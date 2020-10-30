Contributor Log In/Sign Up
AM REFLECTIONS

Let the sun shine again

I had for my fall a morning walk
Easing my mind from incessant talk
Dark passengers ignite the frantic start
Illusion of grandeur fail ego’s dart
Moving through the windows that close
Where tomorrow lies, nobody knows

I’ve seen you looking through
Doors of perception, lost at inception
All that you think you fear
Melted like snow, ending the tear
All that you think you feel
Flashing of clouds, journey to reel

City searching in its loneliness
Find yourself within the emptiness
All that you think you know
Awakens your heart within the flow
All that exists is happening here
Release your pain, banish the fear

Katherine Tran

    Katherine Tran, The Self Care Queen at Thrive Global

    I am a Transformation Coach from Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

    I focus on behavioral habit change with updating self limiting beliefs to clear subconscious blocks.

    I have a passion for writing based on the school of life and an unquenchable thirst as a seeker of knowledge.

    My writing is based on my personal journey through shadow work.

    The transformational journey through darkness to light within.

    I just released my new book, "Within Her Sound in Silence"

    Are you ready for a transformational journey within??

    👇👇👇👇

    https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08J3YYDSK/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_dX1zFbHJMFBKV

