Amber Shopay of Global Angel: “Why the beauty is in the details”

As a part of my series about strong female leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amber Shopay. Amber Shopay is a beach loving entrepreneur and founder of Global Angel. Established in 2018 to help assist fire victims of the Malibu’s Woolsey Fire, Amber founded the brand as a way to fulfill her desire to give back. Inspired while on a trip to Mexico with her father in her youth, Amber met a group of young kids playing soccer on a dirt field and they told her their greatest wish was to have grass on which to play. Amber couldn’t get the kids out of her mind and this set into motion a series of ideas about how to raise both money and awareness to help others on a local and global level. It was actually quite simple — every area of the world has a need…and produces a product. What if one could benefit the other?

The happy result is Global Angel, a platform designed to offer high-quality goods that give back to the world, in just the way you choose. You pick the product; you pick the cause, because Global Angel is more than an online shopping destination. It’s a far-reaching, communal effort of compassion that is taking on new wings. “What a better world this would be if we all just did something, even if it was just one thing everyday. With every Global Angel purchase, my goal is to highlight charities and raise money and awareness for causes. Giving back and making the world a better place is what we are all about. We work tirelessly with the local communities to offer a lending hand where needed.” states Shopay.

Recently added to the list of charities, The LA Food Bank helps feed those in the LA area affected by Covid-19 and are having a hard time feeding themselves and their families as well as Color of Change, an organization that helps people respond effectively to racial injustice in the world around us. Global Angel’s collections of assorted apparel and lifestyle products are made with love in California. Future plans for the brand include category expansions and eco-friendly skincare.

Thank you for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you for having me!! In the early 1990’s, I went to Mexico with my Dad. In the lobby of the hotel where we were staying, I met a group of girls who were on a soccer team. Their only wish was to play soccer on a grass field as theirs was dirt. Global Angel was created in that moment! I knew that if I could bring light and awareness to their situation that I could raise the money for the grass. This dream never left my head and it evolved into what it is today. My logo is a heart shaped globe with wings and with every purchase, you must choose a charity to donate to….my goal is to inspire people to give back starting in their own communities, their city, their state and globally. It is all about a purchase with a purpose! And it’s not just a brand, Global Angel is a lifestyle!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

We donate to the Veterans at the WLA Veteran Hospital every Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day. This past Memorial Day, Norman, the leader of the Men’s Division, told me that the new guys were excited to see me because they loved the shirts and beanies the long timers were wearing and they couldn’t wait to have their own. Just knowing that we are making a difference in people’s lives, one by one, is soooo inspiring to me!!!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I am new to manufacturing and there definitely is a learning curve….but sometimes you just have to leap and the net will appear right??! Anyway, I designed a beanie and had them made. I thought I was so clever because the beanie had an LED light….and I was putting the word LOVE on the front above the light……you know, light and LOVE….When they arrived the word LOVE was on the back…ugghhhhhh…..so my lesson was to truly proof and approve every single item prior to going into production!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My company stands out because I believe it inspires people to be the best they can be at any given moment. You don’t have to be a millionaire to give back….every penny can make a huge difference to a person or a cause. Global Angel makes it easy to give to any charity that you choose. It inspires people to take action in their own neighborhood. One customer sent me an email after she saw a post of me picking up trash in my own neighborhood using my Global Angel Reusable Bag. She bought 5 bags and sent me a picture of her entire family holding a bag filled with trash….she thanked me for inspiring her! That felt great.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We have a new line of clothes coming out and I am super excited about my Balm that is in production now…..I can’t reveal too much right now but I can tell you that when you are finished with your Balm, you will be able to plant it and flowers will grow! WHAT???? I am sooooo excited!!!

What advice would you give to other female leaders to help their team to thrive?

My advice to anyone is to Never Ever give up. Surround yourself with a positive and supportive team and success will follow. Create a beautiful (physically and spiritually) environment to work in that will inspire everyone.

What advice would you give to other female leaders about the best way to manage a large team?

I have managed people since my early 20’s. I have found that if you truly take the time and listen to your team and treat them with respect, your company will be limitless and will thrive. Kindness and respect go a long way.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Wow….so true! And I have been blessed. On a trip to Mexico, when I was younger, I told my Dad about what I wanted to do in terms of developing a concept to help other….he loved it and he has encouraged me every step of the way! He was the one that taught me that FEAR is just Face Everything And Rise…..and every morning he would say Rise and Shine…..so I am rising and shining! He also told me that even if I just helped one person, this would all be worth it.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

During the Woolsey fire in Malibu, I posted that I was bringing clothes and food to the Ventura Fairgrounds to give to people who lost their homes. I had over 20 private messages of people saying they want to help too…..I ended up bringing truck loads of items to donate.

What are your “5 Leadership Lessons I Learned From My Experience” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

1st Leadership Lesson — There is always a solution

I have always found an answer to every question or a way through adversity. Never give up!

2nd — Goals need to be written down and revisited constantly.

I have found that if I write goals down, they are reached.

3rd — I have an Open Door Policy

Everyone knows they can speak with me anytime about anything. They know they will be heard and that their voice matters. Empowering people is powerful.

4th — Embrace the mistakes

I have learned that mistakes are going to happen. My goal is to give every employee every tool they need to succeed.

5th — The And One difference

I love this one…..the beauty is in the details. I always ask my employees what’s that extra step we can take to make a customer happy. What’s the ….and one? Sure you can reply to an email or return a phone call…but what’s that one little extra thing you can do that will make a difference….and what a difference that one little thing makes!!!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My next goal is I want a mobile truck. I want to fill it with clothes, accessories and helpful items to drive to and donate to places/people in need. For example, during that Woolsey fire, those people lost everything. I want to be able to pull up and let people come in and shop, try things on, choose the items they want and then they can just have them. So if even for just an hour, they feel some sense of normalcy, that would be incredible. Global Angel is a 501c3 so I can and I will make this happen!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

As Winston Churchill said….”never, never, never give up.” This is my go to quote! I once had someone (who was very important to me at the time) say to me that my idea was stupid….and that I could not make a difference in the world. I chose not to believe him and I decided that I would never give up. And I am so happy I didn’t….we have raised thousands of dollars and brought awareness to so many great causes!

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Oh wow….I would LOVE to have breakfast or lunch with Robert Redford. I even wrote a blog about him on my site….check it out! His love and respect for our environment is inspiring!

