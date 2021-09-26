Alyza Brevard-Rodriguez of SW3AT: “Confidence and tenacity”

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Thanks for sharing your platform with me! My name is Alyza and myself and my wife own an infrared sauna studio named SW3AT. We have 2 locations in Northern New Jersey but have recently developed it into a franchise and are seeking out prospects for nationwide territories. I have served almost 10 years in the U.S. Navy as a military police officer, doing similar work in the civilian sector. After being newly married my wife and I started our entrepreneurial journey with a fitness apparel company and developed it into a brick and mortar in 2018. Although I have extensive schooling, none of it was in business so I took an SBA course called “Boots to Business.” After my crash course in business, I was ready to dive in (or so I thought lol). I attempted to get a traditional loan to develop the business and I ended up running into a tremendous number of obstacles. This led to me self-funding the business with money I had saved from a deployment the year prior. I completely wiped out my savings because I couldn’t find any options for capital. Fast forward to a few years operational and another deployment under my belt, we opened our second location and completed the franchising process.

I have always had an entrepreneurship spirit since I was a child. I sold candy bars at school, went door to door in the projects and I even had a paper route. Unfortunately, coming from an underserved population, I never knew what an entrepreneur was. I never knew any business owners or had any mentors or people to guide me…. which is probably what led me to the military. I went into the workforce to a career that I felt could change my circumstances, and it did but I still wasn’t fulfilled. My passion for fitness, health and wellness led me into this particular field but my growth and experiences as a young adult is what motivated and inspired me to bet on myself and start a business.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Well definitely COVID.

Pheww, who would have thought? As a person with a non-traditional business background…COVID was VERY interesting to navigate. Developing new revenue sources, closing down, then reopening, then dealing with a labor shortage, it definitely showed me the tough side of business sooner than I would have liked lol.

But my resiliency and tenacity are next level and I mean that in the humblest way possible. My life is a story of adversity and tough times so closing permanently was never an option. I was going to do whatever I had to do not only to make it through the pandemic but THRIVE.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made when I first started was expecting small minds to see my big vision. I used to share my ideas, vision, and mission with anyone who would listen, which is a testament to my passion. I always knew at a young age that I was a visionary and humanitarian, but I didn’t have the resources or courage to bet on myself. Since then, I’ve learned to share spaces with like mind individuals. I seek out those who inspire me and motivate me to fulfill my purpose. I don’t entertain those with negative attitudes, work ethic, and a lack of drive for success.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Without question it’s my wife. I hope we stay together FOREVER, but if I was ever ordered to give half…. i’d give it with no contesting. And feel free to use this in court documents lol.

The emotional and financial support she has given me in 2 of the most difficult career choices is unmatched. Being a military wife and wife of a businessperson is A LOT. She cares for our daughter a fair amount of the time, works a regular 9–5 and still handles business dealings in my absence. I literally could not do it without her, and I owe her a debt of gratitude for embracing my visions, big dreams, and energetic spirit. Now that our leaps of faith are starting to pay off….I repay her in any way that I can.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

These numbers are a direct reflection that there is still a lack of women-oriented support and resource programs which holds a lot of women back from founding companies. Society has conditioned and boxed women into traditional support roles even though we have proven countless times that we are capable of developing some of the greatest brands & concepts. When women are courageous enough to embark on the journey of starting a business, they are often plagued with several setbacks that may impact their confidence. Such setbacks include challenges getting in front of the right people, securing funding, lack of mentors, miseducation, or limited education. The same way that the LGBTQ community needs straight allies to push the needle, men need to intentionally put women in the position to win. Say their names in rooms with opportunity, have them part of their leadership teams, and consciously work to create equitable environments. There are also conflicts between success and family obligations. We need to normalize equality in parenting roles so that both women and men can equally be great parents and business owners.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Government: Women-centered mentoring and funding programs.

Individuals: Women founders reaching back to assist other women. Women founders employing and empowering other women and other diversity efforts within their companies. My company in particular provides financial incentives for minority, veteran and women owned businesses to make franchising more affordable as an effort to increase ownership amongst marginalized groups.

Society: Continue the conversation. Articles like this help to highlight some of the deficiencies that are still prevalent despite the small rise in numbers in women ownership. Sometimes those numbers are a blinder because society takes the data as a sign that we are doing better but when we compare it to male ownership, it’s clear that there is still a large disparity.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder, but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Based on our experiences, women have talents and perspectives that are dynamic and valuable assets in the world of business. We are incredible at assessing a need in markets and developing brands and products to fill those voids. More women founders would allow for increased financial freedom, better home/work life balance, create new ideas and solutions to stimulate the economy but most importantly it will empower young girls and women to be confident when deciding to enter spaces that are not highly represented by women.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

Women are not limited to support roles or family. We can have families and be successful business owners. It is unfair and discriminatory to believe family obligations are a negative quality in ownership. We bring with us all of experiences of being a mother, daughter, sister, friend, teacher, etc. and they are an asset to our business, not a hinderance. All of the lessons I have personally gained from being a wife and mother has made me a better leader.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

The political response is that everyone can be anything they chose to be, but I have always prided myself on authenticity and honesty, so the reality is no, this isn’t for everyone. There is a tremendous amount of balance and time management skills that one should have when embarking on entrepreneurship. Without that, something will suffer. Some people enjoy not having the pressure of figuring out what they must wear each day so a uniform works for them. Some people also enjoy knowing the exact hours they are required to work to earn a certain amount rather than worrying about the cost of customer acquisition and their bottom line. And some people rather have leadership responsible for incidents rather than them having the responsibility for emergent situations they may have to tend to at any time at their own business. The reality is that either path is great, and society should stop glorifying one over the other. Each person should assess their strong suits and apply them to whatever path is right for THEM.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Male advocacy — As a military police officer in the U.S. Navy, I have always been one of the few women in the room. I have had some unpleasant interactions, but I have also had males that uplifted me, embraced me, and put me in the position to be heard and valued. This is critical in highly male populated spaces. Women who reach back and be who they needed- I live by this because I truly feel it is my responsibility to be who I needed when I was younger. I know for fact that if at a young age I had that guidance and mentorship I would have gone much further much younger. So, for me, it is a personal mission of mine to make sure I reach back and be that resource to women who need it. Confidence and tenacity- Sometimes we shrink ourselves in a room. We feel like we are too much, or maybe we don’t know enough, or maybe there just isn’t as many women alongside you. As women, we must learn how to walk confidently into these spaces despite any inadequacies we may feel we have. I have found that being confident, especially in my industry attracts interested minds and weeds out those who are not for you. But the tenacity part is most important because being strong is exhausting. Find a way to stay motivated and wake each day energetic to accomplish all the goals you set for yourself. Contingency Plans & the Ability to Pivot- Expect the best but prepare for the worst. This is extremely important because you never know what obstacles life will throw your way…. I mean look….COVID lol. So it is important for a founder to be able to have plan’s A,B,C and even D. And if none of those worko out, you must be able to be creative and pivot. Find a new service to introduce…. different ways to market…. anything to ensure you can sustain and thrive during any storm. A supportive spouse OR family- This is the key to success. Even if you are not married, your immediate family and/or close friends are integral. They sometimes provide that push we need, those words of encouragement, and that sounding board when we are frustrated. I’m personally not sure I would have reached this level of success without a supportive partner by my side. The world will find ways to knock you down, and there is only so much picking yourself back up that you can do. That person who believes in you is critical.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I have a hard time highlighting my philanthropic efforts because to me, it doesn’t come off as authentic but those around me have re-enforced the responsibility I have to share my efforts to inspire others.

During the pandemic my company and I used our resources and relationships to acquire thousands in capital utilized to provide meals to service members on the front lines. We facilitated over 10 deliveries totaling over 40k in goods. We also provide financial incentives for ownership opportunity. MBE/VBE/WBE receive 10% off the franchising fee when franchising with SW3AT Sauna Studio. We also partake in a tremendous amount of community engagement, from youth business mentorship to driving around dressed as the Easter Bunny in the middle of COVID. My ideology is that I’m going to be who I needed when I was younger. Marginalized groups and youth from tougher neighborhoods are my soft spot because I was them so if I can be their resource…. then im going to connect with them any way that I can.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

One of the key elements to embarking on entrepreneurship is understanding of how money, credit, and business fundamentals work. In the past few years, a tremendous number of programs have surfaced that focus on entrepreneurship and financial literacy. I would like to take it a step further and introduce this as a high school curriculum. I have always thought trade schools that teach construction, barbering skills, and other trades are an incredible asset to the education system that is not promoted enough. I believe integrating course work or entrepreneurship (and certification) as a trade would prepare creative and visionaries to embark in self-employment without ever entering the traditional workforce. For me, I never knew what an entrepreneur was. I never had “business-people” in my family. Introducing this career pathway at an early age can really begin to shape what the workforce looks like in the future while also allowing young people to explore additional options, even if they decide not to embark on it. The future of our country will look much more whole if we provide young minds with all the tools necessary to make the most sound decision on their paths in life, I also think it will aid in closing the wealth gap amongst marginalized groups. I would proudly lead this movement by pitching it to trade schools, I would volunteer my time as an educator and/or consult on the best way to make a program like this a success. I truly believe that investment in shaping future, especially that of women and marginalized communities will make this a much more equitable country while tapping also into great minds that do not have the resources to be cultivated. We have to move pass inspiration and into action with tangible resources for success.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Gary Vee…. now he may disagree on my position that not everyone is cut out for entrepreneurship haha but I value his take on kindness and we are both from Jersey. I’m one of the kindest assholes anyone will ever meet. Kindness is free and I think more people should cash in on its value.

I also admire Shonda Rhimes, she is a pioneer and change maker in her industry. Her track record of intentionally creating spaces for minorities in the television and film industry is proof that we can become successful while also reaching back and creating opportunities for others.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.