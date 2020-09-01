Amer Hisham Kapani: “You can’t see it, it’s not real/serious”

Listen…. Listen…. Listen. This is very important when it comes to Mental Health. We all might not think the issue is large or even serious but the person expressing themselves does. We really need to be more sympathetic towards people.

As a part of my series about “Mental Health Champions” helping to promote mental wellness, I had the pleasure to interview Amer Hisham Kapani.

Amer is a Model, Mental Health Advocate and Entrepreneur in Vancouver, BC. With over 60,000 followers on Instagram he is trying to bring the Muslim and general public together to work together as a team and promote kindness. At such a young age he has been actively providing resources and has put effort in conducting business, Mental Health advice and has been in the entertainment industry for many years. Amer is said to be an individual with such a big heart for those around him.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Amer! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

I was born and raised in Vancouver, British Columbia with a Syrian origin. I grew up with a very supportive family in which they helped me succeed. I work day and night, 24/7 to achieve the success I wish to be in the next 5 years. I have been heavily involved in the fashion, business industry. I am also a health advocate specifically targeting Mental Health. As an Entrepreneur I own a Security company called Silver Security in which we offer various security services for many clients across the lower mainland. I stand by this quote “it is not about how hard you can hit. It is about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward” — Rocky. This is what fuels my self-esteem and drive every morning for those who are struggling in life that’s the process the results are a life of happiness.

You are currently leading a social impact organization that is helping to promote mental wellness. Can you tell us a bit about what you or your organization are trying to address?

As a young adult, I have experienced a lot of different scenarios that could have been solved before it turned to the worse. Therefore, I decided to open Healthomatic Foundation. Here at Healthomatic Foundation we are committed and in the process in providing services for those struggling with mental health, Charities, Social Events and so on. Healthomatic is addressing the impact Mental Health can have on individual’s and we hope to be the link in helping cope with these issues one day at a time without judgement.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

Before Healthomatic began, throughout my early years in school, high school and University, I have seen so much internal pain and suffering from different people from different cultures and race. Mental Health does not discriminate. I always enjoyed helping other’s get over that hill we call a bump in life, we all have our own battles we all deal with issues differently and therefore no battle is ever a small one. The passion has stem from experience.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

I have been a very hard worker my whole life, I still am. But I was fed up working for someone else’s dreams. I needed to start sooner rather than later and hope I succeed on what truly makes me happy. The biggest enemy in life is YOURSELF. You constantly fight with yourself to do things the laziness creeps on you, and the mental thoughts wander, I have gotten to a point where I need to create my own path taking all consideration that I must fail multiple times before reaching my goal.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Recently I have been nominated one of the Top 10 Most Handsome Models in The Middle East. I do not know where that came from or the scale used. I have been modelling for many years in which I switched into the business industry rather than the fashion industry. I now own a successful Security company called Silver Security and a Non-profit for Mental Health called Healthomatic Foundation. Modelling is my hobby and I enjoy it very much. I have been a brand ambassador for many different clothing lines and companies. You can check out my Instagram @AmerKapani

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

I would like to thank for my family for never giving up nor putting me down for any crazy dream I may have come to them with. There was a time where I never believed in myself. I was never like this. My family especially my mother she was always behind me 100% regardless of how far that dream sounded. My best friend who always told me to keep my head up high and keep doing what I am doing. Thank you everyone for the love and support I have been receiving.

According to Mental Health America’s report, over 44 million Americans have a mental health condition. Yet there’s still a stigma about mental illness. Can you share a few reasons you think this is so?

Mental Health is the most underrated illness in my opinion. I believe it’s still such a stigma because people go as if “You can’t see it, it’s not real/serious” yet suicide rates isn’t from a gunshot wound. It’s from something that you cannot see; the mind. The mind is something still being researched and looked at in the medical world with its unlimited possibilities, Mental Health being one of them is still trying to be understood by those who do not suffer from it.

In your experience, what should a) individuals b) society, and c) the government do to better support people suffering from mental illness?

In the experience I have attained so far;

Listen…. Listen…. Listen. This is very important when it comes to Mental Health. We all might not think the issue is large or even serious but the person expressing themselves does. We really need to be more sympathetic towards people. Society is a cruel world; this is a hard one because we have the Evil vs. Good. I believe if we do things for the sake of a good heart, we would be able to solve so much more issues not only in regards to Mental Health but also worldly issues. The government needs to increase lab studies around the psychological effects mental illness plays. The more understanding of the core the better we can prepare for a response.

What are your 6 strategies you use to promote your own wellbeing and mental wellness? Can you please give a story or example for each?

If you google strategies you will find many but not everyone is the same. The 6 strategies I would promote for those dealing with Mental Health;

Spiritual/Faith: I believe this is the cure to many things, having some type of spiritual connection. As a Muslim I am obligated to pray five times a day and it has helped me when I thought there was no way out. Exercise: We all know this we have been told these many times most likely as well. What I am referring to is the movement of the body. Always move your body may that be working out, walking, stretches… when the body moves the mind moves too. Find a hobby: My hobbies include motorcycle riding, Mixed Martial Arts and Poetry and that is just a few. Finding a hobby will help your mental wellbeing and your life in general it will give you a sense of peace Trust: This is the most important thing a person should develop and that is TRUST. When you are comfortable with those you surround yourself around the effects are phenomenal. Trust created Peace and Peace creates Mental Wellness. Let Go: This is easier said than done I understand. But if you are able to master the art of letting go only then you will be truly happy. Love: I kept the best for the last, Love yourself. You do not need to prove anything to anyone nor do you owe anything to anyone. Learn to love yourself because that is when you will love everything else.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a mental health champion?

Top book I would recommend for the public would be the following:

“How Your Mind Can Heal Your Body” By David R. Hamilton

“Your Superstar Brain Unlocking The Secrets Of The Human Mind” By Dr. Kaja Nordengen

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

The best thing to do in general to make a positive impact is have a good heart and do not intend any harm to anyone else that itself will then create more positive actions that can change the world.

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram: @AmerKapani @SilverSecurity_ @MuslimMentalHealthLine

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SilverWingSolution

Email: [email protected] ; [email protected]

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!