problem, and then it’s “Okay, let’s go fix it!” because we cannot let the world continue to stay the way it is.

What do you think makes your company stand out?

Two things stand out about Reali. The first is that most companies start with a single personal experience. Many entrepreneurs feel something is wrong or they’ve had a bad experience along the way and want to solve a problem. But what’s very different for us is that we’ve got hundreds, if not thousands, of experiences from which to draw. It was not like we walked in to buy a home, and we saw how much friction there was, so we decided to fix it. No. We understood real estate inside and out like very, very few people understand an industry. We’ve seen thousands of commercial deals. We’ve seen hundreds of different real estate agents. We’ve seen tons of escrow officers, tons of title companies, tons of lenders. We have a profound understanding of how this ecosystem works. The second is that we are consumer products people, and we understand technology quite deeply, from semiconductors at the atomic level right up to the cloud level of the software. We think about everything very, very differently.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

In business, the very first thing you need to ask yourself is, “Who are you working for?” At Reali, we work for the consumer. Now, every real estate company may say that, but most are working for themselves, the participants in the industry. Agents are working for their brokerage for those brands. Brokers are working for agents and not the customer. The sector is inefficient and fragmented because it serves itself and doesn’t do the right thing for the consumer. When we wake up, we just think about making real estate transactions even better for the customer — simpler, cheaper, and with less stress.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Focus on the North Star. Stay focused on your North Star and keep the determination to get there. I feel the bumps in the road, but I don’t worry about those bumps. I understand there will be ups and downs, but I keep my eye on the ball.

Build an incredible team. It doesn’t matter how smart you are or how successful you are. Our experience here is not a one-person job. The team has a more significant role than yours. We can lead the direction, and I can tell what star we picked, where we go. But it’s the team that gets there.

Stay focused on the customer. If my team is happy, my customers are satisfied, and we have a clear vision and mission, we should make it. Will we face challenges daily? Yes. But, at least we know why we do it, who we are and what we do.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about the direction you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

It’s essential to understand what advice to take and from whom. People, particularly the “non-doers” (people who do not “do”), have tons of advice. The “doers” are more humble and offer less advice. Listen to the advice from those who have the right kind of rich experiences that can help you make better decisions.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times you faced when you first started your journey?

When I started my first company, I was pretty young — 22-years-old and very green business-wise. I didn’t understand what it took to run a company. I was very naive. But, I was fortunate to start with a great team. But in a way, I started with the wrong people. The team I hired was all of my best buddies and friends from the military. So it was great because we were one unified group. We functioned, but we were not diversified. We knew the same things and thought the same way. It was effortless to communicate, but it was tough to build what is required as far as leadership skills and develop a mindset where diversification is an asset. An angel investor joined the company a couple of years later and became my mentor. He was a very experienced entrepreneur who ran multiple companies, so I was absorbing his knowledge daily. Mentorship is essential, especially when you’re starting. We truly believed we knew everything, and then you age and realize you don’t.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

Our experiences and the environments we operate in make us who we are — it’s our DNA. It’s beyond me to explain exactly how I handled my own experiences, but all of these experiences are critical as they make up our journey.

I think about work and life the same way. Sometimes I’m too deterministic and feel that whatever the law of physics allows you to do and the government’s law allows you to do is possible. As long as the law of physics doesn’t say it’s impossible and that the law permits it at the governmental or municipal level or whatever it is, it can be done.

As simple as it may sound, the most important thing for an entrepreneur — and where you’ll show authentic leadership — is to stay on course because most people will tell you your ideas are impossible. How do they know that? The №1 reason they may say your ideas are not possible is that they might have already done it if they were possible. I mean, if that were the case, we would have stopped innovation 10,000 years ago.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Throughout your journey, there will always be highs and lows. I don’t over-celebrate the highs — my colleagues would claim that we don’t celebrate at all. But, I also don’t get depressed by the lows. You need to set yourself up emotionally that there will be highs and there will be lows.

However, in both situations, you need to react the same way. When something happens, good or bad, you need to ask yourself, “why did it happen” and “what can I learn” and then move on. I can’t ponder what would have happened if I’d done something differently or chosen a different direction. The only thing I can do is ask myself if I decided differently, would the outcome be different. If the answer is yes, it means I’ve learned something, and it’s time to move on. A very smart person once told me that in a startup or an entrepreneurship, by definition, 50 percent of your decisions will be the wrong decisions. Why? Because there is no data. No one ever made those decisions before. If they had, this would not be innovation. It would be already existing and not new.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks for your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

This is not a binary question. The answer depends on who this entrepreneur is and how big the idea is — or how small. It could be a lifestyle company that they’re building that will never grow to more than three people, and they can make a great living with this company for the rest of their life. Or they could have a grand vision and want to hire a million people to work for them and take over the world. Or it could be something in between.

Not every solution is right for every person. Not everyone needs or wants to have a trillion-dollar company, and not everyone is built to build a company. Some people just want two months in Hawaii each year, and there is a company for those people. Build it correctly and understand what your goals are. But venture capitalists don’t want to see you taking two months a year in Hawaii, maybe just a two-hour vacation.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Luck. Luck is underestimated in this field, and luck includes timing. If you’re too early or too late with your concept, it’s bad luck. If you’re too early, it could be that you’re going to be an exhausted company by the time the market is going to mature. Maybe you’re too late but don’t realize it because someone has been building something in a garage somewhere for a year that you never knew was being built. But, you can also have good luck. Good luck can mean the opportunities keep coming, so be very, very agile, which leads me to …

Agility and flexibility. As you begin in an industry, it takes time to understand what’s going on. If you’re genuinely an entrepreneur, you know it’s not about your first idea; it’s about your third idea. Being agile is super important.

Laser focus. This contradicts the last point, but you need both agility and laser focus. On the one hand, we need to stay very open-minded and very critical of ourselves and willing to adapt. But on the other hand, as a leader, you need to be laser-focused because your team needs to know what they need to do and when they need to do it to deliver.

A strong team. Surround yourself with people that understand your company much better than you. Find A+ leaders, listen to them, and learn daily.

The best investors. These will be your trustworthy partners in the lows. In the highs, everyone is going to be your partner. The ones who will not be there to support you through the lows are not the partners you want. Sacrifice valuation, sacrifice highs, sacrifice lows, and pick the best partners all day long. Those are the people that will make you build a better company.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common mistakes I’ve seen revolve around making decisions too slowly. How to avoid this? Make decisions quickly.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

There is no singular answer here, but I will say I never burned out while working long hours. Dealing with politics, dealing with inefficiency, dealing with paperwork, and dealing with the wrong thing is what causes burnout, and it doesn’t matter if you’re doing it for one hour a day or 20 hours. I can do innovation, leadership, and pitching the vision all day long and not get burned out.

My advice is to know when to give up and surround yourself with a strong team. If the company is not successful, life is too short to keep wasting your life and pouring into something that has already reached its potential. Often, people do not surround themselves with a strong enough team. To build a strong team, you need to hire slow and fire fast. Every CEO I’ve talked to always admits that they are not firing fast enough. But the faster you can fire, the better your life is going to be. When you realize someone is the wrong person in the organization, it’s time to let the person go. Regardless of position or why it’s a bad fit like politics, wasting time, lack of professionalism, cut the tie. By the time you realize it, it’s already been six months after everyone else realized it, and you’re the last to know. At that point, you’re already late. So, when you know someone is no longer a good fit, act. Consciously, respectfully, and professionally act fast.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The biggest problem we will have as a society in the next decade or two is housing in terms of accessibility and affordability. We all read about it and see it, but we don’t understand deeply enough the numbers that are way worse than what we see. The deficit of housing is continuing to pile up not only in the United States but also worldwide.

While affordability is a great concern, there is another wave coming behind us. The big tsunami that we don’t see is that most of today’s housing in the U.S. was built around 1950. Those houses will start falling apart within the next decade, and much of the housing inventory will need rebuilding. So not only are we not catching up with the population growth, we will need to rebuild the entire country in the next 20–40 years. This is enormous.

And Reali is part of the solution. Veev is part of the solution. But all the municipalities and people need to start to think differently because the NIMBYs and people who don’t want big, storied buildings to obstruct a beautiful view are adding to the problem. Those mindsets need to change dramatically. I am already starting to see it in California. This could be a tsunami to the economy of California, so I hope it slows down.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

It’s a bit surprising one. I want to meet former President Barack Obama and discuss building a movement to solve the housing crisis.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can visit www.reali.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!