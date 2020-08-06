Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Am I Too Old To Start Something New

Do you think it’s too late to try a new path? Get the answer now.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Am I Too Old To Start Something New

IF YOU THINK YOU ARE TOO OLD OR IT’S TOO LATE TO FIND YOUR DREAM JOB OR LIVE YOUR LIFE PURPOSE, THINK AGAIN!

It is never too late.

Of course, we have all heard that over and over again. But sometimes, we need someone to remind us.

Life is meant to be lived and enjoyed.

The work you are meant to do is waiting for you to discover it.

If you are not positioned in your dream job now, there is probably something deep within your heart, calling you to seek it out.

THE ONLY THING YOU NEED TO STEP ON THE PATH OF FINDING WORK YOU WERE MEANT TO DO IS A DESIRE.

If you are feeling a call or a pull to make a job or career change, the universe is ready and waiting to help you along with unexpected resources, ideas, and helpers.

You simply need to make a commitment to yourself and take the beginning steps to get yourself started. This will affirm to your higher self and to the universe that you are serious and ready for the challenge.

AGE AND EXPERIENCE DO NOT MATTER WHEN IT COMES TO WORK YOU ARE MEANT TO DO.

Age is just a number. No matter your age, if you want to find your dream job, now is the best time to begin.

You would not have a desire for something different than what you are doing now if that were not the case.

Step into your own internal groove by beginning a path of doing work you love and getting paid to do the work you are meant to do!

Whatever skills and tools you have picked up on other paths or endeavors can and will serve as assets in the work that is calling you to take a new path.

Doors will open that you didn’t even know were there before.

Take the first step. The universe is waiting.

……………………………………………………………….

Is your work situation uncertain or frustrating you? Are you without a job or wisely thinking a current furlough may be just the hidden gift to start exploring work you’re truly meant to do? Do you hate your job, but have no idea what to do instead? Attempting to navigate those waters without support is not fun (yes, I do know, but that’s another story). I’m excited to announce that I’ve created The Job I Love Toolkit, with everything you need in a 5 week program that will be very affordable to anyone who needs it. To be the first to hear more details, join the VIP Wait List.

And if you know a friend or neighbor who could use hearing the advice in this article or needs The Job I Love Toolkitplease forward this to them.

Barb Garrison, CC, Career & Money Breakthrough Coach and Job-You-Love Expert at Internal Groove

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Photo by Denys Nevozhai on Unsplash
Community//

Seeking Career Passion: The 10 Biggest Mistakes

by Rikk Hansen
Wisdom//

How to Transform Your Life in Less Than a Year

by Thomas Oppong
Community//

10 Peculiar Questions That Help You Find Your Life Purpose

by Loren Trlin

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.