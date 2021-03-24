Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

American Journalist Parisa Farhadi “Start seeking opportunities as soon as possible — maybe before you feel ready!”

Biography Parisa Farhadi is an American journalist

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Parisa Bazgir also known as Parisa Farhadi is an American journalist currently working at Iran International TV network. Born on 03/21/1978 in Tehran, she attended Tehran Azad University majoring in software engineering. She migrating to United States in 2003. Parisa Farhadi’s professional career as a journalist stared soon after she moved to United States. She was first appeared on Voice of America Persian Service TV network as a correspondent but she soon took more jobs throughout the network, working as a writer, fill-in host, and field reporter. After a short period of time, she was one of the main anchors of VOA’s one-hour cultural-entertainment daily show known as “Shabahang”.

Parisa Farhadi is an American journalist

After couple of years, her passion for reporting on unbiased, factual and fair news led her to become one of the main anchors of the daily newscast known as “Saat-Khabar” at the VOA Persian. She has conducted many in-depth interviews with many newsmakers and celebrities and has done extended feature reports covering a wide range of topics from breaking news to cultural, social, and entertainment. She has conducted interviews with Iranian celebrities such as Behrouz Vossoughi, Dariush, Shahryar Ghanbari, Manouchehr Cheshmazar, Martik, Leila Forouhar, Farid Zoland, Arash, Andy Morteza, Satar, and Hamid Saeeidi the winner of the Grammy Award for the Best New Age Album at the 61st edition of the awards in 2019. She has also interviewed American lawmakers and politicians such as Major General Richard Secord, John A. Mirisch, previous mayor of Beverly Hills, CA, Robert Garcia the current mayor of Long Beach, California.

    Ali Varian

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    A picture of Cokie Roberts smiling by mohit bansal chandigarh
    Community//

    Yet Another Tragic End To A Great Life: Cokie Roberts Passes Away At 75

    by Mohit Bansal Chandigarh
    Community//

    Margaret Thomson: “ It allows you to set before yourself ”

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Community//

    Against All Odds: Paula Lamas Details Her Transition from Struggling Immigrant to Award-Winning Journalist

    by Michael Peres

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.