Amanda June and Cole Vosbury of The Lovers: “Be passionate about what you are doing and don’t rely on the adulation”

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Amanda June and Cole Vosbury, of Meet The Lovers .

Two singer-songwriters who met by divine will at a writer’s night in Franklin, TN on the night of February 26, 2014. After Vosbury’s national success as a Top 5 finalist on season 5 of NBC’s The Voice, he was on and off the road touring state by state and brought Amanda June alongside to perform songs they had recently written together. They naturally became inseparable, sharing every stage together from there on out. The two decided to combine forces and a couple years later, they decided to put out music together as “The Lovers.” Inspired by the depth of the meaning behind The Lovers Tarot Card, you could say the birth of the creative pair was truly in the cards. “Together they are seamless, each artist’s voice complementing the other’s wonderfully with a magic that happens on and off stage.”

In 2016, they released a live acoustic video of their first duet, “Let’s Get Lost”, that they co-wrote for their new venture as a duo. The video was shared on social media graciously by Rob Dyrdek; A reality TV personality, and former professional skateboarder best known for his roles in the reality shows Rob & Big, Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness, who they happened to meet by chance one night in Ohio through a family friend. That act alone exposed their song to a wide range of viewers all over the world who immediately connected with the way the song was performed raw and full of emotion. “With a simple, beautiful melody accompanied by calm and elegant acoustic guitar arrangements, ‘Let’s Get Lost’ is reminiscent of the golden age of country music and evokes a profound nostalgia for youthful love in a hard world.” That got the ball rolling and the next year they released “Let’s Get Lost” as a their first single which laid the foundation to hold the umbrella that is “The Lovers.” Reaching over a million streams on Spotify and over 500,000 video views, the song seems to have reached a worldwide audience. Cole’s unique style stands out with a soulful, intriguing gravelly voice that compliments his blues, rock, and pop influences on the guitar. Beautifully paired with the rootsy, melodic vocals of Amanda June accompanied by her warm acoustic sounds the two join as one powerful force of energy.

They have gained an organic following from playing sought after listening rooms, theaters, and music festivals for the past 7 years. In 2020, exactly 6 years to the day they met, Cole & Amanda June released their long-awaited 7 song Debut EP. It was recorded and produced by The Lovers in their living room studio. It is a labor of love influenced by Americana, Country, and soul music. From the very first tune of the EP “Livin’ Life and Killin’ Time,” co-written with hit songwriter and dear friend Dave Pahanish, you know you are in for a treat. “The Lovers” album from beginning to end is a breath of fresh air as the nostalgic sounds and captivating melodies of The Lovers bring you into their world of imagination. They are both artists in their own right and live to create whether that be visual art or music. Cole also releases his own solo work that he is very passionate about and has two full lengths albums out with a large catalog of music waiting to be heard. The most important thing to them now day in and day out is to be home more to make sure they have as much time as possible to make music or sit around and listen to their favorite records.

Their second EP ‘Lite Brite’ is due to release June 10, 2021 which is completely written, performed and recorded by the two of them over the course of a year. Inspired by the kind of music and sounds they were hearing at the time, their new EP leans more towards folk and synth-pop. Their EP is sure to take you to another state of mind. The Lovers music is evergreen and they can’t wait to share the new record.*

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Cole: I grew up in Bossier City, Louisiana, 1 of 6 siblings. Music is a thread that runs throughout my lineage. I first sang publicly at 5 years old and continued singing publicly for the remainder of my childhood. This would not have been possible without my family’s life already steeped in music before I was even born. At 9 years old I was given my first real drum set, which I still have and use for recording to this day. I fell in love with the drums and that was when I started to become completely immersed in music. A level of focus and attention that helped me to understand how the music lived and breathed. From there I started playing piano then guitar and bass and pretty much anything with strings. I also began multi-track recording myself around the age of 13 and never looked back. That was really all I cared about. The ability to write a song and to be able to record it, and that’s still really all I care about.

Amanda: I grew up in the same house since I was 1 in a neighborhood that provided us with a great deal of friends who were like family to us and still are. I was very fortunate to have a stable home with loving supportive parents who recognized my passion for music and singing early on. It was a pretty traditional textbook childhood. All of the things that come with being a kid and being involved around the town in different activities like summer theater, and sports. I started taking piano lessons at a young age and soon moved onto the acoustic guitar taking a few lessons but mostly self-taught. I wanted to be able to write songs with my guitar and perform them on stage. I have a lot of memories of doing singing competitions, talent shows and performing anywhere I could whether that be at school or a local event. Once I graduated high school at the age of 17 I moved to Nashville a few months later where my career and life as a true artist/musician began.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Cole: I come from a long line of musicians so music is ingrained in me. Like the color of my hair, I had no say in the matter. Music has been with me since before I was cognizant of it.

Amanda: I’ve had a deep passion for singing since I was a kid and I knew that nothing else fulfilled me that way music did. I decided in my teenage years that I wanted to move to Nashville to write and perform with the goal in mind to make that my full time gig, which I did! I went to a summer camp in high school in Franklin, TN called The JAM and that really secured my feelings in what I wanted to do with my life and that the first place to start that dream was Nashville. I never had any doubts that I wanted to be a musician and live in that space for the rest of my life.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Cole: I shared the stage with Jimmy Vaughan, older brother of Stevie Ray Vaughan. I was only 22 so I didn’t recognize the importance of the moment while it was occurring but he offered me his guitar to play and he made a special point to tell me goodbye as he was leaving out the back door of the venue. I have long felt a bit of a kindred spirit with SRV so that memory has been and always will be with me. Since I was born in April of 1991, 8 months after SRV’s death, I’ll never have the chance to meet him. I know that’s as close as I will ever get.

Amanda: We met Rob Dyrdek through one of my dearest friends back home and he helped promote our first ever acoustic video we shot in 2016. Rob is from the same area I am and we were both in town with family for Christmas. It was a very surreal thing to have your video blasted to that many people online and be met with such a positive lasting response. Rob is a great guy who kept his word to us and is very down to earth.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Cole: Trusting people to be honest and upfront when it comes to the money they are making off of you, and then trusting them to pay you fairly.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Cole: I’m constantly writing and recording. In 2020 I composed and recorded roughly 10 albums or EPs. They range from lo-fi acoustic folk to hard rock to electronic music to goth rock, new-wave and synth pop. I never tire of creative expression through music and I like to keep myself surprised just as much as the potential listener.

Amanda: We have more live videos coming to Youtube in the near future for people to check out.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

To show different perspectives and cultures. To bring awareness into our lives and learn about folks who may live differently than we do.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Cole: 1. Nothing really matters. 2. Nobody cares as much as you do about your art. Amanda: That there are no rules, there is room for everyone, comparison kills joy, keep writing by yourself even if you don’t love what is coming out, don’t play shows for free.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Cole: Be passionate about what you are doing and don’t rely on the adulation, adoration and approval of others for your self-worth or the worth of your artistic/creative output.

Amanda: Do only what you feel like doing and stay true to you. Don’t do something just to please someone else if you won’t be happy.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Go Vegan for the animals, the planet and our health.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Cole: Cee Lo Green, without his solitary push of a button, my life would have been very different up to this point.

Also, family friends Steve & Jeanie Nichols. Their kind and generous nature have provided me with support in a myriad of ways and for that, I am grateful.

Amanda: Yes. Mine is “my person” and my life partner..Cole. Forever grateful for him and for what I learn from him everyday since we met in 2014. None of this would be possible otherwise. My life changed that night when we were introduced and I have had the best teacher and role model in music and we have grown so much together in every way since then…spiritually, musically and emotionally. He inspires me deeply through his own gifts and the music he creates along with the music we’ve been blessed to create together. My life is enriched by his love and the music that he discovers and shares with me that I couldn’t live my life without.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Cole: “You can fail at what you don’t love, so you might as well do what you love.” — Jim Carrey

Amanda: “There’s no tomorrow, only today so start today.” It helps me focus on my goals and what I want to create for myself in the present moment and not put things off out of fear or letting my ego convince me that I’m comfortable and that I can/should wait…Wait for what?

How can our readers follow you online?

They can follow us on Instagram at @theloversmusic and Facebook @followthelovers where we are most active or find us on our website www.theloversmusic.com for recent news and tour dates & subscribe to our email list.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!