Amanda Lyberg of ‘EVA UNDER FIRE’: “Expect problems. It doesn’t mean you failed”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Amanda Lyberg.

Amanda Lyberg of EVA UNDER FIRE is a rising star in music. This is not only because of her incredible voice and talent, but also because of her character. She is the very example of how the ‘good guy’ can win — on the strength of a demo randomly sent to Better Noise Music, her band got signed and will release their first album for Better Noise in 2021.

Amanda grew up with adversity and turned it into a mission to do good works. By day, the singer is a clinical psychologist and her extensive education on the topic and her empathy comes through in everything she does — especially her music.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

My mom was a band kid until high school when she didn’t think it was cool anymore and my dad was a burnout with a big personality. He actually really enjoyed the performing arts. My parents were really young parents and I grew up listening to their music: Metallica, Zeppelin, Scorpions, AC/DC, etc. I was named after the song “Amanda” by Boston! I never thought I was cool enough to be a rocker, haha. Turns out rock music is just in my soul.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I got my love of performing arts from my dad. I started writing songs at age 6. I started singing in talent shows and local theatre at age 11. Then some guys I knew in high school started a band. The guitar player was dating a friend of mine and she volunteered me to sing for their band. I was mortified. Mostly because I was kinda shy and had never sang rock music before. I was so afraid everyone would call me a poser, haha! I tried dropping out of the school’s Battle of the Bands that year but I’m glad my friends didn’t let me. We played it and won and that sealed the deal for me. I had fallen in love with Rock N Roll.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I wrote our new song Heroin(e) straight from the heart of personal experience. It was one of the first songs we wrote for the upcoming record and we weren’t sure if it would make the cut. I’ve never been so honest in all my life. It’s sad and desperate and painful and angry. I had no idea what to expect when we turned it in. Sending that email made me hold my breath because it felt like I just handed someone my diary! But then we got a call from our label rep. He said, “Listen, I know the album isn’t even finished yet but we have this movie called Sno Babies and Heroin(e) NEEDS to be on the soundtrack. Let’s get that song done ASAP”. Sno Babies is out now and I can’t believe our song is actually in this incredible film! It felt like my dad (RIP) was smiling at me in that perfectly unexpected moment. I felt instant validation and overwhelming gratitude. Our rep probably thought I was crazy cause I was literally on the call-in tears. I remember my response to him: “Look, I know you don’t know me yet but this specific song means a lot to me so thank you”. To all of you reading this who have listened to our song Heroin(e) and watched the Sno Babies movie, THANK YOU. ❤

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I shudder at the memory but if I’m honest, I totally had a fangirl moment! I was offered an awesome opportunity to have a cameo performance in an upcoming film you’ll hear about soon:: wink, wink::. The day of filming, I dragged myself from the hotel room at some awful time of morning to grab coffee before heading to set. I was nervous because I knew I would be meeting some BIG industry names that day, namely, Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach. As I was mentally preparing for the day, I hit the button for the elevator. Ding, elevator door opens and there’s Jacoby with some scramby eggs! My brain was so unprepared all I could stutter was “Oh my god…. HI” Bahahahaha. Then I realized we were scheduled to ride in the same vehicle to set. He definitely had questioning eyes when he glanced at his manager like “Is fangirl supposed to be here”? I quickly made casual conversation and slid in the fact that I was the new kid on the block at the label. As soon as he understood, he basically took it upon himself to onboard me which was super kind of him LOL. Lesson 1: Act like you’re supposed to be there when you ARE supposed to be there because if not you make people nervous, ha!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Figuring out our plan to unleash our epic new album in the middle of a global pandemic. Fraught with peril but worth it!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

The more diversity you have, the more relatable the material. If the content is relatable, then you cast a wider net which substantially increases your chances of influencing positive change. I love the Sno Babies film because it isn’t Hollywood’s typical depiction of an addict. I love our song Heroin(e) because the emotion is raw and real and rock culture embraces that. Diversity in media also allows more people to have representation. Representation in film and television serves to embrace and celebrate people’s differences instead of demonizing them. It helps us change our narrative as a culture. Finally, diversity is honest. The reality is that no two people are the same. So, the media should reflect that.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.



1. Be kind

2. Be driven

3. This is a business so weigh your investment

4. Build a strong team

5. Expect problems. It doesn’t mean you failed.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?



Understand and honor the fact that you are not a robot. Take the time you need with the people you need. Not everything you do has to “make sense”. Challenge concepts like “well that’s just how it works”.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂



More access to mental health services for more people at all levels of need.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My family and friends have always been supportive but I can be shy. One of the most influential conversations I had was with actor Marc Menchaca. He said, “I want you to know you belong here. You should stop referring to yourself as the little guy. What you say about yourself matters. And if your label thinks you belong here, you should be proud of yourself and own that”. His pep talk was so needed and so genuine. His words were truly a gift in that moment and I’ll carry that always.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The Bible has a verse that says, “Question everything”. I love that because it honors my discernment. Not encouraging me to be suspicious in all things necessarily, but certainly to pay attention. To other’s motives, to my own motives, to the energy around me, etc. It helps me keep in mind that I should live my life with intention.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂



P!NK ❤❤❤❤ Her voice is amazing and she has an incredible outlook on life. She’s also an amazing performer and has been an influence in my singing style since her early days. She was my bridge from pop to rock and I’m grateful for her outspoken nature. It helped me find my own brand of badassery.

How can our readers follow you online?



Everywhere! Look us up on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to follow our antics. Stream our music on Spotify, Apple Music and Google Play. Check out our music videos on YouTube!