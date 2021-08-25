Amanda Sanders: “Resilience, confidence, passion, strength, and creativity”

Resilience, confidence, passion, strength, and creativity. I think you need a little of all these traits to succeed in many fields, but especially in the fashion industry. As someone who has initially turned away from fashion designing, I think these qualities that I just listed are valuable to the progression of my career.

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amanda Sanders.

Amanda Sanders is a distinguished fashion consultant and is among the most trusted personal shoppers in NYC. As well as being a personal shopping and style expert, Amanda is the lead stylist for New York Image Consultant, an image and wardrobe consulting company.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always wanted to be a fashion designer my whole life, and finally in college, I had a meeting with a famous designer (initials — JS). She looked at me and said that I was “too heavy to be a fit model” and that I wanted to intern, get her coffee, or just be around her magic. I was truly put off by the industry I admired most. I decided to take costume design classes instead of fashion design ones, and my life changed from there on out.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

I was lucky to assist on a TV show, where I met Chris Rock and he hired me to be the costume designer for his show. I still work with him 25 years later!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Trying to steam out a crease while someone was wearing a garment…I was new to the job and it was a fuller skirt, so I figured it would be okay. Bad mistake!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My company stands out because I have such a passion for what I do and am dedicated to make people feel more comfortable in their own skin. It is so truly rewarding.

At the beginning of my career, I had a client who was very self-conscious as she had a baby and was looking to rejoin the workforce. Seeing her in new clothes that she couldn’t imagine would look good on herself was amazing to see.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Stay motivated and creative by going to museums, exhibits, fashion shows and high-end stores. Find things that inspire and excite you. You won’t burn out if you are truly passionate about something. For those days when I can’t seem to focus much, a supplement that contains Ashwagandha and phosphatidylserine like vitafusion Brain Food helps support brain nourishment, focus, and stress.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Working with someone with low self-esteem and putting the right clothes on them is rewarding every time.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

The first time I put Chris Rock in a suit, he said, “Dress me for the job I want, not the job I have!” and I’ve always lived by that motto.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

Up cycling as well as recreating vintage outfits and accessories are coming around again. I think this is great for the environment and for people to not buy “cookie cutter” outfits from chain stores as people are regaining confidence and looking unique. Make sure to stretch those dollars by washing clothes with a cost-effective and sustainable laundry detergent — I like Arm & Hammer’s Odor Blasters for deodorizing funky smells and stains, and their Sensitive Skin formula which is great for those with skin sensitivities.

Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

Resilience, confidence, passion, strength, and creativity. I think you need a little of all these traits to succeed in many fields, but especially in the fashion industry. As someone who has initially turned away from fashion designing, I think these qualities that I just listed are valuable to the progression of my career.

Resilience — I’ve literally knocked on doors and retail stores until someone gave me (as a high schooler) a chance to work in fashion. I started with being the bag check girl in one of the swankiest boutiques in NYC and eventually learned about brands and designers to develop skills to become a salesperson the next year. Confidence — My first job in the movie business revolves around doing returns in the fanciest of stores and not being intimidated by the salesperson to keep it. Passion — Never accept “No” for an answer. I’ve previously cold called designer showrooms to see if I could be a “gal Friday” to be surrounded by creativity. Strength — Although I received a ton of no’s, knowing that this is what I wanted to do gave me strength to push through when I worked for free at the start of my career. Creativity — Spend your Saturdays finding inspiration through vintage shows, thrift stores, flee markets, galleries, museums, anything that could spark an idea. If you love a garment and are trying to add your own flair to it, embrace any “mistakes” even if the pockets you sewed on are upside down.

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

I think people in the industry should be kinder to people who don’t look like the models we see on the runway, and we should start embracing more shapes and sizes. The industry seems to be making changes little by little, but inclusivity has become more and more important for the public eye as time goes on.

With the influence of young people making their way into this field, they’re bringing their modern take on what beauty really is and creating a more realistic standard that represents what the world actually looks like.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Well, if this is relating to my career, I wish fashion could be a little less expensive while still being ethical and better quality. A lot of these companies profit off their improper treatment of workers, and wasteful, harmful to the environment, and methods of manufacturing. Even with these higher-end brands, we hear scandals all the time about how the companies are poorly handling their garments and employees.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!