Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Amid Post-Pandemic Joy & Anxiety, Try These Three Techniques to Reduce Stress

During the pandemic, so many of us longed for human connection. Once we were able to venture out into the world again, oh the things we would do so many of us told each other. Visit family. Fearless travel. Guiltless dinners out. A hot yoga class. Hugging a friend. Watching kids on a playground without […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

During the pandemic, so many of us longed for human connection. Once we were able to venture out into the world again, oh the things we would do so many of us told each other. Visit family. Fearless travel. Guiltless dinners out. A hot yoga class. Hugging a friend. Watching kids on a playground without wondering about the gallon of hand-sanitizer you’d be using afterward. Maybe even looking forward to being back inside an office. 

But now that it’s actually happening, research is showing that the re-entry to the world has been more complicated for many than we might have predicted. 

In fact, medical professionals suggest we’re headed for a collective era of mixed feelings, one where joy and anxiety show up at the same time. Yes, we want to see people, feel safe and go about our daily activities. But there’s a flip side characterized by varying degrees of post-pandemic stress, irritation with yet more transitions, regret over not making more of the time at home during COVID and heightened social anxiety. A recent study of workers headed back into the office found that simply “dealing with people” outranked mental health among respondents’ concerns.

At the same time we’re experiencing a mixture of feelings and reactions to yet another shift in our world, the challenge of being visible has become a major part of so many of our professional and personal lives. Here we are in a cultural moment when simply being in a more crowded situation can easily fire up our nerves, and simultaneously both our work and social lives are still likely to be begging us to show up on camera and in video meetings, to be live on social media, constantly content sharing and continuously expanding our networks online and off so we can achieve all the things we want out of life. 

In many ways, it’s never been easier to be visible than it is today, but it’s never been more difficult to do it in a way that aligns with our mental health and overall well-being. 

Luckily, there are simple techniques anyone can use to prep their bodies and their minds for calm, confident re-entry into the new normal. None of these require a fitness studio membership, a daily workout routine or years of personal development work (although all of those are great things, too). They’re things you can access every day and almost anywhere. Choose one and try it just before you need to be visible. 

  1. Breathe differently. Devote time to breathing differently. This could be as simple as a short break and a few breaths or a session done over a longer period of time depending on your needs. Try deep, expansive breathing by sitting still and using your inhale to completely fill your lungs, as if you were pulling air into your body and filling all the space from sternum to your seat. Hold for two counts. Slowly exhale and repeat. Other techniques involve timing your inhales and exhales to a different series of counts. Try inhaling for seven counts, holding for four and exhaling for 11. Another option is choosing a set number count for your inhale, holding for half that number at the top of the breath, then exhaling at the same pace for the same number of counts. 
  2. Move intentionally. Before a visibility moment, whether social or professional or just going to the grocery store without a mask on, movement can release stress by stretching and stimulating our bodies’ fascia (a.k.a. connective tissue). Research has shown a connection between myofascial release and the improvement of depression, and many wellness professionals rely on fascial stimulation to help foster stress reduction, emotional release and injury recovery and prevention. The good news is, you can address this part of your body with simple stretches. Try a simple forward fold. Standing up with bare feet, press your feet into the ground, reach your hands up and fold forward. While folded, bring your hands to opposite elbows. Let your head and neck go. Let your upper body be heavy and hang as you breathe. Notice how you are able to deepen the fold as you stay and breathe. Another easy stretch you can try is on the floor. Send your legs out long in front of you. Press your seat down. Reach your hands up to the sky or ceiling. Leading with your chest, forward fold. Let your upper body be heavy as you feel the stretch along the length of your legs, spine and arms. 
  3. Focus your mind. If you have always resisted meditation, throw out what you know. Devote time to focusing your mind. Find a comfortable place to sit. Whether you have two minutes or 20, close your eyes and bring your awareness to your hands. Breathe evenly in and out of your nose while you intentionally move your attention and focus from finger to finger, then to your arms, elbows, shoulders and so on until you’ve done a complete tour around your body. When thoughts come up, notice them, but return your focus to your tour. When you’re done, bring your focus to a place just behind your forehead and continue breathing, using your inhales and exhales as a kind of anchor to the present moment. See what comes into your mind as you sit quietly. Notice the sounds around you, the feeling of the air on your skin, where your mind begins to wander. Bring it back to what’s happening now for the time you have.

These do-anywhere, easy, completely free, feel good techniques can be your allies in a changing world. Over time, they will feel more natural and begin to open up new possibilities in your mind, body and life. 

    Lorraine Sanders, Strategist & visibility coach for mission-driven brands, host of the Spirit of 608 podcast at Spirit of 608

    Lorraine Sanders is the founder of the Spirit of 608, a media company hellbent on helping mission-driven, ethical brands get visible so they can create growth, impact and visibility. She reaches thousands of female entrepreneurs each Thursday through the Spirit of 608 podcast, the show for and about business at the intersection of fashion, entrepreneurship, sustainability + tech (a space she coined FEST). She is especially passionate about working with ethical and sustainable fashion brands and mission-driven female entrepreneurs to increase their visibility and connect their products, services and ideas with new audiences through creative content, PR and thought leadership. A longtime journalist (FastCompany, WWD, Harper’s Bazaar), 200HR Power yoga teacher and mom of a blended family of six, she combines media expertise and empowering mindset techniques in her one-on-one work coaching founders and brands. Together they create media strategies and custom content that not only aligns with their unique values, but also captures the attention of major media outlets and new audiences.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    A Recipe for Joy in a Pandemic Winter

    by Janine Matho
    peaceful tree in water
    Community//

    Trauma Survivors May Already Have the Tools to Cope (and Help Others Cope) Through the Pandemic

    by Sommer
    Halfpoint / Shutterstock
    Community//

    Protecting Your Spirit During This Time

    by Dr. Aditi Nerurkar, MD, MPH
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.