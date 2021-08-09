Amir Naveh of Classiq: “Don’t pursue the money, pursue value”

Don’t pursue the money, pursue value. Make sure you are building something valuable, with the potential, should things go right, to become huge. At each stage, find what factors have the most uncertainty, and tackle them. Money will follow.

Amir is the co-founder and Head of Algorithms at Classiq, a company developing a unique platform for quantum algorithm design. Naveh has extensive experience in managing teams in complex R&D projects, primarily as part of the intelligence community and has developed large-scale signal processing algorithms for both radar and space applications. He has a Master’s degree in Electronics Engineering and is a graduate of the prestigious ‘Talpiot’ program, described by Forbes magazine as “a Rhodes scholarship, a presidential fellowship, and a Harvard M.B.A. rolled into one”

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

For me, from a young age,, my passion was to be an “inventor”. I didn’t really know what that was (and still don’t), but I think it has everything to do with finding myself leading a start-up that is bringing new ideas and software to the world. The joy of creating something new is, for me, the ultimate motivation.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Before entering the field of quantum computing, me and my co-founder, Nir Minerbi, pursued several other ideas and domains in search for something that we would be passionate about and has the potential to become a great company. In these several months of exploration, we often found ourselves back at square one, without any certainty about the future.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

For me, two things helped during those early days:

First is the sense of learning and improvement with each step we took. It seemed like even though things were not moving forward, the journey was a much better “entrepreneurial course” than I could have found anywhere else.

Second was a deep passion and desire to create something valuable and new. This dream was strong enough for me to not be very concerned with several months (or more) of uncertainty and failures.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

It’s hard to tell how things are going objectively. On the one hand, I feel we have laid the ground for a fantastic company. The team, technology and product are all strong and with a bright outlook. But of course, this is the beginning of a long journey, of which the only certain thing is that many more challenges lie ahead. I would say the real success I feel is in our ability to create a clear vision and follow through on it in a market that is emerging.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

During a long ideation process in the very beginning, we had some really far-fetched ideas. One that I remember was trying to incorporate advanced AI into regular vending machines. After a dozen phone calls to vending machine distributors, with as many aggressive annoyed hang-ups, I understood maybe this market is not yet ripe for disruption. I think this was an early lesson in the wide separation between the value of advanced technology and the willingness to adapt it in conservative industries. One day, vending machines will be smarter. But we are not there yet.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think we are pioneers in a domain which will be the frontier of computation and technology in the coming decades. Unlike some of the other companies in this field, we clearly position ourselves for leading this emerging market with scalable technology which enables creating otherwise impossible quantum software.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Love what you are building, and who you are building it with.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Back in high school, I signed up for geography instead of physics as my major subject. In the first week Yossi Litany, the physics teacher, gave me a phone call. He said I am making the mistake of my life, and that I will always be able to change back to geography. Following his lead and ambition, I learned physics at an extremely high level (usually higher than my undergrad studies), and went on to pursue a career based on this subject.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I try :). Mentoring younger entrepreneurs, and trying to lead with values first and not purely for personal gain. I also believe advances in quantum software will have a major positive technological impact.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Co-Founders first. Ideas and products are great. But for long term success it is more important who they are built with. For me, working with Nir (a friend in the past 15 years), and Yehuda (my father) is one of the main enablers of building a great company. If you are not having a good time, something is going wrong. For a few months when we started out, we had a problem with overlapping responsibilities which brought a lot of friction and frustration. Usually, you can know things are moving in the right direction when you are happy with your day-to-day job. Consult with other entrepreneurs. Most of the challenges I faced were not new. Others have been in similar situations, and are usually happy to share their insights. Don’t pursue the money, pursue value. Make sure you are building something valuable, with the potential, should things go right, to become huge. At each stage, find what factors have the most uncertainty, and tackle them. Money will follow. Be prepared to fail. For me, a couple of months passed until we had the right team with the right idea. It could have been more. But minimizing failure risk comes with lower ability to think of innovative technologies, which are essential for creating true value. If you are looking for certainty and assured success — starting a company is probably a bad idea.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Personally, I am not extremely emotional, so many of the highs and the lows become a bit less dramatic. I think what helps is having a sense of the bigger picture, and accepting that the world doesn’t always behave as planned or is under my control.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe my passion for technology and for creating new things are best employed in a technology endeavor. Quite frankly, that is where I feel I can bring the most amount of good to the world.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Linkedin profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/amir-naveh-6bb61571 and my company www.classiq.io

