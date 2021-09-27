Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Americans Thriving (59.2%) and Enjoying a Lot of Their Day (73%)

A Closer Look at Thriving With so much news on how down people are, have to say it was more than a little surprising to read about all this reported Thriving. CNN said the 59.2% number of Americans thriving was the highest measure ever recorded over the 13 years Gallup has been measuring it. The number […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By
A Closer Look at Thriving

With so much news on how down people are, have to say it was more than a little surprising to read about all this reported Thriving.

CNN said the 59.2% number of Americans thriving was the highest measure ever recorded over the 13 years Gallup has been measuring it.

The number comes from a June 2021 Gallup poll, after “widespread vaccinations and economic reopening”:

For its Life Evaluation Index, Gallup classifies Americans as “thriving,” “struggling” or “suffering” according to how they rate their current and future lives on a ladder scale with steps numbered from 0 to 10, based on the Cantril Self-Anchoring Striving Scale. Those who rate their current life a 7 or higher and their anticipated life in five years an 8 or higher are classified as thriving.

Maybe, after hitting a bottom like no other over the 13 years measured, Americans were simply filled and thrilled with hope that may not be quite as high now, since Delta, as it was then. And it felt like thriving.

In the Gallup chart, thriving does appear fickle and situational, fluctuating with the economy. “It’s the economy stupid,” as they say. So, I’m not ready to call it the kind of well-being—that deep inner, resilient, evergreen well-being—that I’m peddling wherever I go.

Still, there is plenty of science on the upside of so-called happiness, so it beats the alternative, except when it doesn’t, and there is science on that too.

So, what are some of the ups and downs of feeling happy in life.

Benefits of Happiness

From an earlier blog post of mine:

Here is just some of the good that is associated with happiness, which you can explore in greater depth if you like:

Health Benefits: Stronger heart, immune system, resilience under stress, less sensitivity to pain, longer lives.

Work Benefits: Improved cognitive performance, individual/team performance, customer satisfaction, increased income (and yes, for money and happiness there is research on which comes first.)

On The Other Hand

recent study found that “emodiversity,” an ongoing mix of balanced and rich positive and negative emotions, was actually good for our health.

And, for every one of you who believes you will be less motivated if you are happy…guess what, according to the science, you are right and wrong.

At the Harvard/McLean Institute of Coaching annual conference, researcher Robert Biswas-Diener reported his finding that a little dissatisfaction is better for motivation than 100% satisfaction, even if possible.

Other studies also support the idea that, if we experience anxiety as a challenge more than a threat, it really can help to energize and motivate, boosting performance as well, especially if we already have a plan for just in case things don’t work out.

This all makes sense in light of the Yale study I wrote about earlier, suggesting that if we are satisfied and comfortable the brain’s learning and motivational centers shut down, thinking everything is just fine, so let’s just conserve energy and chill out for now.

I can’t remember exactly, but am pretty sure Harvard’s Biswas-Diener said about 80% satisfied would be good, which would be approximately the reverse of the suggestion made by the researchers at Yale. These researchers might say I’m mixing apples and oranges somehow, and probably I am. Still there appears to be agreement that positivity is great for us, just not 100% of the time.

From the Biswas-Diener paper on Optimal Levels of Happiness: “We focus on three ways that happiness might be sub-optimal, including mood dysregulation (being happy regardless of circumstance), complacency (curtailing effort), and affect imbalance.”

How to Regulate

We just have to get our hands on the dials, and get in charge of the emotions so that they are not in charge of us. In The Moral Animal, Robert Wright calls it Knobs and Tunings.

We humans all have the same capacities for emotion (Knobs). By nature and nurture, however, some of us are more or less dialed up or down on them (Tunings).

And just in case you might think it’s selfish to be tending to your own moods and overall well-being, bear in mind that our emotional states are contagious.

Our moods, up and down, affect not just us but everyone around us too. So, happiness is not frivolous and it is not selfish, and the more of us who stretch ourselves to let it be, more often than not, the better for us all.

As for unhappiness, please know that, according to neuroanatomist, Jill Bolte Taylor, an emotion lasts only about 90 seconds anyway—if we let it and don’t pick it up and chew on it forever like a dog with a bone. Humans do that, but we don’t have to and it’s better if we don’t.

Viktor Frankl said, “Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.”

So yes, you get to choose. Let us know what you find.

Warm wishes,

Madelaine

    Madelaine Claire Weiss, LICSW, MBA, BCC (Board Certified Executive, Career, Life Coach) at MindOverMatters, LLC

    Madelaine Claire Weiss is an LICSW, MBA, BCC (Board Certified Executive, Career, Life Coach), blogger, podcast guest expert, co-author in Handbook of Stressful Transition Across the Lifespan, and author of "Getting to G.R.E.A.T: 5-Step Strategy for Work and Life…Based on Science and True Stories" — a lively, practical guidebook for living with a proven method that has already changed many lives. Her work experience includes mental health practice Administrative Director/Psychotherapist, corporate Chief Organizational Development Officer, and Associate Director of the Anatomical Gift Program at Harvard Medical School. At Harvard, she designed and delivered training programs for the Center for Workplace Learning and Performance. Trained in Psychodynamics at Harvard, in Organizational Dynamics at BU, and in Executive, Career, Life Coaching with Erickson International—Madelaine helps high achievers learn how to manage their minds so they can have more hours in the day, more peace of mind, more freedom and fulfillment—maintaining high performance in work, play, and love without burning out!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Moving From Wellness To Well-Being

    by Johny Walker
    Purpose//

    Well-Being Declined in Nearly Half of U.S. States in 2017

    by Josephine Chu
    Shutterstock
    Work Smarter//

    The Biggest Threat to a Company Is How Managers Treat People, Says an Exec Coach. Here Are 3 Budget-Friendly Ways They Can Get Better at Their Jobs

    by Erica Keswin
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.