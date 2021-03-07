Ami Nicole, the Tour de Force Known as ACRONYM

Meet Ami Nicole, who is better known by her professional sobriquet ACRONYM, defined as “an abbreviation.” Yet there’s nothing edited about ACRYONYM’s vast and burgeoning talent, which appears to be never-ending and includes photography, music/pop culture journalist, publisher, social media doyen, influencer, and music video director.

Over against her creative gifts resides an essential point, i.e., how things stand in a world of billions of people – ACRONYM is compassionate: she’s not all about fame and fortune. She actually, really cares about people.

In her interview with The Bluntness, she summed her mission up as “At the end of the day, I always hope that I’ve left some sort of mark on the world. Whether that’s me showing someone that they can be an Entrepreneur while having Anxiety or Depression (leading by example as a Mental Health advocate), teaching others a topic or lesson that will help them in life, or simply being there to create joy or evoke emotion from my art and content that I produce. If I can make a better day or more informed life for someone with what I create, I am a success.”

When she was 13, she got into photography, immersing herself in darkroom photography (pretty much a lost art nowadays), and then moved into digital photography, graphic design, web design, and static art – clothing, decals, etc.

Later, she became a portrait photographer under the name ACRONYM. At first, she focused on tattoos and alternative modeling. Her photos graced the pages of Inked Magazine, Dark Beauty Magazine, and Skin and Ink Magazine. Then she moved into product photography, along with landscape photography, where her forte was urban images, aka Urbex (the art of photography in accessible abandoned buildings). Merging portraiture and Urbex, ACRONYM originated an inimitable grunge-like approach, resulting in Hour Detroit’s “Best of Detroit” Award for “Best Portrait Photographer.”

At the same time, Ami Nicole went to work for Beasley Media Group, where she fashioned music and pop culture articles for more than 60 radio stations, along with bylines in High Times Magazine, The Oakland Press, The Macomb Daily, and her own outlet, ACRONYM.

Radio kicked the door open to concert photography, leading to ACRONYM photographing mega-stars such as Rob Zombie, Halestorm, Five Finger Death Punch, Greta Van Fleet, Rise Against, A Day To Remember, Billie Eilish, Quavo, Bob Seger, The Chainsmokers, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, 2Chainz, RZA, Wu-Tang Clan, Snoop Dogg, and St. Vincent, as well as a host of others.

She followed by making the decision to concentrate on ACRONYM, including portraits, print, writing, social media development for brands, influencer marketing, and directing music videos.

Her directorial advent occurred with Wake Up! Music Group, which turned her loose on the music video for Matt Warren’s “Get On Up.” The video received placement on MTV, BET, and VH1, and collected more than 100,000 views. Captivated by the creative aspects of music videos, she and Wake Up! Music Group’s CEO Pepper Gomez put together a body-positive music video for AFTR’s “Humboldt Swagger,” depicting the inherent splendor of women, regardless of size or body type.

Always looking for new creative outlets, ACRONYM’s escalating status as an influencer provided entrée to the realm of Cannabis, where, in 2016, she began working with OozeLife.com, MagicButter.com, and Cannasmack.com, while simultaneously collecting opportunities with Citizen App, TikTok – who asked her to create 30 videos in 30 days – High Times Magazine, and Patron Tequila.

Differentiated by her ability to “tell it like it is,” informed by her fearlessness, and her flair for sharing information often overlooked by mainstream media, ACRONYM’s neo-postmodern presentation lies on a genuine socio-artistic platform of authenticity.

During the pandemic of 2020, Ami Nicole delivered hyper-localized coverage of Black Lives Matter, the tyrannical performances of law enforcement, as well as unmasking the instability of Trump Supporters in Detroit, Michigan. Utilizing her online network, she advocates for BLM, LGBTQ+, and Cannabis.

With the arrival of 2021, ACRONYM established an educational platform, OnlyFans, to teach content building, offer tutorials on photography and videos, social strategy, and Cannabis education. She also launched her Podcast, Have You Listened To My Potcast?, dealing with pop culture, music, politics, and Cannabis.

Because of her seemingly boundless creativity, there doesn’t appear to be any threshold to ACRONYM’s innovation and evolution.

.Website | TikTok | Instagram | Twitch | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube