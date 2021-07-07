Amber O’Brien: “I take out time for myself”

I take out time for myself. There was a time when I was so busy in making my career that I completely gave up on my own spiritual happiness. All I cared about is to become a successful health expert but that cost me my health. I then started giving myself time. I started enjoying the littlest things in life which brought me back on the track. I am glad I chose myself over everything.

As a part of our series about “How We Can Do To Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amber O’Brien.

Amber O’Brien is a Health Expert of https://mangoclinic.com/ that helps patients to obtain health recommendations, state of the art treatments and register with local health programs, and make it easier for them to get healthy again.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Even when I was young, all I wanted to be is a doctor because my parents wanted me to be one. I drilled it in my mind that I do not have to go to any field expect for medical and here I am now working as a successful health expert trying to make a difference.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Although I didn’t have a role model to count on, I could still see the shine in my parent’s eyes that always sparked when I talked about how much I want to be a doctor. That was one of the most important triggers which changed my life completely for the good.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

When in need, there is no one who can protect and support you except for your parents. Same was the case with me. Even during my darkest times, my parents were there to support me and bring the best out of me.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

As you all must have got to know till now that I was so into becoming a doctor that I gave up on my sleep, my hunger and so much more. So, we had to take a test the next day and I was preparing for it for straight two days. But what happened next was both funny and scary. I fell asleep while taking my test. Nobody noticed in the start but luckily one of my friends got to know about it and somehow, I was awake after taking a half an hour’s nap. I gladly finished my test on time but we laughed our hearts out after we were done with the test.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I read ‘A thousand splendid suns’ and it changed the way I used to look at life. It has tragedy, it has love and it has misery. I just loved it.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

‘Make mistakes but learn a lesson’

After all, what’s a man who doesn’t learn from his or her mistakes?

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I recently worked on depression and anxiety and their impact on people’s lives. I am planning to dive deeper! That’s all I can tell you for now!

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In our work, we talk alot about cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

I PRAY! That’s the best meditation anyone can ever count on!

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Turning a deaf ear to negative thoughts

Going away from negative people

Trusting yourself

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

Yes, I do. Smiling can change your mood in an instant. Even when you are not feeling well and there is nothing to smile about, try and smile. You will notice the difference in your emotions yourself.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

I try to think positive. For instance, even in my saddest times, I try to come up with something that take everything to the positive thoughts.

I take out time for myself. There was a time when I was so busy in making my career that I completely gave up on my own spiritual happiness. All I cared about is to become a successful health expert but that cost me my health. I then started giving myself time. I started enjoying the littlest things in life which brought me back on the track. I am glad I chose myself over everything.

I travel whenever I get enough time. Travelling helps me escape my daily routine. I get refreshed. Although its not always easy to take time out to travel but I do it as much as I can

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

Spending time in nature can help you heal and refreshen your thoughts and emotions.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can follow my work on https://mangoclinic.com/

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.