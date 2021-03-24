Parisa Bazgir also known as Parisa Farhadi is an American journalist currently working at Iran International TV network. Born on 03/21/1978 in Tehran, she attended Tehran Azad University majoring in software engineering. She migrating to United States in 2003. Parisa Farhadi’s professional career as a journalist stared soon after she moved to United States. She was first appeared on Voice of America Persian Service TV network as a correspondent but she soon took more jobs throughout the network, working as a writer, fill-in host, and field reporter. After a short period of time, she was one of the main anchors of VOA’s one-hour cultural-entertainment daily show known as “Shabahang”.

After couple of years, her passion for reporting on unbiased, factual and fair news led her to become one of the main anchors of the daily newscast known as “Saat-Khabar” at the VOA Persian. She has conducted many in-depth interviews with many newsmakers and celebrities and has done extended feature reports covering a wide range of topics from breaking news to cultural, social, and entertainment. She has conducted interviews with Iranian celebrities such as Behrouz Vossoughi, Dariush, Shahryar Ghanbari, Manouchehr Cheshmazar, Martik, Leila Forouhar, Farid Zoland, Arash, Andy Morteza, Satar, and Hamid Saeeidi the winner of the Grammy Award for the Best New Age Album at the 61st edition of the awards in 2019. She has also interviewed American lawmakers and politicians such as Major General Richard Secord, John A. Mirisch, previous mayor of Beverly Hills, CA, Robert Garcia the current mayor of Long Beach, California.