Amanda K. Barritt of Esquire Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt: “Be a problem-solver, not an impediment to getting a transaction closed”

As a part of my series about strong women leaders of the Real Estate industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amanda Barritt.

Amanda Barritt is a Florida Bar Board Certified expert in Condominium & Planned Development Law and is chair of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt’s Real Estate Department and Condominium and Homeowners’ Associations Practice Group in Fort Myers. She concentrates her practice in real estate law and, more specifically, in the areas of residential and commercial community associations, real estate transactions, contract preparation, and real estate development. Amanda represents residential and commercial condominium, homeowners’ and property owners’ associations, non-profit social and recreational clubs, developers, builders and individuals and blogs on these topics on The Legal Scoop on Southwest Florida Real Estate.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

Going into law school, I knew I was not interested in being a litigator and wanted to handle more of the business side of the law. With a bachelor’s degree in industrial design, I was initially interested in intellectual property law but while in law school, I did well in my property course and became interested in real property law. I now enjoy playing a part in shaping the community by representing developers and commercial investors in Southwest Florida, and property owners’ associations for both commercial and residential subdivisions.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

While a relatively new law, I was representing a commercial property owner who owned a business on property that was the part of a larger community that included primarily residential condominium property, I attended an association meeting in the middle of a perfect winter day in Southwest Florida. There wasn’t a cloud in the sky and humidity was down. Some of the residents and board members got into an argument and someone was literally about to get punched. I will never forget the thought running through my head that here we are inside in a dark clubhouse in the middle of a beautiful perfect day, neighbors together and they can’t get along. The experience was eye-opening in that it shows how important and personal association matters are to the residents, but also how fast these emotions can escalate a dispute over an often minor matter in the scheme of things. We live in paradise and sometimes should be reminded of that and try to collaborate amicably with our adversaries, neighbors and colleagues so we can get back outside and enjoy it sooner than later.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Denis Noah, who has recently retired from nearly 40 years at Henderson Franklin, was the real estate department head who hired me as a one-year associate. He is intimately familiar with most of the property in Lee County and has a stellar memory! He was and is a tremendous resource for title matters and always supported me through becoming a partner at the firm. Tom Gunderson also has been my mentor and has brought me in on many exciting development projects which has given me great experience and fostered my property owners’ association practice. Both Tom and Denis are highly respected real estate attorneys and I have been fortunate to follow behind them.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. The Real Estate industry, like the Veterinarian, Nursing and Public Relations fields, is a women dominated industry. Yet despite this, less than 20 percent of senior positions in Real Estate companies are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what do you think is the cause of this imbalance?

I equate the Real Estate Industry with the legal industry in this regard. I think they are both rooted in a lot of history where men made up all of the leadership positions, or perhaps all of the positions, for decades. I have learned from experience with law firms, businesses, volunteer boards and churches, and the government, that the leaders may have the best ideas and intentions to make improvements and move things forward, but it is hard to turn large ships that have been operating the same way for a long time. There is definitely institutional memory. This said, I do see a lot of women in leadership roles in my firm and other law firms so I think it is improving.

What 3 things can be done by a) individuals b) companies and/or c) society to support greater gender balance going forward?

1) Provide increased flex time for both men and women to allow them to balance family obligations with work schedules;

2) Don’t “ding” women for time taken out for maternity leave;

3) Award leadership positions and advancements to the best person for the job.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

My female colleagues probably all have stories of being spoken to by a male attorney or business colleague in a manner that would most likely not happen if they were a man. I find most men are respectful and treat female colleagues equally but there are still some out there that simply do not.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry?

1) The industry is constantly moving and developing.

2) The history of how title changed hands and how you may come across a few names back in a title chain that you recognize because the property was at one time owned by family or investor who helped to shape the area.

3) A healthy real estate market equates to a prosperous economy.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

1) I do not want to see the market grow too high too fast as it did before the downturn.

2) There needs to be a healthy balance of growth and development coupled with responsible consideration for sustainability and the provision of adequate infrastructure to handle the growth.

3) The pandemic, of course, it the top of everyone’s mind. I am hoping that there will not be a ripple effect resulting from the shut-down in the spring, and that there will not be additional shut-downs so that our businesses have the change to recover.

What advice would you give to other leaders to help their team to thrive?

I think a good leader considers the voices of other colleagues and staff. For instance, I value the suggestions and feedback from our secretaries and paralegals just as much as our attorneys. The staff are on the front lines and are invaluable.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

1. Be a problem-solver, not an impediment to getting a transaction closed. Have a positive and pleasant attitude. The best advertising is word of mouth referrals.

2. It is not all about the commission check. A good agent will lead their client through the often frustrating transaction and closing process and will anticipate possible problems ahead of time and prepare to address them.

3. In order to make money as a developer or investor, you need to be willing to assume some risk. You should understand what your possible risks are and balance that with the expected outcome. You also need to consider and prepare for unforeseen circumstances, such as hurricanes, market changes and pandemics. Surround yourself with a team on knowledgeable advisors to help navigate these challenges.

4. A real estate attorney may cost a little more money than you think you want to spend up front but can save you thousands more by preventing you from having to defend yourself from a lawsuit or getting you out of a contract with unexpected terms.

5. Condominiums are a different form ownership than a single-family lot with a homeowners’ association. Speak to a real estate attorney before you sign a binding contract so you know exactly the type of property you are buying and the resulting implications.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

You never know what your idea can trigger. Be kind to others and don’t be so easy to be offended by other people’s opinions. Don’t participate in debates on social media. Use social media only as a tool to share positive messages and try not to look at it very often!

How can our readers follow you online?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/amandabarritt/

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights!