Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Am I sure if what I’m committed to is worthwhile?

The Greek goddess Hera is best known for her unstoppable anger and agitated relationship with the promiscuous husband Zeus. Few, however, know that she is exceptional in her dedication, loyalty, and commitment to preserving family and the sanctity of marriage as a vow to something. We will dance to bow to her extraordinary sense of […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The Greek goddess Hera is best known for her unstoppable anger and agitated relationship with the promiscuous husband Zeus.

Few, however, know that she is exceptional in her dedication, loyalty, and commitment to preserving family and the sanctity of marriage as a vow to something.

We will dance to bow to her extraordinary sense of loyalty, gracefulness, authoritarian and elegant feminine power, and in the mirror of her projections, which she angrily paints on the scattered Aphrodites, we will see and embody her challenges: feasibility and the transformation of her painful shame into creativity.

We will use the sacred clay to awaken the touch and use it as inspiration for the dance. We will pay tribute to her exceptional abilities of perseverance, dedication, precision and graceful feminine strength.

If you want to learn more about discovering and awakening your hidden creative potentials by embodying archetypes and if you are looking for a space to allow yourself a deep emotional release through movement and free self-expression to create spacious body and empowered imagination, watch my FREE MASTERCLASS!

    Sandra Anais, Archetype Consultant, Dancer & Embodiment Facilitator, at Archetypes in Motion

    I love to guide people to deep and authentic self expression, so I facilitate unique programs and events that help people recognizing their purpose by using power of archetypes, astrology and mindful movement practice. With knowledge about power dynamics of archetypes and symbols I'll guide you into a self-exploration journey of embracing and translating emotions into movements.

    I am a certified Archetype Consultant by CMED***, Archetype Embodiment Facilitator, mover & dancer, Culturologist, organizer of artistic events and mother of two teenagers and a toddler.

    Last 6 years I dedicated to archetype embodiment theory and practice. I experimented with different groups of people: professional dancers, choreographers, actors, movement therapists, martial artists, psychologists and movement enthusiasts; and now I'm implementing this knowledge into my movement, dance and artistic practice.

    These processes led me to create several dance performances and to facilitate many workshops worldwide.

    I love working with imagination, symbolic systems, with metaphors, with archetypal and mythic narratives and doing this through the arts of movement and dance is truly inspiring!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Sheila Kelley: A Look At S Factor and the Healing Properties Of Sensual Movement!

    by Lauren K. Clark
    Community//

    Maldivian Eyes: Introducing Mariyam Shaghaf and Maldives’ Maiden of Travel and Adventure!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Dynamic Durga! How this gorgeous goddess is giving women crucial leadership lessons today!

    by Sunita Sehmi
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.