Amanda Gunawan of OWIU Design: “A trust in yourself”

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Amanda Gunawan, Founding Principal of OWIU Design, a designer based in Los Angeles. She was born in Indonesia and raised in Singapore and obtained her bachelors’ degree in architecture from Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc), receiving the prestigious merit thesis prize.

Amanda has a diverse design background. She worked in Urban Planning and Design at the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Singapore, which oversees the master-planning for the country. More recently, she worked for Pritzker-prize winning Architect, Thom Mayne of Morphosis Architects.

Amanda also actively works to create creative content for brands such as Dyson, Samsung and Google.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I was born in Indonesia and then moved to Singapore when I was 5 because of the civil unrest that was happening at the time. I grew up in Singapore and then came to Los Angeles to study Architecture and have been here for 9 years now. It’s great because I am very much exposed to the two different worlds and their cultures.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

I had always known I wanted to be in Design. I knew my primary way of expression was visual and tactile. I liked to make things. I wanted to do Architecture because I wanted to be able to create and impact on a large and spatial scale.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Too many interesting stories such that interesting stories have become an everyday norm for me. I once got into a car accident (it was my fault, I lightly rear-ended his car) with someone who I ended up hiring.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Resilience. I think this one is self-explanatory. I don’t remember the number of times I have had to muster the strength to get up and keep going after a fall. Moving forward, I do not expect a particularly different journey with regards to this.

Humility. Being able to accept that you don’t actually know everything and need the help of others who will be better than you at so many things 99% of the time.

Discipline. All talk and no action leads to nothing. The difference between someone who can lead and someone who can’t is that a leader holds themselves accountable vs having other people to do that for you. That is discipline.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

Any idea that is not the norm or familiar would naturally be met with resistance by the general public. Our society was built upon patriarchal values. It was only quite recently that women started working and taking on jobs that are usually done by men. A woman’s place used to only be in a domestic setting and a man would come home from work wanting to escape his work environment, so work was not something that was talked about at home with their wives. Tangentially, the disassociation would further extend to them having it in their minds that women could not possibly understand what goes on during work or have an idea that might be relevant to it.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

In the past, I have had to write scripts containing the things/ideas I want to convey during a pitch for both me and my partner just in case they don’t hear it when it’s coming from me. Sad to say that practice has come in handy many times.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

Absolutely nothing different from what she’s done before. If this uneasiness is unjustified, you do not need to adjust yourself just to accommodate the emotional or psychological needs of other people.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

Simple, put more women in leadership positions.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

Having to write my opinions or ideas down in paper to hand to my partner who is a man and have him deliver the ideas just in case it doesn’t get heard when it comes from me. I can’t think of any man who would ever have to do that.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

A woman always has to be cream-of-the-crop-outstanding for her ideas to be heard while men just have to be great. It’s a similar situation to when someone points out how cute it is to see a dad going out, caring for and interacting with their child alone. Women do that all the time, but no one ever points it out when they see that happening.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

I don’t believe in self-victimization. I think everybody has a choice and we all have an x amount of bandwidth. I allocate a lot of my time to work, especially during the first few years of starting the company but I have the choice to allocate less time to my work and more to my personal life if I wanted to, so it is not a problem for me at all. If I wanted to invest more time into some of my relationships, then I will, it is as simple as that.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

With work I tend to be less emotional, especially when I am doing day-to-day tasks, which at this point in my career, is often. I tick things off checklists on a daily basis and because my work takes up so much of my time. I have somehow conditioned myself to function that way. I started operating in the same manner when I am off-work and it started to take a toll on my relationships. People close to me would feel like a task that I needed to complete before I go off to the next one. I did not like the way that I was making my loved ones feel and that itself was the wake-up call I needed to become better about this.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

As a human being, we have multiple facets to us, all of which we must hone and ensure is at bay at all times. There is the mental, the spiritual, the physical and the emotional. All four systems work together to ensure our well-being. Taking care of our physical side has nothing to do with gender. As a human being, I believe it is crucial to pay attention to your physicality as it is very interconnected with everything else. Beauty to me has a lot to do with health, both mental and physical. Cleanliness, hygiene and taking care of your body are essential. Putting on makeup and looking your best is a choice. If it enhances your confidence, then do it. The key word is “enhance”, you should understand the difference between a necessity and an enhancement and make-up, putting on stylish clothes, etc are enhancements.

How is this similar or different for men?

It is exactly the same for men except that they have less pressure doing so because it is again, not expected of them. When a man does not take care of their appearance, it doesn’t cause an adverse effect on someone’s perception of them. When they do, it greatly enhances it. For a woman, when you do, it’s not as big of a deal because it is expected of us.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Purpose. You need to know exactly what drives you and it should come from an internal source because on this never-ending journey, your faith is going to get tested. Every.Single..Day. In different magnitudes and if your purpose is not clear or comes from an external source, you will likely not make it. Tenacity. The ability to bounce back from setbacks and failures without it lowering your morale. Treating a setback as an opportunity to learn and become better, even welcoming it at times because it’s necessary. A trust in yourself. It is important to always believe in what you can bring to the table because if you don’t, how could you expect other people to. A trust in yourself is not being afraid of the unexpected or the future because you know that you can stand up from the strongest of punches. Open-mindedness. Having the open-mindedness to learn new things every single day is so crucial for growth. People. You cannot possibly do this journey alone. There is no way that you would possess all the skills necessary to run a successful business alone. Your people are your most valuable resource so value them and invest in them greatly.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.