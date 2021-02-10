Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

American Heart Month: Heart Attack, Cardiac Arrest, and Stroke

Each February, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) celebrates American Heart Month to motivate Americans to take on healthy habits that could prevent heart diseases. It is critical to spread awareness regarding heart diseases and problems, particularly heart attacks, cardiac arrest, and strokes. The difference between these three conditions and their warning signs […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Hazen-Mirts-Knoxville-Tennessee-Heart-Attack
Hazen-Mirts-Heart-Attack

Each February, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) celebrates American Heart Month to motivate Americans to take on healthy habits that could prevent heart diseases. It is critical to spread awareness regarding heart diseases and problems, particularly heart attacks, cardiac arrest, and strokes. The difference between these three conditions and their warning signs is presented here to raise awareness and save lives.

A heart attack occurs when one of the heart’s main arteries gets blocked, which causes the heart not to get sufficient blood flow. Heart attacks are usually caused by a buildup of plaque that leads to a blood clot that obstructs blood flow. The warning signs of a heart attack include chest discomfort, including uncomfortable feelings of squeezing, pain, pressure, or fullness in the central area of the chest. Discomfort in the upper body, such as the arms, neck, back, jaw, and stomach, is another warning sign of a heart attack. Other symptoms include shortness of breath, with or without pain in the chest, nausea, lightheadedness, and breaking out in a cold sweat.

A cardiac arrest is a serious heart condition where the heart has an abnormal rhythm or stops altogether. Heart attacks can sometimes lead to cardiac arrests, but trauma, infection, embolism, and heart rhythm problems can also cause cardiac arrests. The warning signs of a cardiac arrest include a sudden loss in responsiveness, such as no response to being tapped on the shoulder and not being able to take a normal breath when tilting the head up.

On the other hand, Strokes also deal with blood flow but are not based in the heart. There are two main types of strokes: ischemic and hemorrhagic. The former is when a blood clot blocks blood flow to a particular area of the brain. The latter is when there is bleeding in the brain due to a ruptured blood vessel. The warning signs of strokes include face drooping, arm weakness as well as speech difficulty. In the event of any of these symptoms, it is crucial to call 911 and get the individual to the hospital immediately. The sooner medical care can be received, the higher the victim’s chances of survival. 

Since critical heart conditions can arise at any time, people need to know the symptoms. Knowing the signs can save your life or the life of someone you love.

    Hazen Mirts Logo

    Hazen Mirts, President and Chief Executive Officer at Enrollment First, Inc.

    Born and raised in Knoxville, Tennessee, Hazen Mirts is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Enrollment First, Inc.  Enrollment First was founded with the mission of providing full-service life and health insurance plans to the niche markets of temporary, part-time, and contracted employees.

    Hazen Mirts has more than two decades of experience as an independent agent and direct seller, in the insurance industry. Hazen has dedicated his career to assisting individuals and companies with all of their insurance needs. Since founding Enrollment First in 2002, Hazen and his team have worked to grow the company —which now has satellite offices in Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida.

    Hazen Mirts started his career in the insurance industry in 1997 at his grandfather's suggestion. After working with Northwestern Mutual, Hazen realized that there was a gap in the industry where individuals’ needs weren’t being met—and left the company to start Enrollment First, Inc.

    Specializing in truckers’ benefits, Enrollment First, Inc. is one of the fastest-growing companies in the region. Hazen Mirts and his company provide the only 401(k) plan for 1099 recipients. They even provide sleep apnea and wellness coverage. Working to provide solutions to many individuals who are constantly on the go, Enrollment First, Inc. utilizes call centers staffed with full-time licensed and salaried agents. Enrollment First agents do not work on commission and can sell clients over the phone. This ensures they provide the best service without using pressure sales tactics and because of this their client roster nationwide now includes over a thousand firms.

    Driven by his desire to provide care to a traditionally underserved population of America’s workforce, Hazen Mirts is proud to have played a hand in developing a new style of healthcare and service in a market that is otherwise ignored due to being labeled high-turnover by traditional insurance companies. Since many physicians will not see patients who are uninsured, Hazen and Enrollment First, Inc. have developed cost-effective and individualized plans that will grant more people access to the healthcare they deserve.

    For more information on Hazen Mirrts and his expertise and insight into the insurance industry, please be sure to check out his blog.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    2019 Northern NJ Go Red for Women Luncheon

    by Madinah N. James
    Community//

    She brought home a magnet with the warning signs of a heart attack. The next day, it was a checklist of how she felt.

    by Nancy Brown
    Well-Being//

    A Doctor Shares 4 Common Health Threats Men Should Be Aware Of

    by Dr. S. George Kipa, MD, deputy chief medical officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.