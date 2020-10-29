Amber Renae: “Commit publicly to the venture”

You need to train yourself to become exceptionally resilient and develop a high pain tolerance. There are so many people that fall short of chasing their dreams because they let a couple of knock-backs knock them all the way down. The reason why I am where I am today is because I got up one more time than my competitors did.

As a part of our interview series with the rising stars in pop culture, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amber Renae, a civil engineer, turned fashion editor, turned leading e-course creator. She’s a serial entrepreneur that has cracked the code on building three six-figure businesses. Her wealth of experience and knowledge has seen Hollywood come knocking, with Amber currently showcasing her expertise on the brand new reality series Dream Life Los Angeles.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I feel like I’ve lived a thousand lives! I started out my career as a construction engineer, designing roads in hot pink steel-capped boots. I knew this wasn’t my true calling though, so after quitting my first day job, I started my first business, a fashion design label. This label started with me on a sewing machine and achieved great success. It was stocked in over 120 accounts globally and led to me dressing some of the biggest celebs of the day like Paris Hilton — this was before the internet so that’s kind of a big deal. This business eventually failed due to circumstances outside of my control and left me hunting down a day job and promising to never, ever, ever start another business.

That lasted about a year, till I got fired from my second day job and had nothing left to lose. So I woke up, changed my email signature from ‘designer’ to ‘stylist’ and figured the rest out from there.

I had heaps of success in this career path — I starred on Project Runway Australia in 2009 and held some of the most coveted fashion stylist roles in the country including a Fashion Editor role and resident TV stylist position. I even landed my dream TV gig as the Australian resident reporter for Fashion TV interviewing everyone who’s anyone in the world of fashion and celebs.

However, the universe lovingly pushed me out of that business and once again I was left unemployed and unemployable. I knew I had a wealth of knowledge when it came to running a fashion business and I was very passionate about helping the next generation start their fashion brands.

So, I took another leap — this time into the world of e-learning. I spent thousands of hours reading and learning and consuming everything I could get my hands on until I cracked the funnel-hacking code. Now I have a thriving e-learning portal with thousands of students all over the world learning all about funnels, personal branding, fashion styling and mindset through my online courses.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

Last year an amazing opportunity came calling — my expertise was wanted for a brand new reality TV series in Hollywood. The show, called Dream Life Los Angeles, documents the creation of a new e-learning portal and follows myself and my co-stars as we chase our dream lives in La La Land.

Our show premiered on Sunday August 9th and I can’t wait for this journey.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This whole online business thing is fraught with really public mistakes as you’re constantly putting out content in a live environment. I remember, my very first livestream I did the entire stream with the camera on sideways!! I had no idea, and no one bothered to mention it!

I would love to say I don’t make mistakes like that anymore, but I’d be lying! I have a weekly chat show called Wine Time where each week I answer all of the questions I’ve been asked during the week, #AskAmber.

Just last week, I hit stream without realising and streamed about 5minutes of fluff to my audience without even realising I was live!

The key takeaway in both of these stories is: no one really cares, so don’t beat yourself up about it! Just move on and show up again next week. Your audience needs your message more than they need your perfectionism.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

As I mentioned, my brand-new reality series is currently airing in the US. Dream Life Los Angeles is showing on the FYI network on Sundays at 10am. I’m also writing a new e-book, called Dream Life, which I’m really excited about. I’m taking all my experiences from home to Hollywood and across all my careers in between to craft the ultimate how-to guide for creating your own Dream Life : The Boss Babes guide to turning your online business dream into a reality.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

In my career as a fashion stylist, I got to work with some amazing people. We dressed Paris Hilton and a lot of high-profile Australian media personalities. I’ve also interviewed the likes of Andie MacDowell, Ruby Rose and Rose Byrne.

Dream Life Los Angeles really kicked things up a notch! I got to meet some really incredible and influential A-listers like Caitlyn Jenner. That was such a crazy experience! We got to spend some time with her in her beautiful Malibu home. She was just so approachable and generous with her time. She had these amazing cars that we were all just going crazy over and she showed me inside one — her name was etched into the side of the panel! That’s what dreams are made of!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I am a big believer in proactively looking after your mindset and I think self-acceptance plays a huge role in that. I created a video that went viral a few years ago where I proposed to myself. Sounds crazy but people loved it because my message was all about self-empowerment. I chose to take responsibility for my own happiness. I made a decision to refuse to let other people define my worth. I made a commitment to myself and acknowledged that I was born complete and no other person can otherwise be held accountable for me not feeling complete. Once I gave myself that confidence and permission to look after me, everything else flowed naturally. I’m passionate about helping others achieve this level of inner peace and self-worth, so I created an entire e-course which teaches this, it’s called The Movement: 30 daily success rituals to change the way you think in order to live your best life.

Self-awareness is crucial to avoid burnout and never be afraid of outsourcing! If you can give yourself an honest appraisal of where your strengths and weaknesses lie, then you can really focus your energy on maximizing what you’re good at and outsourcing what you’re not. Never be afraid of asking for help.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

I have learnt that you learn more from failure than you do from success — so never let the idea of failure stop you. My first business went bankrupt and I was hospitalized with a whole host of health problems (and that list unfortunately included cancer). I could have let this stop me — actually, I did let it stop me for a few a years — but when I chose to look back and learn from that point of my life, I realised I learnt more from that time than I have at any other point in my career. I could have chosen to look at that previous business as a failure, but instead I choose to call it my own MBA.

Can you share with our readers any self care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Kindly share a story or an example for each.

As I’ve tuned into myself more, I’ve realised two things. The first is that I absolutely have to move my body twice a day and the second is that it can’t feel like it’s exercise! I start each day with a Yin Yoga session either at home or on the beach and finish the day with something a little livelier like a dance class, a surf or a beach walk.

I’m also really into looking after my skin. I’ve been getting a series of amazing treatments including micro-needling, Erbium laser and this great new treatment called the Tesla Former — it’s like a non-surgical butt-lift! I love trying new things that help me feel my best!

Due to this whole COVID situation I’ve had to really double down on my daily meditations. What used to work just wasn’t cutting through with all the negativity in the outside world, so I’ve now switched things up to a daily sound healing, which feels so much more transformative and deep and really brings me back to my inner peace when the outside world seems so unstable.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. The biggest lessons come from failure, so never let that stop you from chasing after what you’re dreaming of.

2. Commit publicly to the venture — it’s so hard to make that first big commitment but publicly declaring what you’re trying to do means that you are held accountable for what you’re doing which is such a big motivator, and it makes it so much easier to find a mentor or the right educational avenues

3. Make sure you have a stable source of income for at least the first 1–3 years of your new business. You can’t expect that your new business will pay all of your bills when you’re starting out. If it does, that’s great! But otherwise, it’s not worth the added pressure on yourself!

4. You need to train yourself to become exceptionally resilient and develop a high pain tolerance. There are so many people that fall short of chasing their dreams because they let a couple of knock-backs knock them all the way down. The reason why I am where I am today is because I got up one more time than my competitors did.

5. If you’re speaking publicly, it’s so easy to fall into a pit of self-doubt, but here’s the real kicker — your audience wants you to win. Do you ever watch someone come up on a stage and think “Gosh, I hope they suck at this!”? Of course you don’t! You are there because you’ve earnt the right to be, and your audience isn’t hoping you will fail.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Find someone who has done the things you want to achieve and download all of their knowledge, wisdom and insight directly into your life — hence shortcutting the “blood, sweat and tears” phase of whatever it is you’re trying to learn.

This was a lesson I’ve only learned in this business, after spending over a decade “Blood, Sweat and Tears-ing” it in my first two businesses. These days, with the advent of online learning, there’s simply no reason why you would ever try and figure anything out yourself. Instead, just find someone you respect, listen to their podcasts, read their blogs, buy their courses and save yourself so much time and energy.

I did this in my first year of starting this business, I took 18 E-Courses on Digital Marketing and as a result I monetized really quickly, making over 6 figures in my first year.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m lucky to have three really intelligent and inspiring brothers who are all my sounding board, mentors and best friends, and who all care about me deeply.

They all have radically different views of the world and wildly different life experiences and by listening to all three I’m privy to the most diverse and well-rounded points of view anyone could ask for.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Well, funny you should ask. I have already created an e-course called The Movement. It’s my self-love, personal development course and teaches quick, 5-minute rituals that you can implement today to start banishing the negative self-talk and start flexing that self-love muscle.

We work on all the things I hear all of my students really struggle with: perfectionism, fear of failure, fear of being seen, fear of being heard, negative self-talk, and I give you all my best tools and techniques to get you to a place where you love yourself so much you’ll want to propose to yourself too!

It’s super powerful, we’ve had people radically change their life in 30 short days after doing it. Things like manifesting thousands of dollars, transforming traumatic relationships, dropping massive stubborn weight. It’s epic, and I genuinely hope it becomes a movement.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Brené Brown is my hero. That woman epitomises everything I hope to become one day. She’s intelligent, kind, empathic and impacting on a level I aspire to.

I hope one day my work in the world will be as profound or transform as many lives as hers has.

I’m in the process of writing a memoir/self-help style book and my dream would be for Brené to read it and hopefully write a foreword…. shoutout to Brené and all the readers here, let’s make it happen!

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow me on all my socials here:

www.amber.courses

https://www.instagram.com/theamberrenae/?hl=en

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational!