Amir Moussavian of Eturi Corp: “Empower your Team”

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amir Moussavian.

Amir is the founder of Eturi Corp., a San Diego-based software company that develops essential cross-platform solutions for mobile devices and is the maker of OurPact and Motiv. With more than 20 years of technology management experience, Amir has specialized knowledge in nurturing innovative technology companies from start-up to dynamic growth to acquisition.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I’ve taken from my childhood and continue to adhere to today is that everyone has a story, and they are all worth hearing. To that end, I’ve never taken a flight where I haven’t ended up a friend! Sharing stories have to lead to some of my best personal and professional relationships.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The Chinese have a symbol, wei-chi, meaning “opportunity in crisis.” I’ve always been wired to think about how technology can tackle problems and inefficiencies. I look at every ‘crisis’ or challenge with an eye to how I can help solve that with technology.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Being in tech and an entrepreneur, I regularly listen to the Pivot Podcast with Recode’s Kara Swisher and NYU Professor Scott Galloway. I enjoy their bold predictions and analysis of the marketplace, as well as their fast-paced banter!

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

I’m the CEO and founder of Eturi Corp. When I founded Eturi back in 2013, and until the Pandemic started, our company’s primary focus was on our flagship product, OurPact.

OurPact came out of an “aha” moment I had as a parent. Back then, my daughters were still in their teens and had their own devices. I’d come home from a long day at work and wanted to spend quality time with the family, but I found my children weren’t present” because they were busy texting or on social media. I decided to write up a ‘pact’ that positioned device use as a privilege and outlined my expectations for that privilege to continue: no screens during family meals, for an hour before bed, during homework time. No more arguments. And while it worked in theory, it lacked accountability. “Just 5 more minutes” would turn into fifteen, then thirty. I realized that technology is the problem, but it can also be the solution. And from that, OurPact was born!

During the Pandemic, I had a similar realization as businesses, including ours, were forced to restructure their work practices into a fully remote situation dramatically. Many leaders were seeking ways to evaluate activity in their newly decentralized organizations, and that included me. From this gap and with Eturi’s experience in scalable mobile monitoring software, Motiv was developed.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

I had a vision of what I wanted to see with Motiv. I wanted an app that CEOs and Business Leaders could easily use on the go to be able to understand how their Team Leaders were performing while in a decentralized work situation. It would allow them to monitor if collaborations were occurring as they should, if there was a potential for conference call burnout, and if teams were being efficient.

With a vision laid out, I engaged my team of brilliant engineers to work through logistics and execution. They worked tirelessly to develop the initial product, which has recently launched, along with an aggressive roadmap for enhancements throughout the year.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

When we first entered into the Pandemic, my priority was to ensure the safety of my team, which meant a quick pivot to work from home. But with that shift, I experienced how challenging it was to lead effectively from a decentralized operation. I’ve always valued the corner office vantage point — being able to tune into the hum and buzz of my team collaborating. Who is meeting with who? Is my product manager getting enough minutes with appropriate stakeholders in advance of an upcoming release?

With the shift to remote work, that view went away, but I could get a similar picture with technology. With Eturi’s years of experience in remote monitoring software, I also knew I was also the best team to develop a convenient, easy-to-use app.

Now, I can access those key insights from my device and subsequently use them to make decisions and drive business effectively.

How are things going with this new initiative?

We are early in Motiv’s launch, but so far, it has been positive. We have some great early learning which has helped enhance the ongoing roadmap, and our team is energized and focused on growth. In a short period of time, we have gone from concept to a live app, and have an aggressive roadmap for future features and enhancements.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Early in my career, I worked with a prominent entrepreneur who became an investor in one of my companies. Besides investing, he spent time mentoring me and always encouraged me to look at mistakes as investments and think outside of the box, particularly when making important decisions.

At one point, my CFO recommended a layoff due as distribution was delaying payment. However, later talking to my mentor, he encouraged me to relook at expenses to identify every other option available to avoid a layoff.

Ultimately, we arranged a temporary pay cut for the company’s most expensive team members and executives. When we re-stabilized, we were able to pay back the individuals who took a pay cut and ultimately keep our entire team intact. Had I taken the initial advice I was given, a lot of people would have been unnecessarily impacted, and the company would have been at a significant loss. We went on to have great success, and I see that moment as a turning point in our journey.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

It’s less of an interesting story that happened to me and more of a confirmation, yet again, of how important it is to build an organization strong in culture with the right team. While there were many stories throughout the pandemic of how many companies were challenged when pivoting to a remote work environment, my team not only pivoted, but kicked into high-gear. As more companies thrived working remotely, ideas around Motiv abound and it was wonderful to see how inspired the team was with this project.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why.

Your vision needs to be crystal clear. You need to know your company’s vision inside and out, and you need to believe it wholeheartedly. This was particularly true as we looked to expand our portfolio this year outside of the parental screen time monitoring and parent target.

Ensure your team understands your vision. To have everyone rowing in the same direction, the team needs to also be clear on the company vision and individual missions executed within the company. If your team doesn’t have a clear path, it will get lost very quickly.

Empower your Team. People are the most valuable asset any company will have. Bringing in the people with the right skills and mindset sets you up for success, but you have to empower them beyond that. That means you help them develop and expand their skills and knowledge and encourage them to use their talents.

Prioritize capitalization. How you manage your organization’s funds is imperative to long-term success. You need to know where all of your money is going, and continually vet your budget and expenses with an eye for detail. Where there is room to cut back on unnecessary costs, do so. As we saw in 2020, you never know when something unexpected may happen. Because we always manage expenses with a critical eye, Eturi was able to weather the pandemic storm while launching a new product.

Plan for the best; expect the worst. As we’ve gone through 2020, we’ve certainly seen this come to life. Going into 2020, we had a deliberate plan for Eturi’s growth, focused on OurPact, but we were able to quickly pivot. OurPact was and continues to be an essential part of our portfolio, but Motiv allows us a vital expansion into a new market segment.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

In our mobile society, it feels as though we are always on, because we are. With everything on in 2020, that was exacerbated. Every day, I would ensure that I had some downtime from my phone, so I didn’t have to feel “on”. Of course, that became easier as I was one of the people who adopted a dog in 2020. Spending time walking him or enjoying time in the solitude of the backyard allowed me to have some “detox” time, every day.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Well, I was an early influencer in the movement with digital wellness and continue to be strong advocates with OurPact.

As Motiv expands into the distributed workforce arena, I want to ensure we provide employers and employees the tools to offer the best and most effective workplace options for any company. As I mentioned, the most important asset any company has is its employees. While companies were forced into a remote work situation, it’s been proven to be an effective way to work. And many surveys show employees prefer a remote or hybrid situation. We are in a position to help improve employee’s workplace lives through Motiv.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

As I mentioned, I listen to Scott Galloway’s podcast, the Pivot Podcast and follow his writings. I find his business predictions intriguing and enjoy reading his POVs on business and marketing. I would love to have lunch and talk business strategy with him!

