Amie Tollefsrud Of Rebelle Nutrition: “Time is our biggest asset”

Amie Tollefsrud is a powerhouse CEO/founder of Rebelle Nutrition — a wildly successful, multiple seven-figure online business helping women thrive via online courses and passive income.

She is based in Los Angeles, with Forbes calling her a “remarkable, self-made entrepreneur [who] gives real-world, appealing instruction to other young entrepreneurs.” In 2018, Tollefsrud launched Rebelle Nutrition, and she has quickly become the go-to mentor for freedom-loving entrepreneurs, helping them turn their ideas into lucrative online course content via her Online Course Academy® (OCA) and Passive Income Academy® (PIA).

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

Although I grew up playing competitive sports and was highly active, I never thought much about wellness or nutrition until I got to high school. I started noticing that when I ate healthier, my performance improved! Unfortunately, I took this a little too far (I’m extremely competitive) and my “healthy eating” turned into an eating disorder.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

After struggling with anorexia for years (and getting fed up with feeling awful + no energy) I finally started to view food + wellness differently. Instead of thinking, “How little can I eat” my mindset shifted to, “How good can I feel?”

This was a HUGE turning point for me because I felt like I finally got my energy (and life!) back. Wellness then became my new (healthy!) obsession.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

Yes! In terms of exercise, I take it pretty easy these days. I realized that after years of marathon-style running, my body actually responded better with LESS intense exercise. Now I stick to walking and reformer pilates — both low impact but offer huge results!

I hate labels and never restrict myself from any food that I want (just got back from Europe and ate so.much.bread), but to be honest I truly love and crave fruit and vegetables more than anything else. I know that is extremely annoying to hear, but it’s true. If you’re struggling to eat healthier, my advice would be to focus on adding healthy foods IN (i.e making a bigger salad, having a smoothie for dessert) rather than cutting foods out.

I find that the more healthy food you eat, the more you’ll actually crave it, to the point where it becomes second nature. (With treats here and there.)

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

I remember having this “aha” moment one day while nannying. I loved the kids, but honestly I was unfulfilled. I wanted to share my passion for wellness and nutrition with people, in a way that allowed me to 1. Create my own schedule 2. Work from anywhere and 3. Full transparency…make more money than I was with nannying.

This led me down a rabbit hole of searching for different nutrition certifications, starting a nutrition blog and instagram account, and then starting to see 1:1 clients!

As I grew my nutrition business full of 1:1 clients, I quickly realized that this too began to feel like a “job”. I was stuck abiding by someone else’s schedule (my clients) and didn’t have the total time freedom that I craved, I was trading time for dollars with 1:1 clients (and unable to scale), and I STILL wasn’t making the income I needed to be making in order to quit my other job. I was exhausted.

I decided that the only way to continue pursuing my passions, while helping people AND scaling my business, was to create an online course.

So I turned the process I would take my 1:1 clients through, into a self-paced online course that I could sell to an unlimited amount of people, allowing me to make an unlimited amount of sales, from anywhere I was in the world.

The first launch of my online course made more money than two months of work at my other job, and I knew it was time to pursue Rebelle Nutrition (and online courses!) full time.

I am so passionate about helping people with online courses. Success can mean a lot of things. For some of my students, it means traveling all over the world like me; for others, it means reaching income goals with ease, or getting to take days off, or being able to make real money as a stay-at-home mom.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The biggest challenge I faced when creating my first online course was simply the fear that no one would buy it, or that I wasn’t enough of an “expert” yet to create a course (at that point I had only seen around ten clients).

But I kept taking action anyway…always thinking in the back of mind “What’s the worst that can happen? If I create the course and no one buys it…at least I can say I tried.” I knew what the potential outcome would be of a profitable course launch — freedom, impact, income — and I knew I would always regret it if I didn’t try.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

After creating and launching my nutrition courses with success, I began to have countless other wellness practitioners (nutritionists, health coaches, yoga teachers, etc) ask me how I did it. Unfortunately, most wellness certifications teach next to nothing about creating 100% online businesses. After receiving the same types of questions over and over again, I decided to take my same method for online course success and apply it to business.

My Online Course Academy® has now helped over 2,500 people (of all niches, not just nutritionists) create their own profitable online courses.

One of my students, Kori, for example, is a stay-at-home mom who created her entire course during the hours while her son was napping — — ended up having a 140,000 dollars course launch.

Or Andrew and Dotan — They turned their process for attracting new Real Estate clients with Instagram — into a 75,000 dollars course within 12 months.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

At this point, most of my business/course sales are entirely passive — so the main thing I have been excited about lately is growing my audience with Instagram Reels! I have so much fun creating them, and have used them to grow my Instagram audience by over 85k people in the last year. I do a combination of educational, inspirational, and sometimes entertaining/silly reels that show more of my personality. My goal is to reach as many people as possible and show them how possible it is to create a profitable, flexible, and FUN business online, without being chained by 1:1 clients.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Resourcefulness — I literally knew NOTHING about recording videos, taking payments, email marketing, or even social media when I first started my business. I didn’t have any funding, or any sort of budget for fancy equipment to get started. Regardless of this, I knew that — with the help of the internet — I could find all of the answers I needed to get started (as time consuming and frustrating as that sometimes was). Now, I can teach people how to skip the frustration with my business model that was created through trial and error.

Imperfection — I learned to stop waiting for things to be “perfect” before starting. I recorded my first videos and live training inside the 120 square ft “hut” that I lived in at the time, and slowly improved the quality of my content as time went on. Surprisingly, I found that people didn’t actually care if my lighting was perfect or I had a picture-perfect office set-up. My content was helping people — and that’s all that mattered.

Belief in the seemingly “impossible” — This may sound woo-woo to some, but I consistently imagined what my “dream life” and “dream business” would look like. Honestly, it was the belief in that vision that kept me going whenever I had tech trouble, felt overwhelmed, or became suffocated by imposter syndrome. I always knew that if I kept going, and didn’t quit, there is no way I would fail. I truly believe it is this belief (+ action, of course) that has allowed me to scale to multiple 7 Figures and help thousands of people so quickly (despite coming from nothing).

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

To me, wellness is more than just physical. Your body can be incredibly healthy, you can be eating the perfect diet, but if you aren’t having fun, enjoying your life, and pursuing your passions, you’re missing a huge piece of the gluten-free dairy-free pie.

Funny enough, once I became completely in alignment with my purpose + business, I suddenly had much more energy + felt better physically than I had in my entire life. So I strongly believe that wellness is more than just what you eat and what your body looks like.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

I think that every single one of us has unlimited untapped potential — and with that, so much good that they could be doing and contributing to the world. It is my mission to help bring that out of people. If you feel like something is missing in your life, maybe that is a lack of energy or a lack of purpose or fulfillment — these are things that can be helped by focusing on your own wellness. You cannot show up fully for other people unless you focus on your own wellness first.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

I personally value time-freedom more than anything else, so it is important to me that my employees are able to take time off when they need it, have a flexible schedule, and take time for self-care. I love seeing other bigger corporations do this as well with things like unlimited vacation time and four day work weeks. I think employees will be a lot happier, healthier and effective this way.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. What does your ideal life look like?

Before deciding on a business model, decide on the type of lifestyle you want to have first, and then work backwards. Don’t want to have set hours? Or trade time for dollars anymore? Then one-on-one clients might not be for you. Want the freedom to take a last-minute trip, or scale your business while you sleep? Something like an online course is probably better suited to build your freedom-based lifestyle.

2. Stop trying to “find your niche”

The # 1 area where I see new health and wellness business owners get stuck, is trying to “find their niche”. And while I do think getting ultra-specific with what you offer and who you help is important, this oftentimes creates a feeling of “analysis paralysis” for my students. As multifaceted people, we don’t want to be married to one niche forever. So instead of “choosing a niche,” I try to encourage my students to focus on the outcome or end result that they can help someone achieve. In other words, what is the result of focusing on health and wellness? How are you going to help your audience solve a problem or achieve a desired outcome? Will you help them clear their acne naturally? Lowering cholesterol? Eat a plant based on a budget?

In my experience, all profitable businesses (and online courses!) do one of two things: Help solve a problem or achieve a desired outcome — and your wellness business is no different! And remember, you can always pivot your topic if needed in the future. Remember, this is YOUR business and you run the show.

3. Choose one social media platform that you enjoy.

Don’t try to be everywhere, on every single social media platform or you’ll run the risk of burnout before you even get started. Instead, choose one social platform (that you enjoy!) and focus on being consistent there. I personally love Instagram so for me this looks like five-six Instagram posts per week. I “batch” these posts ahead of time (usually once a week for a few hours) so that I have enough content to post for the entire week ahead. This frees up the rest of my week to focus on income-generating activities, rather than spending time each morning wondering what to post for the day.

4. Embrace your weirdness

The truth is, every industry is “saturated”. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for your business to shine! It just means that in order to stand out online and connect with the right people, you can’t just be a carbon-copy of everyone else who is doing the same thing.

Ask yourself: “What about my story makes me unique, different, or interesting?”

For example, when I started my nutrition business, I lived as a minimalist in Hawaii with no kitchen. As you can imagine, this made eating healthy a challenge. But the more I shared online about my unique living situation and creative meal ideas, the more I stood out from other Nutritionists, and the more I inspired others who felt like eating healthy was expensive and/or complicated.

5. Don’t be afraid to sell.

It’s great if your business is also your passion, but passion alone doesn’t equal profit. In order to have a thriving and profitable business, you must be selling, and selling unapologetically. More often than not, when a new health coach tells me they aren’t hitting their income goals, I know immediately why: they aren’t selling often enough OR it’s not clear what they actually sell.

Audit your biz: Ask a friend who is unfamiliar with your business to look at your website and social media platforms. Within one minute, do they know: 1. What you sell 2. Who it’s for and 3. How to pay you for it?

Selling is a skill that takes practice to master. The first time you pitch your offer to your audience, you might feel awkward or even feel imposter syndrome creep in — -the ONLY way to break through that barrier and become a confident seller — is practice.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want every health/wellness practitioner to create their own online course! Courses can help many, many people at once, and provide a more lucrative income for the course creator. Time is our biggest asset — and leveraging this to help more people will literally change the world. Plus, I love helping good people make more money. Good people making money = more positive impact.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Amanda Frances is a huge inspiration to me in regard to removing shame and limiting beliefs around making money. I think (especially in the wellness industry) there is a belief that true healers don’t ask for/charge what they are worth. I hope to help shatter this belief. I want to show other nutritionists/health coaches that it is not just possible, but standard, to help people AND live an abundant life at the same time.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Learn more about how to create your own online course business HERE: https://rebellenutrition.lpages.co/1121/.

Follow me on Instagram here: @rebellenutrition

Website: www.rebellenutrition.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!