Amanda Hall Of ISI Elite Training: “You cannot take care of others if you don’t take care of yourself”

You cannot take care of others if you don’t take care of yourself.

As a part of our series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amanda Hall.

Amanda Hall is the Chief Operating Officer for ISI Elite Training. Amanda has fine-tuned her passion for taking a vision from imagination to reality during her journey to the C-Suite. During her professional career, she has been intimately involved in the franchise and business development for Verizon, Burn Boot Camp, and Clean Juice. Amanda’s most important goal is to lead by example and inspire her daughters to strive for their dreams and reach for the stars in every aspect of their lives.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I am an original South Carolina girl with an unquenchable passion for living a life of health and fitness. This includes exercising and being active and making sure the foods I put in my body are the healthiest possible. My road to Chief Operating Officer at ISI Elite Training started with Verizon Wireless almost 20 years ago. I started as a sales representative and moved through the ranks toward business development and setting up operating systems. After Verizon, I joined Burn Boot Camp in Huntersville, North Carolina, as the Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations. We scaled this incredible fitness concept from 16 to 270 gyms across 38 states. I also spent time with a fantastic all organic-based fast-casual restaurant, Clean Juice, before returning to my true passion of working with boutique fitness franchising concepts. When the opportunity for the COO position was offered to me, I was thrilled and honored. I have two beautiful daughters and am passionate about being a role model for them professionally and personally.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career with ISI Elite Training? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Diving into how to get exposure for the franchise development sales side by tapping into the broker networks helping brands grow is a recent interest of mine. I found out that although fitness is a vast industry, it is a small world. I’ve been able to meet people throughout my professional career who are just as interested in helping at ISI Elite Training as they did with other brands. I’ve been fortunate enough to be associated with overtime. Interestingly, no matter the brand, people in franchising development are passionate about helping build those brands, and it is not as siloed as I initially thought. Franchising always seemed like a big world, but I found out that it is not as big as one might think.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

What turned out to be a mistake ended up being a great lesson in humility and the belief in not taking yourself too seriously and remembering we are all human no matter where we find ourselves, personally or professionally. Early in my career, I attended a reception for a software system enterprise conference that the company I worked for was attending. The POS software company had rented a luxurious house on Venice Beach with fantastic ocean views, a beautiful, lush courtyard, and everything you would imagine from a California beach house. There were quite a few people there, many of them CEOs and other high-level company executives. As I arrived and began crossing the courtyard to meet up with other company members, I was in awe of my surroundings and excited to be attending such an important business event. My excitement got the best of me, and I did not see the pool in the middle of the courtyard until I fell into it. Suffice to say, I made a big splash at that event, and let’s say it will always be a memorable moment in my professional career. The mistake I made was not looking where I was walking. The lesson is although it is advisable to look ahead, don’t ever take the present for granted.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The person who I am most grateful for in my professional career is Dean Antonelli. I worked for him for approximately eleven years at Verizon. His famous quote was, “do a job before you get a job,” and that is a mindset I’ve followed throughout my career. He was a master delegator and would create opportunities for people to step into, which gave many of us the chance to shine and discover aspects about ourselves that we didn’t know or think, we could achieve.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Health and wellness are significant factors in a person’s overall health, and it impacts nearly every aspect of their lives and the lives around them. As the COO of a rapidly growing fitness boutique concept, we create the space and energy levels for all people to engage in a team-style athletic-based training module. And this is done by design. As humans, we thrive on community, and we are naturally conducive to connecting with others to gain experience, influence, and learning. My role at ISI Elite Training is a robust platform for people to make those connection points within a surrounding that focuses on health and wellness training. The more people can introduce and retain a lifestyle based on proper health and wellness, the more significant the impact this will make on a personal and community level, which connects us all no matter where we live or what our background is. Creating a synergy of health and wellness is a more significant impact on how we continue to live our lives.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Number one is putting yourself first. You must take care of yourself before you can take care of others. My advice here is to get up and move! Exercise daily. Walking, dancing, yoga, whatever it is trying to get out every day. The best way to maintain a daily regimen is to find a way to integrate it into your daily routine. This can include walking your dog, using steps instead of elevators, or just walking around the block of your neighborhood on your lunch break (if you work from home). Second, practice gratitude daily. In any leadership, you must come from a place of gratefulness in everything you do. My practice is to keep a gratitude journal where I spend a few minutes focused on this task. Third, not only write down your gratitude list but spend a few more minutes writing down your thoughts. Writers sometimes call these ‘morning pages.’ It is an opportunity to clear your mind of ideas by writing them all down on paper. It is a mental exercise as much as an organizational task. It helps me define my priorities for the day and start each morning with a clear mind. Lastly, food is fuel. Daily, it is essential to eat a proper diet to fuel your body correctly. Nutrition fuels not just the body but the mind and using food as fuel is a mindset that many people lead forward with daily. The right foods can supply energy to the body, clarity in mind, and help improve your mood. These are all attributes needed to fill each day with positive outcomes for every task you pursue.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would start a movement where employers were more actively involved in their employees’ physical and mental health. This movement would go beyond the health and wellness packages many companies offer and include a set time to exercise each day, just like your lunch hour. My movement would set aside an additional hour each day for a wellness activity sponsored by the employer. This could be creating a walking group or yoga class, but my movement would change how we merge our work/life balance during business hours. This would be a huge game-changer.

This is a core passion of mine. I want people to live as healthy as possible. Eat good, healthy foods and exercise daily. Get your body moving as much as possible. Find a physical activity you enjoy and throw yourself into it.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

First, follow your instincts. We are all given an incredible sense of intuition, and I wish I had listened to mine much early in life. Secondly, it’s ok to be human and to make mistakes and learn from them. Thirdly, ask questions and never assume you know everything. Don’t take anything at face value. Apply your experience to the question before you, and don’t be afraid to add in your perspective. Fourth, never be scared to fail. Success is gained by those who have experienced failure through trying and repeatedly trying until it is perfected. Lastly, it is better to give than receive. All these elements tie together in the simple observance that you are just trying to make it through the day with confidence, health, happiness, and juggling all the little (and sometimes big) struggles in life — just like everybody else. One added mention is to make sure to take care of yourself first. You cannot take care of others if you don’t take care of yourself.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Hands down, for me, is mental health. I have experienced some mental health issues in the past, not only myself but have had family members go through times of struggle. I want to point to what I said earlier about the importance of instituting some form of nutritional health and fitness practice into your life. So much of our overall health and well-being comes from eating and how and when we exercise. Health and fitness have a significant influence.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Please follow me on Instagram: AhallNC and LinkedIn at Amanda Hall.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!