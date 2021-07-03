Amber Zhaoyang Wang: “Diversity symbolizes a more accepting society”

Diversity symbolizes a more accepting society. Seeing more diversity in the entertainment industry will lead to more acceptance of who you are and less hate among each individual and in communities.

Amber (Zhaoyang) Wang, came from China to the US for academic opportunity, but also chased her dreams of being an entrepreneur. Guided by her passion for fashion and love of the art of modeling, Amber shot to fame as an International Model and Actress. She was mentored by Coco Rocha and is published in many top tier publications including: Bazaar, Glamour, Vanity Teen,GQ, China Vogue, China L’Offical and China Fashion Cosmopolitan and was a NYFW model for GHHAUS. On top of her modeling success, Amber is a recent graduate of Pennsylvania State University. She spent her time balancing between schoolwork, photoshoots in Miami and acting in New York in the ITCL Film movie <model wanted>. She hopes to change the modeling industry with her passion for sustainable fashion and empowering new and veteran models.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in LuoYang, China, one of the Four Great Ancient Capitals of China. LuoYang is also the only capital built by a female emperor in Chinese history. The culture there influences me a lot. My mom is a businesswoman, my father was a lawyer and my grandpa was a pilot in China, so

I grew up with all of the history that they experienced. When I was 15 and starting high school I went to LA to study. In LA I lived with my amazing homestay family.They have six kids at their house and me, all with a diverse background and different skin color. It felt like living in a small United Nation. During that time I learned a lot about culture and language. After high school I went to Penn State where I recently graduated.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was 17 I was shopping with my friends in a mall when the barbizon scouted me and wanted to sign a contract with me. At that time I was too young, so I refused the offer. From that time on I started to research and learn more about modeling.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting thing that has happened in my career so far was when I went to the Coco Rocha model camp. It is so much fun and Coco is amazing. She changed my style completely and the class is really interesting. During posing class, Coco plays whatever music she wants and then we pose depending on the music.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I remember early in my career when I interviewed with a model agency they asked me to send an introduction video that showcased something that made you special. In my video I sang vitas “opera 2”. I got rejected by that modeling agency and now when I see the video again, it makes me laugh and I realize I probably should have showcased a talent related to modeling.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Jorge Duva. He is the photographer that discovered me and he shot my first Bazaar cover. He can always find a good angle for me and shares suggestions on how I can improve. We always have such awesome results from our photoshoots. He is my mentor, teaches me a lot and has become a really good friend.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

My advice for others who want to join the modeling world is to never give up and find your true passion and go for it 100%. It sounds very cliche, but it is the truth in the modeling industry. I was rejected a thousand times and continued to push until I broke into the industry. The moment that you want to give up, but push a bit more is the moment that your opportunity will come.

What drives you to get up every day and work in TV and Film? What change do you want to see in the industry going forward?

My passion for the industry drives me to continue. Although the people around you may change, your passion never fades.

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

I am currently shooting a movie called “Model Wanted.” It is such a great opportunity and I found that I love acting . Also, I was recently in the music video for “Love Will Win” by Devory L Pugh, which is in support of Black Lives Matter.I think it is important to support what you think is correct, so I was proud to be a part of that project.

We are very interested in looking at diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture and our youth growing up today?

Diversity symbolizes a more accepting society. Seeing more diversity in the entertainment industry will lead to more acceptance of who you are and less hate among each individual and in communities.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Be patient. Be ready at every moment Stay positive Embrace failure. Learn from your experiences, they are all valuable.

Can you share with our readers any selfcare routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

To help my body, mind and heart to thrive I reduce the amount of sugar in my diet, use jojoba oil to clean my skin and coconut oil to keep my hair healthy!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Stay as positive as you can.

It is a quote from Maye Musk’s book and I like to live by it. It helps me remember that when I am in a difficult situation I need to try my best to stay positive.

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to help people who have depression and work against cyber bullying.

The Internet has changed our lives and not always for the better. I’ve seen a lot of people suffer from negative comments and want to find a way to help those that are on the receiving end.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would love to have lunch with Gal Gadot. She is so charming and I think I would learn a lot from her.

Are you on social media? How can our readers follow you online?

Yes! You can find me on Instagram at @amberwangwzy.

