Amanda Nelson: “Breath”

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Growing up I was never really afforded “travel”. That concept was foreign to myself as my family didn’t have much in terms of finances. My parents taught us (my brother and I) incredible life lessons and provided as best they could, however I always had this sense of adventure in me that could only be nourished by playing in the alley with my friends. No vacations like the rest of my friends. Fast forward to college, which was something I thought was the logical next step, turns out it was just another way for me to create debt, and do what society told me I should do. I chose poorly and ended up hanging out with people who didn’t nurture my growth or potential and stayed stagnant right along with them. I ended up in the government system of welfare and food stamps at 18–19 years old. It wasn’t until my routine and daily life was shaken that I realized I was worth more. My partner at the time broke up with me and my world seemingly ended right along with it…. turns out that was the best thing that could’ve happened to me. After the healing started to set in, it felt like my eyes were opened and I was seeing alternative opportunities everywhere. That included a new relationship that offered a new physical location. Looking back now, I think the biggest part of my growth was physically removing myself from the town I lived, in order to fully blossom. Now it is my honor to help inspire others to live their most independent and freedom driven lives, whether or not travel is accessible to you.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

In May of 2020 when the world was full of unknown and locked doors, my husband and I went to an island for 30 days to clear our minds. We rented a house (scored a killer deal, because well, no one was traveling) and got to work on relaxing. While he worked from the beach house during the day I had nothing but time because I was furloughed from my job due to the pandemic. My days were filled with -yes relaxing, but also strategy. It was my time to really sit with myself and get strategic about what I wanted in this life. I did just that, I wrote down things I loved and tried to figure out how to turn them into ways to make money and eventually a career.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

Natural born leader yes, natural born entrepreneur…no. I’ve always held management roles, but leading a team is very different than leading a team and running the ship simultaneously. It is a skill that while many possess, I truly believe it needs to be practiced often. In 2015 I quit my job to start my own clothing boutique which was my first real venture into entrepreneurship. I had no clue what I was doing, but I learned along the way. I wasn’t afraid to ask questions and through that I was able to grow and develop that aptitude for entrepreneurship.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My husband. He never told me I couldn’t do anything (I am a very independent person so that wouldn’t have gone over well anyway if he had) but instead, he asks and tries to learn through research. Which is everything I don’t do at first, so the balance is perfect.

He would always say, well have you thought about ___? Or, what will you do to source ___? Always asking the questions that I never think of, which is very helpful when someone is just starting out.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My story. From food stamps to building an empire. Nothing was handed to me, I didn’t marry rich, didn’t go to college on a full scholarship, didn’t have a rich family, I took risks, asked questions, and figured it out. By sharing my lived experiences, it helps shape people and show them what is possible for them. Plus who doesn’t love a good underdog story?

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Curiosity. Asking questions REGARDLESS of rejection.

Grit. In order to be successful, you have to be willing to do what it takes. Staying up all night to make sure a launch goes off without a hitch….things like that!

Authenticity. I model my business around who I am and what works for me, not what everyone else is doing.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Needing to be on every single new social media platform that arises. FOMO is real, but if it ain’t broke don’t try to fix it.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Personality tests!! All. The. Way.

Try to nurture each relationship in different ways. Burn out looks different for everyone, so take the time to try and figure out how that may affect certain members of your team.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Position yourself as the expert of your craft. Even if you don’t feel confident. The second you OWN your story and start showing up as an authority figure- things will start to shift.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

I believe that consumers/people need someone to look up to. If you can be that for them, you never know who’s day you can make. We all just want to be seen/heard.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Trying to do it all at once. I believe that a CEO/founder should know how to do almost everything about their business on a small level- but that doesn’t mean you should be the one actually doing it all. Delegate that!

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

As soon as you hire your first employee it becomes even more apparent that there is a lot more at stake here than a “regular job” may offer. Boom, there is your first leadership emotional realization. No matter if you have 1 employee, 100 or thousands, I think it is important to be self aware with how you handle the highs and lows of your business. Because, let’s be honest, how you handle them can be seen, felt and the implications are deeper than you may think. People, and especially your employees can pick up on mood shifts, or anticipate your reaction. So let’s make sure it is one that fosters a solid work environment.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

My first ever paid property visit. I was on cloud 9 when that property said they would pay me to stay there. You have to remember… travel was something I was never able to afford so this was HUGE for me.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

It’s actually the same story from above, let me explain. I received an email from the property stating that they were interested in paying me to stay there and like I said above- I was ecstatic! However, because I had no experience and frankly no clue what the next step was, there was no contract, invoice or real way to lock it in. Thus, the deal fell through. I tried to save it, but it was not coming back to life. Looking back, I’m glad it happened because it taught me about business processes in a very real way!

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

Like water on a duck’s back…. I knew I had to keep sending pitches and forging forward.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

A Why. — If you’re just starting a business to start one, it won’t get you anywhere during the tough times. You need a strong “why” to get you out of bed on the days when it seems impossible. (& trust me those days will come, it’s part of being an entrepreneur) Non-negotiables. — What are some of the non-negotiables that you will need in order to be successful? Write them down, and do them each day. (Ex; a morning routine, working out, meditation, etc.) Habits- Strong habits win every time. I always recommend the book, Atomic Habits by James Clear, to almost every entrepreneur I meet. Confidants. — Who can you chat with when things get hard? It is important to offload sometimes, during a High or a Low. Find someone who you can trust completely and can share these times with. Breath. You’re doing it right now, but do you really know it’s importance? Yes, of course, it keeps you alive — but it does a lot more than that. It has the power to control and regulate your nervous system during those highs and lows. It’s a severely underutilized way to handle those moments.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilient people don’t give a f*ck. They often don’t care about what others think, and if they do, they don’t let it dictate the trajectory of their lives. They keep going, keep chipping away at their goals despite adversity. Be more resilient.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Yes and No. I tend to lean on the positive side of things in my personal life but am a realist in my business life. In a difficult situation, sometimes it is what it is. Sometimes it’s too late to fix it, or change the problem, however it;s never too late to change your attitude. I have reminders in my phone that go off at random times/dates that help me to take a step back and look at the bigger picture.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Emotions are energy and energy radiates. Whether positive or negative- It can change someone’s life. Whether it is someone who you see in an office everyday, on zoom, or a client who you meet with once a quarter. Ask yourself what kind of impact you want to have on your team and make sure your actions are aligned.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

Operate from possibility not circumstance. If you would have told me while I was on food stamps that once day I’d be getting paid to travel, helping thousands of people, and speaking to hundreds of thousands, I would have told you to f*ck off. This quote helps me to remember that your circumstances DO NOT DEFINE YOU! How can you operate from a place of opportunity and possibility rather than what is surrounding you now?

