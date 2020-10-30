AM REFLECTIONS

I had for my fall a morning walk
Easing my mind from incessant talk
Dark passengers ignite the frantic start
Illusion of grandeur fail ego’s dart
Moving through the windows that close
Where tomorrow lies, nobody knows
I’ve seen you looking through
Doors of perception, lost at inception
All that you think you fear
Melted like snow, ending the tear
All that you think you feel
Flashing of clouds, journey to reel
City searching in its loneliness
Find yourself within the emptiness
All that you think you know
Awakens your heart within the flow
All that exists is happening here
Release your pain, banish the fear
Katherine Tran