AM REFLECTIONS

I had for my fall a morning walk

Easing my mind from incessant talk

Dark passengers ignite the frantic start

Illusion of grandeur fail ego’s dart

Moving through the windows that close

Where tomorrow lies, nobody knows

I’ve seen you looking through

Doors of perception, lost at inception

All that you think you fear

Melted like snow, ending the tear

All that you think you feel

Flashing of clouds, journey to reel

City searching in its loneliness

Find yourself within the emptiness

All that you think you know

Awakens your heart within the flow

All that exists is happening here

Release your pain, banish the fear

Katherine Tran