Am I sure if what I’m committed to is worthwhile?

The Greek goddess Hera is best known for her unstoppable anger and agitated relationship with the promiscuous husband Zeus.

Few, however, know that she is exceptional in her dedication, loyalty, and commitment to preserving family and the sanctity of marriage as a vow to something.

We will dance to bow to her extraordinary sense of loyalty, gracefulness, authoritarian and elegant feminine power, and in the mirror of her projections, which she angrily paints on the scattered Aphrodites, we will see and embody her challenges: feasibility and the transformation of her painful shame into creativity.

We will use the sacred clay to awaken the touch and use it as inspiration for the dance. We will pay tribute to her exceptional abilities of perseverance, dedication, precision and graceful feminine strength.

